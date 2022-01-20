U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.10
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1210
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,549.77
    +793.71 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.16
    +14.90 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Savi Financial Corporation Earns Record $3.64 Million for the Year 2021 and $322,000 for the Fourth Quarter; Results Highlighted by 17% Non-PPP Loan Growth Year Over Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SaviBank
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SVVB

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVVB), the bank holding company for SaviBank, today reported net income increased 169% to $3.64 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the year 2021, compared to $1.35 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in 2020. The record results for the year were driven by higher revenue from Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination fees earned on PPP loans, and contributions from the mortgage lending division. Additionally, strong non-PPP loan growth and record deposit growth contributed to fourth quarter and year end results. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $322,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $490,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We delivered strong earnings for the fourth quarter and record profits for the year 2021, generated by meaningful revenue growth from PPP loan forgiveness, SBA premium income, along with contributions from our new mortgage lending division,” said Michal D. Cann, Chairman and President of Savi Financial Corporation. “Earlier in 2021 we hired a team of seasoned bankers to establish a mortgage lending division, and their efforts are already paying off, contributing $254,600 to earnings for the year. Northwest Washington continues to be one of the most vibrant regions of the country, with a solid employment base and a robust housing market. We believe these conditions bring opportunities for excellent mortgage revenue generation in 2022 and beyond.”

“Another highlight of the year was the forming of a new lending team located in Friday Harbor,” added Cann. “This new lending team presents a fantastic opportunity for Savi to serve the business and personal lending needs in San Juan County, including San Juan, Orcas and Lopez islands, which will help with the expansion of our loan and deposit portfolios.”

“During the year, we worked hard to make the second round of relief from the PPP available to community businesses,” said Andrew Hunter, President and CEO of SaviBank. “Consistent with the first round, our team of lenders rose to the challenge. Our participation in the second round of PPP helped our business communities, driving PPP loan originations over $94.4 million in total in 2020 and 2021 to approximately 1,003 customers. We established many new customer relationships with solid future growth opportunities, generating receivables of approximately $4.2 million in total PPP loan fees. As of December 31, 2021, we had received forgiveness from the SBA for 988 borrowers totaling $89.2 million. Approximately $400,000 of the income recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs, compared to $683,000 during the third quarter of 2021.”

“Our team of lenders did an excellent job of replacing the $47.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness during 2021with new loan originations,” continued Hunter. “Net loan growth excluding PPP loans was strong, increasing $50.7 million, or 17.3% year-over-year. Additionally, the loan pipeline remains healthy.”

“The contraction in our net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter was largely due to lower PPP loan origination fees compared to the preceding quarter. However, our yield on earning assets is helping to keep our NIM above industry averages,” said Rob Woods, Chief Financial Officer of SaviBank. The Company’s NIM was 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 4.02% in both the preceding quarter, and in the fourth quarter a year ago. The NIM remains higher than their peer average of 3.20% posted by the 157 banks that comprised the Dow Jones U.S. Microcap Bank Index at September 30, 2021. For the year 2021, the NIM was 3.99% compared to 3.82% in 2020.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income increased 169% to $3.64 million for the year 2021, compared to $1.35 million in 2020. Net income was $322,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $490,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.09 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.83 in 2021, compared to $0.31 in 2020. Earnings per share were $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $0.25 in the preceding quarter.

  • Net interest income increased 24% to $16.8 million in 2021, compared to $13.5 million in 2020. Net interest income increased 11% to $4.19 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.76 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and decreased modestly from $4.27 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 50% to $22.5 million for the year, compared to $15.0 million for 2020. Total revenue increased 41% to $5.78 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.11 million in the fourth quarter a year ago and decreased 7% compared to $6.22 million in the preceding quarter.

  • Non-interest expense totaled $17.1 million for the year, compared to $12.1 million for 2020. Non-interest expense was $4.90 million in the fourth quarter compared to $3.12 million in the fourth quarter a year ago and $4.69 million in the preceding quarter. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $164,000 prepayment penalty for a paydown on FHLB borrowings.

