Savory & Partners: Emerging Investment Migration Markets - Nigeria

·4 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend of residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI) continues to grow throughout the world. More high net worth individuals (HNWIs) are looking to obtain a second passport to help offset the risk of political and economic instability within their own countries.

Savory and Partners Logo

This trend has especially skyrocketed within the African continent, and Nigeria, the most populated and second wealthiest African country, is proving a massive market for RCBI.

Nigeria ticks the three boxes needed for any given market to become a large one in terms of RCBI, which are:

  • The availability of wealth

  • The need for investment migration

  • The availability of RCBI services

A Rich Nation With A Struggling Economy

Nigeria is in a paradoxical situation. The nation's economy is one of the largest in Africa and one of the most influential in the region, yet its political instability continues to affect its economic landscape.

The Nigerian currency has dropped more than 100% in the last decade, while poverty is on the rise. However, when it comes to the country's elite, the vast resources and opportunities in Nigeria mean they continue to do business on the highest level.

The number of HNWIs with over a million USD in Nigeria is expected to grow a staggering 19% in the upcoming five years, while ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), those with net worths above 30 million USD, are expected to grow 14% within that same time period.

The Nigerian market continues to grow, regardless of currency fluctuations or the political landscape, and that creates a vast client pool for Residency & Citizenship by Investment Services.

A Need For A Better Life

Life in Nigeria is a mixed bag, but one can understand why Nigerians consider obtaining a Plan B in terms of a second citizenship. Political instability, safety concerns, and an array of sanctions have left Nigerians looking for a contingency.

Quality of life in the African country is not what its residents hope it would be. The United Nations's Human Development Index, a methodology to assess the standard of living, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economy of a country, among other things, provides ample proof of the country's status.

But it isn't just about the quality of life, as global mobility also plays a huge role in why Nigerians are seeking out a second passport.

The Antiguan passport provides visa-free travel to 150 destinations worldwide, more than three times that of its Nigerian counterpart. It also offers visa-free travel to areas such as the United Kingdom and the EU. It is no surprise that Nigerian applicants to the Antiguan citizenship by investment program increased tenfold between 2017 and 2018.

But it is not just Antigua & Barbuda that is getting more Nigerian applicants; Vanuatu's Citizenship by Investment Program saw almost eight times more Nigerian applicants in 2019 than in the year before.

Access to RCBI Services

The last box Nigeria must tick to become a large RCBI market is accessibility to RCBI services, which is something we at Savory & Partners provide our Nigerian clients with in abundance.

We provide our Nigerian clientele with comprehensive second citizenship solutions that meet their needs, objectives, and budget. We understand the challenges they face on a daily basis, and we have the expertise to find solutions to their problems.

Our work in the African continent has cemented us as the best RCBI service provider in the region, and Nigerians can access that pool of expertise at any time simply by contacting us and booking a free, comprehensive consultation with one of our second citizenship experts.

Savory & Partners is an accredited agent for multiple governments where citizenship by investment is offered. Founded in 1797, the agency has evolved from pharmaceuticals to family assets and legacy protection through second citizenship and residency. The company's professional, multinational staff is made up of expert advisors who have guided thousands of clients, including many North African investors, on their journey to find the most suitable CBI program for them. The Savory & Partners team will be happy to answer your enquiries in English, Arabic and French.

For more information, please send an email to contact@savoryandpartners.com. You can also call +971 04 430 1717 or send a WhatsApp message to +971 54 440 2955.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738007/Savory_and_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savory--partners-emerging-investment-migration-markets--nigeria-301478123.html

SOURCE Savory & Partners

