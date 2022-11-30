U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.50
    +48.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.96
    +1.76 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.34 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0366
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5140
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,880.46
    +382.05 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.64
    +11.91 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.76
    +52.76 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Savosolar Plc and VG-Shipping Ltd have executed share exchange relating to shares in Meriaura Ltd

Savosolar Oyj
·4 min read
Savosolar Oyj
Savosolar Oyj

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information    30 November 2022 at 12.15 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc and VG-Shipping Ltd have executed share exchange relating to shares in Meriaura Ltd

Savosolar Plc (”Savosolar” or the “Company”) has published on 29 August 2022 that it has signed a conditional share exchange agreement with VG-Shipping Ltd to acquire marine logistics company Meriaura Ltd and the business of VG EcoFuel Ltd, producer and marketer of biofuels. The parties have today executed the share exchange in accordance with the share exchange agreement.

Based on authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 November 2022, the Board of Directors of Savosolar has today resolved on a share issue relating to the execution of the share exchange, where a total of 547,906,581 new shares in the Company were offered for subscription to VG-Shipping Ltd against total subscription price of EUR 30.0 million.  VG-Shipping Ltd has subscribed for the shares and paid the subscription price with contribution in kind in form of 3,012 shares in Meriaura Ltd, which represent 100 per cent of the shares and votes in Meriaura Ltd. Meriaura Ltd in turn owns all the shares in Biolaite Ltd (name change to VG-EcoFuel Ltd pending), which has acquired business of VG EcoFuel Ltd through a business purchase executed on 31 October 2022. The shares issued by Savosolar in the share exchange are subject to a lock up that is in force for 12 months from execution of the share exchange.

Further, based on authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 November 2022, the Board of Directors of Savosolar has today resolved on a directed share issue to VG-Shipping Ltd and Hybrid Consulting Ltd in relation to the EUR 1,000,000 guarantee for subscription of shares not subscribed based on warrants 2-2021 (TO9) (under the same conditions as based on the warrants) given by VG-Shipping Ltd as part of the share exchange agreement. It the share issue a total of 17,857,142 new shares in the Company were offered for subscription of which VG-Shipping Ltd subscribed for 14,285,714 shares and Hybrid Consulting Ltd for 3,571,428 shares. Subscription price per share was EUR 0.056 per share, which equals to the subscription price used in the Company’s warrant plan 2-2021 (TO9).

As a result of the share issues, the number of shares in the Company will rise 216,959,964 to 782,723,687 shares. The shares subscribe in the abovementioned share issue will be registered with the Trade Register and delivered to the subscriber’s book-entry accounts approximately on 2 December 2022. Trading on new shares together with the existing shares of the Company will commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland approximately on 5 December 2022.

Further information on the share exchange as well as the group of companies formed as a result of its execution is available in the Company Description prepared by the Company (https://savosolar.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Savosolar-Oyj-Company-Description-ENG.pdf) and in the presentation given in the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 November 2022 (https://savosolar.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Savosolar-EGM-presentation-November-25-2022.pdf).

In the constitutive meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors held after execution of the share exchange, Kirsi Suopelto was elected as the Chair and Eero Auranne as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 30 November 2022 at 12.15 p.m. (CET).

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.


Recommended Stories

  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of January to...

  • Hours After Trademarking 'Web5' Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Project TBD Reverts

    After the community backlash, Jack Dorsey's project TBD backed out of the previously announced plan to trademark the term “Web5.”

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • XPeng’s Results Miss Estimates and Guidance Is Awful. The Stock Soars Anyway.

    XPeng expects to deliver about 20,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 29,570 delivered in the third quarter and 34,422 in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

    Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic o

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • FTSE 100 holds gains as Eurozone inflation falls

    EU inflation falls to 10% in November – its first fall in 17 months.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Marathon Oil...

  • China electric vehicle maker XPeng posts wider than expected 3Q loss of CNY2.38 billion ($332m)

    The result is partly due to higher research and development expenses, which rose 19% to CNY1.50 billion, mainly resulting from increased employee compensation.

  • Credit Suisse stocks drop to fresh record lows, bonds suffer

    Credit Suisse stocks sunk to fresh record lows on Wednesday and the cost of insuring its debt soared to a new peak amid little sign that investors' concerns over the outlook for the Swiss lender were fading. Credit Suisse shares were down more than 1% in their ninth straight session in the red with the stock having lost 66% since the start of the year. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24-billion-francs cash call were up 1% though that comes after suffering a 30% tumble on Tuesday.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.