Saylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin Holdings

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software maker that is the largest publicly-traded holder of Bitcoin, posted a third-quarter loss after taking a writedown because of a decline in the value of the cryptocurrency.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company’s net loss widened to $143.4 million, or $10.09 a share, from $27 million, or $2.39, in the year-ago period. Revenue from the software business rose to about 3% to $129.5 million, above the average forecast of $125.8 million of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

MicroStrategy, which has been buying Bitcoin in bulk since 2020 as a hedge against inflation, has been forced to take massive writedowns over the years following downturns in the volatile digital currency. Bitcoin has increased almost 30% since falling 11% in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Co-founder Michael Saylor has turned the once struggling software company into a Bitcoin proxy for equity investors by accumulating more than $5.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. Saylor gave up his chief executive officer title last year, saying he would focus on the Bitcoin aspect of the company’s dual strategy.

The $33.6 million impairment loss for the quarter brings the cumulative total to over $2.2 billion, meaning that they’ve written off almost half the Bitcoin purchases the company had made, according to Bloomberg calculations. MicroStrategy said in a statement it held 158,245 Bitcoin at a total cost of $4.69 billion, or $29,586 each, as of Oct. 31.

Now with the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeming likely to approve ETFs that invest directly in Bitcoin after a key court loss earlier this year, investors and analysts are beginning to debate whether MicroStrategy’s shares will continue to command a premium. Since the middle of 2020, MicroStrategy shares have more than tripled as Bitcoin surged in value. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained about 40% during the same period.

Since the quarter ended, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings have risen in value by around $1.2 billion, which was about the company’s market capitalization when it started buying crypto in 2020.

