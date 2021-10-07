U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.69
    +60.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,931.03
    +514.04 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,734.58
    +232.67 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.43
    +45.47 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +0.99 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    +0.0390 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5200
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,664.51
    -993.78 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.43
    -16.32 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Hope, one of the leading plant-based dips and spreads brands in the USA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAVENCIA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thursday October 07, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Hope,
one of the leading plant-based dips and spreads brands in the USA

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Colorado-based Hope, a leading brand of hummus and other plant-based dips. The acquisition includes the Hope Foods’ plant in Louisville, CO, where its hummus and nut dips are manufactured.

Hope Foods was founded in Boulder, CO over 10 years ago, first selling its hand-crafted hummus at the Boulder Farmer’s Market. Today, Hope Hummus is the #1 organic hummus in the United States. Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art technology to retain freshness, peak flavor and nutritional benefits.

Hope Foods’ manufacturing facility has the ability to produce a wide range of plant-based products and both parties expressed confidence that the Hope brand has the power to extend into additional categories.

"Our core business remains cheese and dairy products, but we want to develop new offers in the plant-based category with taste differentiation and premium brands. Hope is a strategic fit for us to drive growth in premium natural food products" said Jean-Paul Torris, Chief Executive Officer for Savencia Fromage & Dairy. "Hope enlarges our brands portfolio in the USA into fast growing, 'better-for-you' products and provides an excellent opportunity to expand consumer options for great tasting, plant-based products.”

"Hope has always stood for much more than just great-tasting products, it is a mission driven brand" said one of Hope’s founders, Robbie Rech. "We're thrilled to be partnering this great brand with a company like Savencia, known throughout the world for some of the best-tasting products on the market. We believe this partnership represents a terrific opportunity to realize Hope’s potential for leadership within the plant-based products space.”

About HOPE Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles - all without any artificial preservatives. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

About SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is a leading global milk processor, the 2nd cheese manufacturing group in France and the 5th worldwide, with 21,000 employees, subsidiaries in 31 countries and net sales of €5.2 billion. Focusing on cheese and other dairy specialties, SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group listed with Euronext Paris.

Press contact: s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr, tel (33)1 40 70 11 89.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Popped

    Enphase announced this morning that an entire community in Australia -- specifically, "The Links, South West Rocks" retirement village in New South Wales -- has elected to install Enphase IQ7+ microinverters "to underpin a 1.2 MW private [solar power] grid network." The company expects that The Links, South West Rocks will recover the cost of its new system through savings on electricity bills "within approximately five years." It's perhaps less good news for the investors bidding up Enphase stock on this relatively tiny project, however -- less than $1 million in value for a company that did more than $1 billion in sales over the past year.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Alibaba Is Having Its Best Day In 4 Years. Why Investors May Still Want to Be Wary.

    The U.S. and China agreed that President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping would hold a virtual summit before the end of the year.