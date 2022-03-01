U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.66
    -20.28 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,563.01
    -329.59 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,759.84
    +8.44 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.04
    -14.05 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    +6.93 (+7.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.80
    +22.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    +0.59 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    -0.0880 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,994.34
    +3,581.72 (+8.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.50
    +16.51 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.74
    -61.51 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Savvas Learning Company Acquires Rubicon Publishing, Canada's Leading Digital Learning Provider for Math

·4 min read

PARAMUS, N.J., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Savvas Learning Company, a leading provider of next-generation learning solutions across all K-12 grade levels and disciplines, announced today its acquisition of Rubicon Publishing, Inc., the developer of Canada's most widely used all-digital math program.

Savvas Learning Company announced its acquisition of Rubicon Publishing, Inc., the developer of Canada&#x002019;s most widely used all-digital math program.
Savvas Learning Company announced its acquisition of Rubicon Publishing, Inc., the developer of Canada’s most widely used all-digital math program.

Headquartered near Toronto, Rubicon is the provider of MathUP, an inquiry-based math program for students in grades K-8 that has become the best-selling online math product in Canada.

"With its hugely popular online math program, MathUP, Rubicon has evolved into a cutting-edge digital learning company that has transformed math education in Canada," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "I look forward to building upon Rubicon's successes and becoming the solutions provider of choice for educators on both sides of the border."

"I am very happy and excited that Rubicon is now part of Savvas Learning Company. I have deep respect for Bethlam Forsa, a passionate and innovative publisher who shares my vision of education, and I am confident that she will turn the Savvas-Rubicon company into a powerhouse in the Canadian market and beyond," said Maggie Goh, who founded Rubicon in 1987.

Since its founding, Rubicon has grown into a company recognized today for its powerful digital solution for math, as well as its diverse catalog of nearly 5,000 titles of engaging K-12 literature (including adaptations and translations) read by students around the world. The beautifully illustrated books combine effective instructional design with captivating content across all curriculum areas. Some of Rubicon's notable products include:

  • MathUP Featuring a web-based platform suitable for computers, interactive whiteboards, and mobile devices, this fully-online instructional program builds teachers' knowledge and understanding, resulting in higher quality math teaching and learning.

  • BoldPrint — With a diverse array of more than 550 beautifully designed books, this supplemental program of focused short readers is proven to be successful supporting any reading program (from basal-reading and language arts to reading intervention and ESL) and improving students' vocabulary and reading-comprehension skills.

  • Classroom Collections — Offering a variety of imaginative, high-interest readers for students of all grade levels in a range of formats, this line includes Sankofa, a series of books featuring the works of African authors celebrating the Black experience, as well as readers and graphic novels depicting North American indigenous cultures, and titles that explore engaging topics through multiple perspectives of diverse cultures.

  • "The 10" Collection — Featuring a top-10 countdown format, this research-based collection of more than 150 nonfiction titles promotes active reading and critical thinking through inquiry-based learning, while also serving to support STEM programs.

Rubicon's portfolio complements Savvas Learning Company's line of next-generation learning solutions that span all K-12 grade levels and disciplines and include research-grounded assessment, supplemental, and intervention programs. The solutions from Savvas are powered by its award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, the digital home to more than 1,000 engaging, standards-aligned programs. This game-changing platform has helped millions of students learn anytime, anywhere.

"What we love about Savvas is that they share our vision of education. They are deeply committed to producing the highest-quality educational materials that help all learners achieve their full potential," said Shen Goh, who served as Rubicon's CEO and is the son of the company's founder. "Savvas is the perfect fit to take Rubicon to new heights."

About Savvas Learning Company
At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

About Rubicon
Rubicon Publishing, Inc., is an award-winning K-12 digital learning company and supplemental educational publisher headquartered in Canada. Founded in 1987, Rubicon is a leader in K-12 math, in addition to being Canada's leading K-12 supplemental reading/language arts publisher. Rubicon is recognized for its broad and diverse catalog of engaging literature for students, the beautiful design of its books, and its innovative, inquiry-based digital solutions for math. To learn more, visit Rubicon.

The Fisher Company, a specialist in international mergers and acquisitions focused on publishing and educational media, represented Rubicon Publishing in this transaction.

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvas-learning-company-acquires-rubicon-publishing-canadas-leading-digital-learning-provider-for-math-301492859.html

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c5818.html

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Why Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ). The company's shares saw significant share price...

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldThe s

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Rivian Stock’s Price Target Gets a Cut. There Are Too Many Headwinds.

    Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cuts his price target on Rivian stock to $70 from $110 ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report next week.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy Despite Delayed Profitability

    On a day when Russia invades Ukraine, it pretty much doesn't matter what earnings a company reports; its stock is going to take a hit. The cruise ship operator's stock tumbled 8% at the open on Feb. 24 after the results missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. While revenue was substantially higher than a year ago as its 28-ship fleet was back at 70% strength, it reported a much wider-than-anticipated loss as disruptions caused by the rogue waves of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 swept over Norwegian.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...