  • Average fourth quarter 2021 total loans increased 2% to $340.3 million, compared to $332.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 1% from $338.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021, increased 2% to $352.2 million from $345.8 million a year ago and increased 4% compared to $339.5 million at September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio increased compared to the prior quarter, even with the $9.9 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • SBA and USDA loan production for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, totaled 27 loans for $32.82 million, compared to production of 19 loans for $29.30 million in the year-ago period.

  • Average fourth quarter 2021 total deposits grew 26% to $425.9 million from $338.6 million, in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 4% from $411.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total deposits grew 24% to $432.7 million, at December 31, 2021, from $348.9 million a year ago, and increased 3% from $419.1 million at September 30, 2021.

  • The provision for loan losses was $491,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $356,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $150,000 in the third quarter of 2021. For 2021, the provision for loan losses was $819,000, compared to $1.23 million for 2020.

  • Allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, increased to 1.20% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2020, and 1.17% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses, excluding PPP loans that are 100% secured by the SBA, was 1.26% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021.

  • Nonperforming loans, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.40% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2020, and 0.50% at September 30, 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets, as a percentage of total assets, was 0.49% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.43% a year ago and 0.56% three months earlier.

  • Net charge-offs were $242,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $45,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $18,000 in the third quarter of 2021. The current quarter included one loan charge-off of $250,000 that was recorded near the end of the year.

  • The Company offered loan accommodation options to support its clients affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 during 2020 & 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no loans on deferral.

  • SaviBank capital levels remained above the threshold for well-capitalized institutions with a tier-1 leverage ratio of 7.91% at December 31, 2021.

“Over the past few years, we have been actively growing the company and expanding our bank presence in and around the Northwest Washington communities we serve,” said Cann. “In 2021, we expanded into the Friday Harbor market, completed the Freeland branch purchase on Whidbey Island from Coastal Community Bank, relocated from our existing Freeland branch to the new location, and formed our mortgage lending division. All of these efforts complement our expansion efforts established in 2019, when we opened our full-service branches in Concrete, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon, relocated our loan production office into a full-service branch in Anacortes, and relocated our Oak Harbor branch and our main Burlington branch. We will continue to search for opportunities to expand our company franchise while supporting our customers and communities.”

About Northwest Washington

SaviBank currently operates six branches in Skagit County, two branches in Island County, and one branch in Whatcom County. In addition, the Company has a loan production team located in San Juan County. The Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties region stretches north from the greater Seattle/Everett/Bellevue metropolis to the Canadian border.

The housing market in Skagit, Island, Whatcom and San Juan counties remains healthy. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average home in Skagit County sold for $510,000, up 18.33% in December 2021, compared to a year ago, and there was a 0.59 month supply of homes on the market. For Island County, the average house sold for $501,000, up 18.30% from a year ago and supply totaled 0.29 months. For Whatcom County, the average home sold for $535,000, up 14.81% from a year ago and supply totaled 0.58 months. For San Juan County, the average home sold for $823,000, up 22.88% from a year ago and supply totaled 2.23 months.

Skagit’s population is projected to grow 5.74% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.63% during the same time frame. Whatcom County’s population is projected to grow 6.20% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 17.13%. Island County’s population is projected to grow 11.53% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.08%. San Juan County’s population is projected to grow 5.53% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.39%.

Sources:

http://www.northwestmls.com/library/CorporateContent/statistics/Recaps.pdf
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

About Savi Financial Corporation Inc. and SaviBank –

Savi Financial Corporation is the bank holding company which owns SaviBank. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has 9 branch locations in Anacortes, Burlington, Bellingham, Concrete, Mount Vernon (2), Oak Harbor, Freeland and Sedro-Woolley, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, Whatcom and San Juan counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we’ll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank, visit; www.SaviBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to SaviBank or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December
31, 2021

December
31, 2020

Var %

September
30, 2021

Var %

December
31, 2021

December
31, 2020

Var %

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

Interest income

$

4,474

$

4,302

4

%

$

4,634

(3

)%

$

18,366

$

16,171

14

%

Interest expense

(289

)

(546

)

(47

)

(365

)

(21

)

(1,555

)

(2,661

)

(42

)

Net interest income

4,185

3,756

11

4,269

(2

)

16,811

13,510

24

Provision for loan losses

(491

)

(356

)

38

(150

)

227

(819

)

(1,225

)

(33

)

NII after loss provision

3,694

3,400

9

4,119

(10

)

