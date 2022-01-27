SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2021 earnings
DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth quarter 2021 highlights for the fourth quarter include:
Net income of $3.3 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.49 or a 31.0 percent decrease year over year
Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $581,000 was $2.9 million, with EPS of $0.42
Mortgage origination volume of $126.7 million, reflects a decrease of $42.3 million, or 25.0 percent
Full year 2021 highlights over the prior year include:
Net income of $18.3 million, which is the highest in history for the Company, with EPS of $2.56 or a 30.6 percent increase
Loans increased $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2020 and 2021 of $2.0 and $70.6 million, respectively
Deposits increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent to $1.11 billion
Mortgage origination volume of $600.0 million, was a decline of $94.2 million or 13.6 percent with the mortgage servicing portfolio increasing by $63.3 million to $1.36 billion, or 4.9 percent
Provision expense of $1.1 million declined 76.7 percent from the year ago period, with net recoveries of $181,000 in 2021, compared to net charge offs of $681,000 in 2020
Highlights
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2020
% Change
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2020
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 15,667
$ 18,153
-13.7%
$ 68,581
$ 66,026
3.9%
Interest income
10,003
10,589
-5.5%
41,904
42,635
-1.7%
Interest expense
925
1,338
-30.9%
4,020
6,705
-40.0%
Net interest income
9,078
9,251
-1.9%
37,884
35,930
5.4%
Provision for loan losses
-
800
-100.0%
1,050
4,500
-76.7%
Noninterest income
6,589
8,902
-26.0%
30,697
30,096
2.0%
Noninterest expense
11,567
10,684
8.3%
44,808
43,087
4.0%
Net income
3,332
5,358
-37.8%
18,277
14,944
22.3%
Earnings per diluted share
0.49
0.71
-31.0%
2.56
1.96
30.6%
Return on average assets
0.99%
1.73%
-42.8%
1.38%
1.29%
7.0%
Return on average equity
9.21%
15.05%
-38.8%
12.67%
10.74%
18.0%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 2,873
$ 5,841
-50.8%
$ 15,563
$ 18,757
-17.0%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.42
0.77
-45.5%
2.18
2.44
-10.7%
Adjusted return on average assets
0.86%
1.89%
-54.5%
1.18%
1.62%
-27.2%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
3,518
8,080
-56.5%
20,331
27,765
-26.8%
"The fourth quarter completed the highest earnings performance for our Company in our history," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We have completed nearly all of the PPP forgiveness and we are looking forward to a return to a bit more normal operating environment with the onset of the new year. Our team made meaningful progress this year in the face of a fairly challenging environment."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 13.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 6.0 percent from the linked quarter.
Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 1.9 percent, and down 9.4 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 32 basis points, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $2.0 million.
Noninterest income was down 26 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the fourthquarter of 2021 were $126.6 million, down $42.4 million, or 25.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $110.5 million, down $32.6 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the twelve months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $600.0 million, of which $305.3 million (51 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $152.2 million (25 percent) was external refinance, and the remaining $142.4 million (24 percent) was internal refinance.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a positive $581,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $611,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $3.4 million compared to impairment of $3.6 million for the prior year twelve months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.5 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2021, was $1.36 billion, up $63.3 million, or 4.9 percent, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020.
Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $127 million reflected the normal cyclical nature of the business line and also reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down 20 percent from the linked quarter. We recaptured nearly $600,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter, and as rates rise into 2022, potentially, the remaining $1.5 million would add to net income. We ended the year with strong origination teams in all of our markets, with the commitment to add originators across our footprint to achieve our volume targets."
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Mortgage originations
$ 126,611
$ 152,623
$ 164,883
$ 155,836
$ 168,997
Mortgage sales
110,543
123,083
119,064
136,708
143,151
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,362,962
1,341,439
1,323,804
1,304,097
1,299,698
Mortgage servicing rights
12,034
11,194
10,678
10,490
7,759
Mortgage servicing revenue
Loan servicing fees
850
850
830
859
857
OMSR amortization
(807)
(943)
(948)
(1,187)
(1,283)
Net administrative fees
43
(93)
(118)
(328)
(426)
OMSR valuation adjustment
581
248
(99)
2,706
(611)
Net loan servicing fees
624
155
(217)
2,378
(1,037)
Gain on sale of mortgages
3,194
3,947
4,255
5,859
7,197
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 3,818
$ 4,102
$ 4,038
$ 8,237
$ 6,160
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 26 percent from the prior year. The gain on sale mortgage loan yields were down 214 basis points from the prior year with the total dollars of sales down $32.7 million. Wealth management revenue was up over 14 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $528,000. For the twelve months, noninterest income of $30.7 million was up $600,000 or 2.0 percent year over year. Fee income as a percent of total revenue finished 2021 at 44.8 percent.
