Save on the Thermacell EL55 Mosquito Repeller at QVC this Memorial Day

Score a deal on the Thermacell EL55 this Memorial Day.

The backyard barbecue is all fun and games until you hear that little buzzing in your ear. You don't want to be swatting mosquitoes instead of the birdie in the midst of a badminton tournament. The Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller shoos away mosquitos for a stress-free evening.

$54.98 at QVC (Save $12.02)

The battery-powered Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller uses heat-activated technology to release bug repellent in a 20-foot zone. This isn't your average bug spray and doesn't come with a chemical spray. Thermacell's repellent is also scent-free so you won't even notice it's there.

Score a major Memorial Day deal at QVC and receive 84-hours of refills with the purchase of the Thermacell EL55. The device comes with a 12-hour cartridge plus two additional cartridges that will last 36 hours each.

We've tested Thermacell LIV Smart System and were seriously impressed by just how effective it is at reducing mosquitos. While that system requires a permanent commitment, the Thermacell EL55 can be moved around, and taken just about anywhere, to protect you from mosquitos—whether you're at the dinner table or playing a game of cornhole.

If you're ready to kick mosquitoes to the curb this summer, don't miss this QVC Memorial Day deal on the Thermacell EL55. Buy now at QVC and save $12 on this handy device.

