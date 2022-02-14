U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Savory Snack Products Market worth $263.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Savory Snack Products Market "by Product (Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Popcorn, Nuts & Seeds, Puffed Snacks, Tortillas), Flavor (Barbeque, Spice, Salty, Plain/Unflavored), Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Savory Snack Products Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 203.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 263.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is driven by shifting consumer preferences to convenience food or on-the-go food owing to their increasing hectic lifestyle. Furthermore, these savory snack products have emerged as a meal alternative for many working-class populations and college grads. Savory snack products help to quench their hunger without taking any extra breaks during their work and also helps them to restrict themselves from overeating during the mealtime. Therefore, the demand for savory snacks has increased significantly across the globe.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182914305

The nuts & seeds product segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global savory snack products market.

Based on product, nuts & seeds segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Consumers' preferences for snacks that deliver health, convenience, and taste have sparked recent innovations in several healthy snack segments. This is expected to drive the growth for nuts & seeds.

The plain/unflavored segment was the largest flavor segment in the global savory snack products market.

Taste leads the way to the growing focus on gut health, immune support, and emotional well-being. Plain and unflavored snacks are becoming consumers' first preference. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected consumers deeply emotionally, changing priorities and perceptions about health and wellness. Emerging flavors and ingredients impact the proactive consumer, looking for functionally forward food that helps them achieve their overall health and wellness goals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Savory Snack Products Market"

190 – Tables
46 – Figures
216 – Pages

Foodservice segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing form in the global savory snack products market.

Foodservice includes all those businesses, institutions, and companies that serve food to people outside their homes, including restaurants, food chains, schools, hospital cafeterias, and other foodservice formats. Savory snacks manufacturing companies are entering into strategic partnerships and agreements with food service restaurants to make their products available to consumers.

North America is the second-largest region in the savory snack products market in the forecast period.

North America is the second-largest region in the global savory snack products market in the forecast period. The number of dual-income and single-person households is significantly growing in the US. With the workforce increasingly comprising people of all gender identities, the schedules become more demanding, leading to snacking as a habit. The presence of major savory snack manufacturers such as PepsiCo, Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), among others, further drives the market in the region.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=182914305

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as PepsiCo (US), Kellogg Co (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Calbee (Japan), ITC LIMITED (India), Mondelez International (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Hain Celestial (US), and Blue Diamond Growers (US).

Related Reports:

Food Extrusion Market by Extruder (Single Screw, Twin Screw, and Contra Twin Screw), Process (Cold and Hot), Product Type (Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Bread, Flours & Starches, and Textured Protein), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-extrusion-market-221423108.html

Extruded Snacks Market by Type (Simply extruded, Expanded, Co-extruded), Raw Material (Wheat, Potato, Corn, Oats, Rice, Multigrain), Manufacturing Method (Single-screw, Twin-screw), Distribution Channel, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/extruded-snacks-market-139554331.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/savory-snack-products-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/savory-snack-products.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savory-snack-products-market-worth-263-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301481424.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