15,992

12,285

30

Non-interest income

1,590

351

353

1,951

(19

)

5,677

1,493

280

Non-interest expense

(4,902

)

(3,119

)

57

(4,693

)

4

(17,091

)

(12,065

)

42

Income before tax

382

632

(40

)

1,377

(72

)

4,578

1,713

167

Federal income tax expense

60

142

(58

)

291

(79

)

941

363

159

Net income

$

322

$

490

(34

)%

$

1,086

(70

)%

$

3,637

$

1,350

169

%

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Number of shares outstanding (000s)

3,439

3,434

0

%

3,439

%

3,439

3,434

0.15

%

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.07

$

0.11

(35

)

$

0.25

(70

)

$

0.83

$

0.31

167

Market value

10.70

8.00

34

9.91

8

10.70

8.00

34

Book value

10.94

9.97

10

10.94

0

10.94

9.97

10

Market value to book value

97.77

%

80.25

%

22

90.62

%

8

97.77

%

80.25

%

22

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Assets

$

479,564

$

409,379

17

%

$

476,313

1

%

$

479,564

$

409,379

17

%

Investments securities

34,267

9,216

272

33,163

3

34,267

9,216

272

Total loans

352,231

345,810

2

339,500

4

352,231

345,810

2

Total deposits

432,743

348,926

24

419,066

3

432,743

348,926

24

Borrowings

7,500

25,000

(70

)

17,500

(57

)

7,500

25,000

(70

)

Shareholders’ equity

37,638

34,233

10

37,609

0

37,638

34,233

10

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

Average assets

$

477,939

$

398,745

20

%

$

472,675

1

%

$

444,472

$

360,951

23

%

Average total loans

340,313

332,470

2

338,024

1

346,160

313,747

10

Average total deposits

425,905

338,595

26

411,292

4

390,835

298,777

31

Average shareholders' equity

37,624

33,488

12

37,078

1

35,936

33,510

7

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$

(242

)

$

(45

)

N/M

$

18

N/M

$

(283

)

$

(166

)

N/M

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans

(0.07

)%

(0.01

)

N/M

0.01

%

N/M

(0.08

)%

(0.05

)%

N/M

Non-performing loans as a % of loans

0.40

0.36

10

0.50

(20

)

0.40

0.36

10

Non-performing assets as a % of assets

0.49

0.43

14

0.56

(13

)

0.49

0.43

14

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.20

1.07

12

1.17

3

1.20

1.07

12

Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans

300.50

294.67

2

234.73

28

300.50

294.67

2

FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS

Return on average equity

3.42

%

5.85

%

(42

)%

11.72

%

(71

)%

10.12

%

4.03

%

151

%

Return on average assets

0.27

0.49

(45

)

0.92

(71

)

0.82

0.37

119

Net interest margin

3.84

4.02

(4

)

4.02

(4

)

3.99

3.82

4

Efficiency ratio

81.57

75.28

8

73.56

11

73.77

79.57

(7

)

Average number of employees (FTE)

128

99

29

122

5

117

96

22

CAPITAL RATIOS

Tier 1 leverage ratio -- Bank

7.91

8.16

(3

)%

8.00

(1

)%

7.91

8.16

(3

)%

Common equity tier 1 ratio -- Bank

10.05

9.88

2

%

10.05

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio -- Bank

10.05

9.88

2

%

10.05

Total risk-based capital ratio -- Bank

11.21

10.97

2

%

11.21

* The bank had opted into the CBLR during the quarters where the risk-based capital ratios are missing.


Contact:

Michal D. Cann

Chairman & President

Savi Financial Corporation

(360) 707-2272



Recommended Stories

  • Netflix shares sink in after-market trading after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

    A report in a German trade publication has interesting implications for the Chinese EV maker.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

    Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Netflix: ‘We expect the bulk of the subscriber growth' to come from Asia, analyst says

    CFRA Research Media & Entertainment Analyst Tuna Amobi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's Q4 earnings and what to expect from the streaming company going forward.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Stocks Tumble Into the Close on Selloff in Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The volatility that’s gripped financial markets this year tightened its hold on American stocks, with a late-session plunge sending the Nasdaq 100 Index into a correction.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data Sh

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.