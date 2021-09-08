Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 8 September 2021 at 11.15 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar has agreed with Nordea to extend the bank guarantee limit

Savosolar Plc has agreed with Nordea Bank Plc's Finnish Startup & Growth unit to extend the EUR 0.9 million bank guarantee limit for a further period of 12 months. The company uses the limit for guarantees required during project deliveries and warranty periods, among other things. Finnvera Plc provides the bank with a counter-guarantee of 50% of the limit.



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 8 September 2021 at 11.15 a.m. (CEST).



