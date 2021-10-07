U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.00
    +20.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,416.00
    +125.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,855.00
    +96.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.90
    +10.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.71
    -0.72 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,751.79
    +3,438.54 (+6.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.31
    +50.21 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,754.74
    +225.87 (+0.82%)
     

Savory & Partners: Why East Africans Should Consider Citizenship by Investment

·5 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing in a second citizenship is the ultimate plan b, a contingency that covers all aspects of one's life and proves as an optimal safeguard against instability. It is something everyone needs, but not everyone knows about.

East Africa falls into that category, a diverse group of countries located on the Eastern coast of Africa; these nations boast large quantities of High-Net-Worth individuals but also host a plethora of problems that can lead to instability or internal turbulence.

The foundation for East Africans to begin investing in second citizenship is already in place. The region has one of the fastest-growing populations in the world, with three East African countries – Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Kenya – among the seven most populated on the continent.

You Might Also Like: Why Wealthy Nigerians Are Investing In Second Citizenship

But it isn't just about population growth, the collective GDP is an indicator of the direction of the region, as prior to the pandemic, the region saw a steady GDP annual growth rate averaging at 3.5%, and while it dipped due to the impact of COVID, it is expected to steady course and increase 3.4% in 2021.

The disparity of wealth in the region means that there is a large amount of High-Net-Worth individuals (HNWIs), but poverty remains an economic and political concern among its populace.

Knight Frank predicts the number of HNWIs to increase in the upcoming five years, and that forecast does vary from one country to the other. For example, the number of HNWIs in Tanzania is expected to increase 13% in the next half-decade, while the rate in Zambia is a staggering 43%. Both indicators that the nations are hosting increasing numbers of the world's elite.

So it is apparent that the region's elite are present and have the capacity to invest in a second citizenship, but the question remains, do they need it? And in short, yes they do, and here is why.

Global Mobility

The countries in the region have an average visa-free travel ability of 60 global countries among them, a very low score when compared to other nations around the world.

A St. Kitts & Nevis passport, for example, provides visa-free entry to 157 destinations worldwide, including hotspots such as the EU, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and others that most East Africans require visas to travel to.

As African countries boast the highest Schengen Visa rejection rates, and don't do too well when applying for the United Kingdom visas either, global mobility is an actual concern that a second citizenship can address.

Contingency Planning

Economic and political turbulence is another concern, with countries such as Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Somalia, and others have undergone internal political struggle.

A second citizenship can mitigate the risk of instability and offer its holders options in the darkest hour. There is no better plan than having an entire new home to flee to if things go awry.

Related Article: Mitigating Risk – How a Second Citizenship Protects Citizens of Unstable Regions

It also helps investors diversify their asset base in order to mitigate the "eggs in one basket" risk of having all their wealth and assets locked up in one nation. This can be extremely frustrating, especially when large economic powers tend to sanction politically turbulent nations to gain influence over them.

A Better Lifestyle

East Africa faces an abundance of challenges as a region. Healthcare is one of the most challenged sectors in the region, as Malaria, AIDS, Yellow Fever, Dengue, and other diseases rampage the East African shoreline.

Educational institutes, although present, yet lack the finesse and pedigree of their first-world counterparts, fulfilling the future generation's potential more challenging than it needs to be.

Having a second citizenship and passport from another nation opens doors to better healthcare, greater education, and overall a better lifestyle.

The Timing Is Right

Getting a second citizenship through investment has never been easier, and due to the global economic crisis the pandemic created, many countries that offer citizenship by investment options have streamlined their processes to become completely remote and have even instated limited time offers on some investment options, making it more cost effective as well as easy.

The Need Is There

Like any other human on Earth, East African nationals need a second citizenship to safeguard themselves and their families against risk.

Whether it be their wellbeing, wealth, or just their overall standard of living, a second citizenship is a failsafe to ensure that everything is secure even if the worst happens. It is the ultimate plan b.

However, the awareness and knowledge of citizenship by investment in East Africa is lacking, and that is where we at Savory & Partners come in.

Our team has spent a lot of time in Eastern Africa, travelling through Kenya, Tanzania, and more to spread more information about citizenship by investment and help our East African clients obtain second citizenship.

People Who Read This Article Also Read: Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C; Why Everyone Needs A Second Citizenship

We understand the needs and the challenges HNWIs in the region face, and we have developed the ultimate solutions to help them thrive on a global stage. To know more about this topic and how it can change your life contact us today for a comprehensive and free consultation with one of our citizenship by investment experts.

Savory & Partners is an accredited agent for multiple governments where citizenship by investment is offered. Founded in 1797, the agency has evolved from pharmaceuticals to family assets and legacy protection through second citizenship and residency. The company's professional, multinational staff is made up of expert advisors who have guided thousands of clients, including many North African investors, on their journey to find the most suitable CBI program for them. The Savory & Partners team will be happy to answer your enquiries in English, Arabic and French.

For more information, please send an email to mena@savoryandpartners.com. You can also call +971 04 430 1717 or send a WhatsApp message to +971 54 440 2955.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savory--partners-why-east-africans-should-consider-citizenship-by-investment-301394359.html

SOURCE Savory & Partners

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Report reveals countries responsible for the most total carbon emissions so far

    In total humans have pumped around 2,500 billion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere since 1850.

  • Carbon offsetting is 'pure greenwash': Greenpeace

    The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of climate-warming CO2 elsewhere, such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms, which could be worth $50 billion by 2030 according to a task force created to scale up the market.Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming."There's no time for offsets. We are in a climate emergency and we need phasing out of fossil fuels," Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said at the Reuters Impact conference.She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now. In the interim wildfires could destroy the chance of reductions."These offsetting schemes ... are pure 'greenwash' so that the companies, oil companies, can continue to do what they've been doing and make a profit," she said.

