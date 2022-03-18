U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.27
    +27.60 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,554.98
    +74.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,810.65
    +195.87 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.75
    +12.73 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    +1.66 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    -13.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.50 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0370 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1970
    +0.5990 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,690.83
    +876.02 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.37
    +33.50 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: U.S. Senators Applaud SBA Administrator Guzman’s Decision to Extend Additional Deferment to Existing COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program Borrowers

United States Small Business Administration
·5 min read

Washington, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 15, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced a major policy change to the SBA’s COVID economic relief portfolio to provide more flexibility to small business owners impacted by the pandemic, especially those in hard-hit sectors. Starting immediately, as directed by Administrator Guzman, the SBA will provide additional deferment of principal and interest payments for existing COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program borrowers for a total of 30 months deferment on all approved COVID EIDL loans.

Alongside the President’s vaccine strategy and global leadership in managing the pandemic, the SBA’s pandemic relief programs, including the COVID EIDL program, have been critical pieces in getting Americans safely back to work, powering our historic economic recovery, and helping small businesses navigate challenges caused by recent variants, as well as supply chain and inflation challenges. The COVID EIDL program, alone, has allocated more than $351 billion in relief aid to 3.9 million borrowers, including to the smallest of small businesses from historically underserved, disadvantaged communities.

Several United States Senators applauded the policy change.

See below for what they’re saying:

New York U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader, Charles E. Schumer: “The EIDL program has been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of New York’s small businesses and nonprofits, across every county of the state, and now over 330,000 small businesses and nonprofits across the Empire State will be given much-needed, additional relief to help them recover as we exit the Omicron wave. This will allow our Main Streets to breathe a sigh of relief and ensure that they will not have to take another hit to their bottom line with new loan payments amid ongoing global supply disruptions and economic uncertainty. I thank SBA Administrator Guzman for heeding my call to extend the pause, putting our hardest-hit businesses in the best position to fully recover.”

Maryland U.S. Senator and U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chairman, Ben Cardin: “This is a welcome relief for American small businesses. Washington cannot mistake our signs of recovery for proof that small businesses have recovered from the pandemic. Millions of small businesses, especially restaurants, bars, and other hard-hit sectors, are being sandwiched between past due bills and increasing supply and labor costs. I applaud the SBA for this extension, which will provide small businesses with additional flexibility to keep their doors open and make it through the pandemic.”

Colorado U.S. Senator, Michael Bennet: “As small businesses in Colorado and across the country continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad the Small Business Administration responded to our calls to extend the deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayment. This will provide the 60,000 Colorado small businesses that have benefited from this program since the start of the pandemic with a little more certainty and breathing room as we continue to return to normal.”

Nevada U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto: “Small businesses are the backbone of Nevada’s economy, and I’m doing everything I can to support them. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, many of our small businesses still face uncertainty associated with price increases, supply chain backlogs, and a devastating wildfire season. Extending the deferment period will help them focus on their customers and employees without worrying about loan repayments.”

Georgia U.S. Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock: “In the early days of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Georgia businesses shut down in order to keep Georgia’s communities safe. They relied on Economic Injury Disaster Loans to ensure they wouldn’t need to close their doors for good. Small businesses kept people on the payroll throughout the pandemic and helped life quickly begin to return to normal. We owe small businesses a debt of gratitude for their sacrifice, flexibility, and commitment to our communities. I’m glad my letter to SBA Administrator Guzman led to tangible relief for over 190,000 Georgia small businesses in every corner of our state. Georgia small businesses can now use their cash on hand to continue hiring workers and contributing to our economic recovery. I’ll continue to keep in close contact with Georgia small business owners to ensure the SBA and Congress are working for them.”

###

About COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans

In response to COVID-19, small business owners, including agricultural businesses and nonprofit organizations in all U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and territories were able to apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The purpose of EIDL is to provide financial assistance for small businesses to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.


About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

    Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Asks Xi to Help Pressure Putin to End War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarChinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden that the war in Ukraine “is not something we want to see” but also criticized sanctions against Rus

  • France is considering raising its retirement age to 65

    French workers may see their legal retirement age jump from 62 to 65 if President Emmanuel Macron gets his way. Macron, who is running for reelection, said the move is a natural progression. “We are in an aging society,” he said during a press conference.

  • Here are the U.S. top 10 imports from Russia as tariffs are set to rise

    The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, opening the door for tariff increases on key commodities

  • Ukrainian forces and volunteers handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in a small town

    Ukrainian forces and volunteers handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in a small town

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • USD/CAD Trades Heavily in the Wake of the Fed Rate Hike

    USD/CAD reverses gains as the dollar weakens after the Fed rate hike.

  • Bolsonaro Rolls Out $32 Billion Social Plan Eyeing Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is unveiling a package of social spending that will inject 165 billion reais ($32.4 billion) into the economy as he redoubles efforts to boost support ahead of this year’s elections.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPut

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Former KGB spy offers insights on what Putin wants

    "Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — and Ukraine may become the beginning of the end of Putin as a dictator," the former sleeper agent told CBS News.

  • Putin's dictatorship will end in disaster, says former Russian minister

    Andrei Kozyrev, who served under Putin's predecessor Boris Yeltsin, also dismissed the chances of nuclear war, declaring it an 'empty threat' from Putin'.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • N.Korea silent after reported missile explosion over Pyongyang

    More than 24 hours after a missile test reportedly ended in a fiery failure over Pyongyang on Wednesday, North Korea had yet to say anything about the incident. South Korea said a presumed ballistic missile exploded mid-air shortly after it was launched from the international airport near Pyongyang on Wednesday morning. North Korea's government did not immediately comment on the South's report, and state media had made no mention of a test a day later.

  • EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.1090

    EUR/USD faced resistance at 1.1120 and moved towards the support level at 1.1090.

  • Stifel relaunches defense stock coverage as Ukraine war rages

    Stifel resumes coverage of eight companies in the U.S. government space and initiates a ninth as the sector eyes a 'worsening threat environment'

  • Putin tips central bank chief Nabiullina for third term to ensure economic stability

    A surprise appointment in 2013, 58-year-old Nabiullina, an economist and former advisor to Putin, is the first woman to chair one of Russia's most respected institutions. Her current term ends in June and on Friday Putin asked the Lower House of Parliament, or Duma, to consider his re-appointment proposal on March 21. "Now, when the central bank is facing a growing responsibility to maintain macroeconomic stability, the president regularly speaks to Nabiullina," Peskov told reporters on a daily call.

  • Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Speaking on a stage at the centre of Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, Putin promised to tens of thousands of people waving Russian flags and chanting "Russia, Russia, Russia" that all of the Kremlin's aims would be achieved. Many of the Russian slogans used at the rally incorporated the "Z" symbol that Russian forces have used as a motif in Ukraine.

  • Eurozone Trade and Wage growth Figures Disappoint the EUR

    Eurozone trade data and wage growth weigh on the EUR. There are no other stats for the markets to consider as the weekend approaches.