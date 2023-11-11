Savers Value Village Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$0.097 loss per share (vs US$0.078 profit in 3Q 2022)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$392.7m (up 3.8% from 3Q 2022).

Net loss: US$15.6m (down by 201% from US$15.5m profit in 3Q 2022).

US$0.097 loss per share (down from US$0.078 profit in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Savers Value Village Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Savers Value Village is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