  • Climate change is a huge threat, so why isn't everyone talking about it?

    Climatologist Katharine Hayhoe said more than half of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, but only about a third of us ever talk about it.

  • Exclusive-Lawyers warn EU against labelling gas as a 'green' investment

    The environmental law firm ClientEarth has warned the European Union that it would be breaching its own laws if it labels investments in gas-fuelled energy as "green" in upcoming finance regulations. In a Wednesday letter to the bloc's executive seen by Reuters, ClientEarth said categorising gas as environmentally friendly would violate other laws, including the EU's legally binding target to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and bring them to zero by 2050. The EU is close to finishing the climate portion of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a first-of-its-kind regulation that aims to steer private capital out of polluting economic activities and into those the EU deems environmentally friendly.

  • 'Earthshine' is dimming and that's bad news for the climate

    Earth's warming oceans are causing the planet to reflect less sunlight back into space.

  • As Congress debates how much to spend fighting climate change, experts warn doing nothing will cost more

    With Congress deadlocked on the passage of climate change legislation contained in President Biden’s 10-year, $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, experts are warning that the cost of doing nothing will be much higher.

  • Coal Shortages Push Up Prices, Weigh on Economies

    Ahead of next month’s climate-change summit in Glasgow, a growing coal crunch is laying bare the challenges in weaning the planet off its most polluting fossil fuel.

  • Shareholders table resolutions with Australia's banks to stop fossil fuel financing

    A group of shareholders filed climate change resolutions with three of Australia's Big Four banks on Thursday, asking them to abide by their self-declared support for net-zero emissions by 2050 and stop financing fossil fuels. The resolutions ask for a firm commitment from Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank not to fund any fossil fuel projects, in line with calls by the International Energy Agency (IEA) https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/radical-change-needed-reach-net-zero-emissions-iea-2021-05-18.

  • Al Gore’s $36 Billion Fund Sees New Urgency to Cut Off Oil Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years. That’s roughly how much time the investment universe has left to stop feeding capital to greenhouse-gas emitters before it’s too late, according to the co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What E

  • Climate-tech start-up Normative raises €10 million in lead up to COP26

    The <a href="/topic/stockholm">Stockholm</a>-based “software as a service” start-up helps <a href="/topic/companies">companies</a> work out what their <a href="/topic/carbon-footprint">carbon footprint</a> actually is

  • The 2021 Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards – the list of winners

    The inaugural awards honor extraordinary climate journalism produced by newsrooms around the world Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards. The inaugural Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards honor extraordinary climate journalism produced by newsrooms large and small around the world. The Guardian was the lead editorial partner when Covering Climate Now was founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and the Nation in 2019. Today, CCN is a consortium with more than 450 members all working to nurt

  • 'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders

    An open letter sent on behalf of 1.8 million Fairtrade producers worldwide, ahead of COP26, urges world leaders to keep their promise to provide $100 billion in annual finance to low-income nations disproportionately hit by the climate crisis.

  • Pro Bono Perspectives S3E20: Steven Clarke, Ceres

    Accelerating Corporate Action on the Climate Crisis

  • Physics Nobel rewards work on climate change, other forces

    Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change. Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in developing forecast models of Earth’s climate and "reliably predicting global warming.” The second half of the prize went to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for explaining disorder in physical systems, ranging from those as small as the insides of atoms to the planet-sized.

  • US researcher explains his Nobel Prize in Physics

    A U.S. researcher of Japanese descent has won the Nobel Prize in Physics for work that helped create reliable weather prediction models and shed light on gravity of climate change. (Oct. 5)

  • Navigating discussions about climate change

    Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, author of “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World,” guides Americans through conversations about climate change. Tony Dokoupil reports.

  • Tracking CO2 emissions for supply chains leads Normative to a €10M fund raise

    Increasingly, companies are being encouraged by governments to engage in carbon accounting, but of course, only a small number of companies actually do. The round was led by 2150 and ETF Partners, but also includes new investors Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, while existing investors ByFounders and Luminar Ventures also participated.

  • Nobel Prize for Physics goes to climate trio

    Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday (October 5) for their groundbreaking work around climate change.Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, Germany's Klaus Hasselmann, and Italy's Giorgio Parisi were this year's award winners.The decision was praised by the U.N. weather agency as a sign of a consensus forming around man-made global warming.One half of the $1.15 million prize goes in equal parts to Manabe and Hasselmann.The Academy said Princeton University's Manabe had laid the foundation in the 1960s for today's understanding of Earth's climate.It also recognized that Hasselman had developed models which helped prove mankind's carbon dioxide emissions caused rising temperatures in the atmosphere.On winning his award, Hasselman said he was happy to see younger generations being so aware of climate change."I think it is really important that the youth is also getting involved and is using this way to make the public aware of the problem. I am really happy that it isn't just the old but that the young are spreading the message."Parisi takes the other half of the prize money for his discovery in the 1980s of so-called "hidden rules."They are behind seemingly random movements and swirls in gases or liquids which can also be applied to other aspects of science."Climate change is an enormous danger for humanity, now it is extremely important that governments act and react assertively, and as fast as they can."Like last year, there will be no traditional banquet in Sweden due to the global health crisis.The laureates will instead receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries.

  • Trio win physics Nobel for work deciphering chaotic climate

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate. In a decision hailed by the U.N. weather agency as a sign of a consensus forming around man-made global warming, one half of the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.15 million) prize goes in equal parts to Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, for modelling earth’s climate and reliably predicting global warming.