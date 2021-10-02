Saw Blades Market to Record Growth of $700.46 Mn from 2021 to 2025|AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG and AMADA Co. Ltd. to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors| Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global saw blades market is expected to grow by $ 700.46 mn from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.
The saw blades market is driven by the increased demand for automobiles. In addition, the rise in construction activities in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the saw blades market.
Few Major Vendors in the Saw Blades Market:
AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG
AMADA Co. Ltd.
Freud America Inc.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc
LEUCO AG
Makita USA Inc.
Pilana Metal Sro
Snap-on Inc.
Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
Saw Blades Market Product Outlook
Stone cutting saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025
Circular saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025
Band saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025
Chain saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Saw Blades Market Geography Outlook
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Saw Blades Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 700.46 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.33
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
