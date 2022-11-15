U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.80
    +20.55 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,480.46
    -56.24 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,339.98
    +143.76 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.10
    +40.84 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +1.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.56 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8400
    -0.0250 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4010
    -0.5990 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.67
    +366.90 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.01
    +3.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown Teaches New Masterclass on Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup Tools

Savvy Cleaner
·2 min read

Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown shares Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup Tools that can be used year-round.

Tips and Tools for Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup with Angela Brown

Tips and Tools for Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup with Angela Brown
Tips and Tools for Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup with Angela Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, is hosting a one-time only, one-hour live shopping masterclass on Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST on getting the kitchen ready for the holidays and cleaning up after the big meal is over. According to an article in Architectural Digest, a clean and organized home can boost one's mental health, lessen anxiety and reduce stress. The right tools for the job can make what seems like an overwhelming task easy and stress-free.

Preparing Your Home for Thanksgiving Cleanup

A recent USDA survey shows people spend more time on meal preparation and cleanup on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.  The average cleanup time on Thanksgiving is 127 minutes, compared to just 46 minutes on other holidays. In a new masterclass, Brown shares expert tips and time-saving strategies for holiday cleanup. "A well-prepared home can reduce holiday chaos and create a more relaxed experience for you and your guests," says Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown.

Time-Saving Tips for After-Meal Cleanup

Many people dread hosting Thanksgiving because of the post-dinner cleanup. However, managing the aftermath doesn't have to be overwhelming. "Having the right tools for the job and the best strategies for using them is the key to cutting down on holiday stress," says Angela Brown.

About Angela Brown 

For 25 years, Angela Brown owned and operated one of the largest independently owned cleaning companies in the Carolinas. Her specialty lies in systems that let you work smart, not hard, while generating consistent bottom-line results.

Her specialty lies in systems that let you work smart, not hard, while generating consistent bottom-line results. Her common-sense approach, mixed with strategy, skyrockets cleaning companies past their competition even in saturated markets.

Since 2016, she's been training and consulting full-time with cleaning companies in 37 countries and millions in revenue. She is the founder and CEO of Savvy Cleaner Training for house cleaners and maids.

She is the author of the book: How to Start Your Own Cleaning Company, and she is the host of the daily show and Podcast: Ask a House Cleaner.

Join her live on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EST to learn strategies for easy Thanksgiving cleanup.

Contact Information:
Brooke Bryant
Publicist
media@savvycleaner.com
980-254-0900

Related Images






Image 1: Tips and Tools for Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup with Angela Brown


Tips and Tools for Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup with Angela Brown



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutDelaware Chancery Cour

  • This Alibaba Competitor Eliminated 7K Jobs As Macro Slowdown Weighs On Business

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) slashed about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, Bloomberg reported. Among the latest reductions is about 100 positions at Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee, and those affected started to receive notices on Monday. The newest cuts are a part of several waves of layoffs since June. The gaming and online retail giant has lost almost 90% of its value since a peak last year in an era of r

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Buy These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks?

    During challenging times for the stock market, one investor has historically found ways to make the most of difficult investing conditions. Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades, producing market-beating returns and often dramatically outperforming the broader stock indexes during bear markets and other downturns. Every quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has to report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing many of the stock holdings it has.

  • Jury tells filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $10 million total in rape suit

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.