For the fourthquarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.6 million was up 8.3 percent from the prior year. For the twelve months of 2021, noninterest expense of $44.8 million was up $1.7 million or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year. This increase, in part, reflects our ongoing investment in technology and enhanced customer solutions.
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 6,589
$ 6,649
$ 6,537
$ 10,922
$ 8,902
NII / Total Revenue
42.1%
39.9%
41.7%
53.2%
49.0%
NII / Average Assets
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
3.4%
2.9%
Total Revenue Growth
-13.7%
-15.3%
-10.3%
91.9%
24.7%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 11,567
$ 11,256
$ 11,076
$ 10,909
$ 10,684
Efficiency Ratio
73.7%
67.4%
70.5%
53.0%
58.8%
NIE / Average Assets
3.5%
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
3.5%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.5%
-1.4%
-1.4%
0.0%
-0.6%
Total Expense Growth
8.3%
-0.7%
-5.0%
16.0%
5.0%
Operating Leverage
-1.7
-21.5
-2.1
5.7
4.9
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $73.0 million, or 5.8 percent, year over year due to higher liquidity levels. Total shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2021, was $144.9 million, up 1.4 percent year over year, and represented 10.9 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $822.7 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent.
The investment portfolio of $268.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 20.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent, since December 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $14.1 million in checking and $49.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein continued, "Our lenders are pleased to get the PPP process in the rear view mirror and get back out to connect with clients and drive organic growth. Pipelines are generally strong and we expect to add lenders in key urban markets to drive growth in 2022. Subsequent to year end, we have an agreement in principle to sell the largest OREO property in our portfolio, which will reduce NPA's to nearly 35 basis points when closed. Our coverage of non-performing loans ended the year at 315 percent, nearly double the coverage from the prior year."
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Annual
Commercial
$ 122,373
$ 138,085
$ 149,998
$ 179,157
$ 203,256
$ (80,883)
% of Total
14.9%
16.3%
17.6%
21.1%
23.3%
-39.8%
Commercial RE
381,387
387,858
389,287
385,403
370,984
10,403
% of Total
46.4%
45.8%
45.8%
45.4%
42.5%
2.8%
Agriculture
57,473
57,374
50,895
48,405
55,251
2,222
% of Total
7.0%
6.8%
6.0%
5.7%
6.3%
4.0%
Residential RE
206,324
207,571
203,294
176,998
182,076
24,248
% of Total
25.1%
24.5%
23.9%
20.9%
20.9%
13.3%
Consumer & Other
55,157
55,660
57,039
58,213
61,156
(5,999)
% of Total
6.7%
6.6%
6.7%
6.9%
7.0%
-9.8%
Total Loans
$ 822,714
$ 846,548
$ 850,513
$ 848,176
$ 872,723
$ (50,009)
Total Growth Percentage
-5.7%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Annual
Non-Int DDA
$ 247,044
$ 258,857
$ 240,572
$ 273,026
$ 251,649
$ (4,605)
% of Total
22.2%
23.3%
22.0%
24.4%
24.0%
-1.8%
Interest DDA
195,464
189,130
187,023
191,593
176,785
18,679
% of Total
17.6%
17.0%
17.1%
17.1%
16.9%
10.6%
Savings
237,571
246,414
235,231
218,260
174,864
62,707
% of Total
21.3%
22.2%
21.6%
19.5%
16.7%
35.9%
Money Market
276,462
258,741
255,512
249,088
216,164
60,298
% of Total
24.8%
23.3%
23.4%
22.2%
20.6%
27.9%
Time Deposits
156,504
158,518
172,696
188,229
229,549
(73,045)
% of Total
14.1%
14.3%
15.8%
16.8%
21.9%
-31.8%
Total Deposits
$ 1,113,045
$ 1,111,660
$ 1,091,034
$ 1,120,196
$ 1,049,011
$ 64,034
Total Growth Percentage
6.1%
Asset Quality
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2021, which was down $778,000 or 10.7 percent year over year. The Company recorded $7,000 in net recoveries in the quarter, and total net recoveries of $181,000 for the year. Our loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $1.2 million or 9.8 percent year over year and represents 1.68 percent of total loans.
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 143
$ 144
$ 375
$ 615
$ 902
$ (759)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.08%
0.07%
0.19%
0.27%
0.35%
-84.1%
Commercial RE
554
566
1,026
2,402
2,412
(1,858)
% of Total CRE loans
0.15%
0.15%
0.26%
0.62%
0.65%
-77.0%
Residential RE
2,433
2,056
1,751
2,138
2,704
(271)
% of Total Res. RE loans
1.18%
0.99%
0.86%
1.21%
1.49%
-10.0%
Consumer & Other
522
422
463
480
408
114
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.95%
0.76%
0.81%
0.82%
0.67%
27.9%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
3,652
3,188
3,615
5,635
6,426
(2,774)
% of Total loans
0.44%
0.38%
0.43%
0.66%
...