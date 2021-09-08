U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Savosolar has agreed with Nordea to extend the bank guarantee limit

Savosolar Oyj
·2 min read
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information 8 September 2021 at 11.15 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar has agreed with Nordea to extend the bank guarantee limit

Savosolar Plc has agreed with Nordea Bank Plc's Finnish Startup & Growth unit to extend the EUR 0.9 million bank guarantee limit for a further period of 12 months. The company uses the limit for guarantees required during project deliveries and warranty periods, among other things. Finnvera Plc provides the bank with a counter-guarantee of 50% of the limit.


SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 8 September 2021 at 11.15 a.m. (CEST).

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.


