Saw Blades Market to Record Growth of $700.46 Mn from 2021 to 2025|AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG and AMADA Co. Ltd. to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global saw blades market is expected to grow by $ 700.46 mn from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Saw Blades Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Saw Blades Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Use our benchmarks and analysis to make valuable business decisions.


The saw blades market is driven by the increased demand for automobiles. In addition, the rise in construction activities in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the saw blades market.



Few Major Vendors in the Saw Blades Market:

  • AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG

  • AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • Freud America Inc.

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • LEUCO AG

  • Makita USA Inc.

  • Pilana Metal Sro

  • Snap-on Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.



Saw Blades Market Product Outlook

  • Stone cutting saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Circular saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Band saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chain saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Saw Blades Market Geography Outlook

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025



Related Reports:

Cordless Garden Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% during 2021-2025.



Consumer Kitchen Knife Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The consumer kitchen knife market size has the potential to grow by USD 680.10 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%.



Saw Blades Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 700.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.33

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saw-blades-market-to-record-growth-of-700-46-mn-from-2021-to-2025ake-knebel-gmbh--co-kg-and-amada-co-ltd-to-emerge-as-some-of-the-key-vendors-technavio-301389326.html

SOURCE Technavio

