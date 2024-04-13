Savers to cash in £100k gold-plated pensions in red tape shakeup

Pensioners

Savers with gold-plated pensions worth up to £100,000 could be allowed to cash them in without having to pay for financial advice.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is considering raising the £30,000 advice threshold in order to unlock transfers for those with small retirement pots.

Transferring out of a defined benefit (DB) pension is considered high risk because savers could end up worse off as a result of forfeiting the guaranteed income these schemes provide.

For this reason, savers are required to take financial advice if they want to transfer a pot worth more than £30,000. This has been the case since the pension freedoms were introduced in 2015.

But the DWP is now considering increasing this threshold to make it easier for savers to transfer their pensions and unlock the flexibility of a defined contribution (DC) scheme.

One source told media group Citywire the Government is looking at raising the threshold to £100,000.

Steven Cameron, of pension company Aegon, said: “At the moment, individuals with DB pensions worth between £30,000 and £100,000 will find it extremely difficult to find any adviser who will advise them.

“The costs of DB transfer advice are particularly high because of additional regulations, the complexity and the need to consider every angle. This could take a large chunk out of a £30,000 transfer. This means many with modest DB entitlements are ‘stuck’.”

However, lifting the threshold could also increase the risk of people giving up their gold-plated pensions and running out of money in retirement, or falling victim to pension scams.

Tom Selby, of stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “On the one hand, increasing the threshold will mean people with larger funds don’t need to speak to an adviser before transferring, which means inevitably there is a risk some will make poor decisions.

“On the other, it has become difficult for people with moderate DB funds to find an adviser who will deal with their case, meaning they effectively have no choice but to stay put. I think reviewing the level is sensible to make sure that balance remains appropriate.”

Mr Cameron said that, even if the threshold was relaxed, savers with pots over £30,000 “would still benefit from seeking some form of financial advice”.

He added: “There are big risks in giving up the gold-plated guarantees of a DB pension which is why the regulations insist on specific and detailed advice.”

Tighter regulation has led to a significant drop in transfers, with many advisers leaving the market. The number of specialist advisers has plummeted from 3,000 to 1,048 in just four years, according to data obtained by consultancy LCP in a freedom of information request.

The DWP was contacted for comment.

