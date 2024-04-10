Savills plc's (LON:SVS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 37% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Savills is UK£14.79 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Savills' UK£10.76 share price signals that it might be 27% undervalued

The UK£10.49 analyst price target for SVS is 29% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the April share price for Savills plc (LON:SVS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£86.1m UK£113.4m UK£128.5m UK£139.5m UK£148.5m UK£155.9m UK£162.2m UK£167.5m UK£172.2m UK£176.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.54% Est @ 6.47% Est @ 5.02% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 2.45% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% UK£79.2 UK£96.0 UK£100 UK£99.9 UK£97.9 UK£94.6 UK£90.5 UK£86.0 UK£81.3 UK£76.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£902m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£176m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.6%) = UK£2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= UK£1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£2.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£10.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Savills as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.287. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Savills

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Savills, we've compiled three pertinent items you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Savills , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

