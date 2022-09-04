How to save Twitter videos: Download viral videos for offline viewing

Sometimes the most interesting and rare clips are found on social media. Unlike some WhatsApp forwards, you probably want to save these videos. But saving videos from apps like Instagram and Twitter is not a straightforward process.

According to Statista, the number of Twitter users in the world hit close to 430 million in 2021. By 2025, the number is predicted to reach approximately 500 million users worldwide.

Twitter started its journey as a social networking site where users could post 140-character short posts called tweets. Now, it’s “a communication hub for pictures, videos, audio clips and more,” Business Insider reports.

Twitter doesn’t provide a built-in save button to download videos on its platform. While that’s a bummer, it’s not entirely impossible to download videos from Twitter.

How to save Twitter videos

With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their phones, computers and tablets.

Using a web browser on laptop or PC

Open Twitter in a new tab and find the tweet with the video you would like to download. Copy the link of the video by right clicking the video and click on “copy video address.” In another tab, open Twitter Video Downloader or SaveTweetVid and paste the URL in the text box and click Download. Twitter Video Downloader and SaveTweetVid, both have the option to select video quality before final download. SaveTweetVid also has a QR code option that can be scanned on your phone or tablet to download the video directly to your smart device. Just scroll down on the download page to find the QR.

Using an iOS device

According to CNET, Apple users have the option of using Shortcuts to download Twitter videos to their iPhones or iPads.

The first step is to make sure you have the Shortcuts app on your device. If you don’t already have it, you can download it from the App Store. Go to settings and tap Shortcuts in the list. Glide the slider on for Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. Open this link on your device and click on Get Shortcut. The newly downloaded shortcut for Twitter Video Downloader V2.6 will open in the Shortcuts app. Scroll down to tap Add Untrusted Shortcut. With this shortcut, you can download Twitter videos in a few taps. Open Twitter and select a tweet with the video you would like to download. Tap on Share and the option for Twitter Video Downloader will be on the carousel, tap it. The shortcut will launch, and you'll be asked if you want your download to be high, medium or low quality. Select your option and let the shortcut do the rest of the work. After the download is finished, you can find the video in your phone gallery.

Using an Android device

To download Twitter videos on Android devices, there’s an app called Download Twitter Videos, according to CNET.

Install the app on your device. Open it and go to Preferred Settings and select options to download videos at the highest resolution and to automatically begin downloading when a link is pasted into the app. Find the tweet with the video you would like to download and Copy Link to Tweet. After copying the link, open Download Twitter Videos and paste the URL into the empty text field at the top of the screen. Once the video is downloaded in the app, you can then save it to your gallery.

