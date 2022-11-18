Savosolar Oyj

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 18 November 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc has received a conditional approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB for the continued listing of Savosolar Plc’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market after the acquisition of Meriaura Oy

Savosolar Plc (”Savosolar” or the ”Company”) has received a conditional approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB for the continued listing of Savosolar’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("First North") with regard to the acquisition of Meriaura Oy (“Meriaura”) announced on 29 August 2022 (the “Transaction”).

In accordance with the company release published on 29 August 2022, Savosolar plans to acquire all the shares in Meriaura and its fully owned subsidiary Biolaite Oy (name change to VG-EcoFuel Oy pending). through a share exchange. The board of directors has, among other things, proposed that the extraordinary general meeting on 25 November 2022 resolves to authorize the board of directors to decide on a directed share issue of a maximum of 547,906,581 shares to VG-Shipping Oy. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the continued listing of Savosolar’s shares on First North in both Finland and Sweden, provided that usual conditions are met, including that the Company publishes a materially unchanged company description and that the distribution requirement is fulfilled.

The company description is planned to be published on 18 November 2022 and will be available on the Company’s website ( www.savosolar.com ).

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com







About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone: +46 8-604 22 55.



