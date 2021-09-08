U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jari Varjotie, September 2021

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement 8 September 2021 at 9.30 a.m. (CEST)



Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jari Varjotie, September 2021



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Jari Varjotie

Position:

Chief Executive Officer

Initial Notification

Reference number:

743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20210907194739_2

Issuer

Name:

Savosolar Oyj

LEI:

743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21

Transaction details

Transaction date:

2021-09-07

Venue:

FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Nature of the transaction:

Subscription

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000425848

Volume:

6913

Unit price:

0.07000 Euro

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

6913

Volume weighted average price:

0.07000 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.


