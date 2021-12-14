U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,608.35
    -60.62 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,450.16
    -200.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,104.13
    -309.16 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.16
    -17.34 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.88
    -1.41 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    -15.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.42 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6350
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,843.27
    -499.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.06
    +2.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Who Says Wide Angle Lenses Can’t Shoot Portraits? Some of These Can!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Want an f2.8 zoom lens for cheaper? Well, the Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy, But Beautiful! Leica 90-280mm F2.8-4 SL Review

    This is a lens that has had me scratching my head. Leica is hitting the ball out of the park in so many ways with this lens, but they're also making something a bit odd. The Leica 90-280mm f2.8-f4 SL is a heavy lens with great optics and beautiful image quality. And you also just can't deny how great the build quality is. Plus, there's a very useful focal range attached with a pretty wide aperture. Though at the same time, you'll wonder who exactly would use a lens like this.

  • 3 Lenses for Vacation Photography Any Sony Photographer Would Love

    Still trying to figure out what to bring with you to enjoy some rest and relaxation? Well, you should obviously bring your camera! And trust us, the selection of lenses for vacation photography isn't all that difficult. You need something weather-resistant, affordable, small, lightweight, and with excellent image quality. But most importantly, you need something that will autofocus quickly so you can put the camera away and just enjoy. Remember, don't forget to actually enjoy the moments on your

  • Tiny Lens Meets Unique Design: Leica Macro Elmar 90mm Review

    The Leica M system has several great portrait lenses. The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm f4, however, is often overlooked. While it doesn’t have the f2 of the Summicron, this 90mm is incredibly tiny, focuses in closer, and comes in a little less expensive. The build is a bit different than most M mount lenses, with a collapsable design that also helps the lens achieve infinity focus.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters

    The Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to launch the Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine for children in India in six months, Adar Poonawalla said. The Novavax shot, called Covovax, has shown promising results in trials in three and older children, Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. "Our vaccine will be launched in six months," he said. "It is under trial and has shown excellent data down to the age group of 3." Yesterday, Novav

  • Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

    Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall S

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.

  • Prospera Financial Services Buys $1.4 Billion Firm Amid Ongoing Industry Consolidation

    The deal expands the reach of Prospera, which already has 150 advisors and $14.6 billion in assets under management.

  • Best Commodities ETFs for Q1 2022

    Many investors are hesitant to buy individual commodities, but exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make this area accessible to a broader range of investors. Commodities can be a useful hedge against inflation, and they help diversify investment portfolios beyond more traditional stocks and bonds.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7212, Weakens Under .7182

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7182.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Bitcoin Slide Risks Break Below a Key Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slide from a record high extended into a fifth week on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency fell below $48,000 and is now flirting with a breach of its closely-watched 200-day moving average, at about $46,720. “The idea that as it matured, the volatility would ease has not really materialized,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The volatility is deadly and its other supposed attributes, like a hedge against inflation, seems spurious.

  • Biotech Market Eyes Deals With Drugmakers Sitting on Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top drugmakers are awash with cash and biotech investors are hoping more of that money finds its way to them.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) rose 0.8% on Monday after Pfizer Inc.’s $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmac

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

  • Oregon Fred Meyer, QFC workers vote to authorize strike

    Grocery workers at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted to authorize a strike over what their union says are unfair labor practices. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents nearly 30,000 workers, accuses the grocery chains of not providing the union with information necessary for negotiating a contract and not addressing worker grievances. “Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal duties to negotiate in good faith with Local 555," UFCW 555 President Dan Clay said in a news release. Both Fred Meyer and QFC are owned by Cincinnati-base Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR).

  • Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Has More Than 100% Upside, JPMorgan Analyst Says

    The bank’s analyst initiated research on Iris Energy with a buy-equivalent rating and a 12-month price target of $30 per share.

  • Tempur Sealy raises share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion

    Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company's current market capitalization. "We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA," CEO Scot

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied a claim by Iraq’s oil minister that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field amid cont in the south of the country, amid ongoing uncertainty about the future ownership of the asset.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Miss

  • Binance Singapore Drops Crypto License Plans in City-State

    The announcement comes as founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has hinted at establishing a global headquarters various countries in Europe and the Middle East.

  • Highly valued S&P 500 index is ‘near the top of its 85-year trend channel,’ says Deutsche Bank

    The S&P 500 is trading near the upper bound of a 'trend channel of price appreciation' that covers more than eight decades, but the broad equity benchmark could still find a path higher, according to Deutsche Bank.