SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2021 earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights for the fourth quarter include:

Net income of $3.3 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.49 or a 31.0 percent decrease year over year

Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $581,000 was $2.9 million, with EPS of $0.42

Mortgage origination volume of $126.7 million, reflects a decrease of $42.3 million, or 25.0 percent

Full year 2021 highlights over the prior year include:

Net income of $18.3 million, which is the highest in history for the Company, with EPS of $2.56 or a 30.6 percent increase

Loans increased $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2020 and 2021 of $2.0 and $70.6 million, respectively

Deposits increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent to $1.11 billion

Mortgage origination volume of $600.0 million, was a decline of $94.2 million or 13.6 percent with the mortgage servicing portfolio increasing by $63.3 million to $1.36 billion, or 4.9 percent

Provision expense of $1.1 million declined 76.7 percent from the year ago period, with net recoveries of $181,000 in 2021, compared to net charge offs of $681,000 in 2020

Highlights Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2021 Dec. 2020 % Change



Dec. 2021 Dec. 2020 % Change Operating revenue $ 15,667 $ 18,153 -13.7%



$ 68,581 $ 66,026 3.9% Interest income 10,003 10,589 -5.5%



41,904 42,635 -1.7% Interest expense 925 1,338 -30.9%



4,020 6,705 -40.0% Net interest income 9,078 9,251 -1.9%



37,884 35,930 5.4% Provision for loan losses - 800 -100.0%



1,050 4,500 -76.7% Noninterest income 6,589 8,902 -26.0%



30,697 30,096 2.0% Noninterest expense 11,567 10,684 8.3%



44,808 43,087 4.0% Net income 3,332 5,358 -37.8%



18,277 14,944 22.3% Earnings per diluted share 0.49 0.71 -31.0%



2.56 1.96 30.6% Return on average assets 0.99% 1.73% -42.8%



1.38% 1.29% 7.0% Return on average equity 9.21% 15.05% -38.8%



12.67% 10.74% 18.0%

















Non-GAAP Measures















Adjusted net income $ 2,873 $ 5,841 -50.8%



$ 15,563 $ 18,757 -17.0% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.42 0.77 -45.5%



2.18 2.44 -10.7% Adjusted return on average assets 0.86% 1.89% -54.5%



1.18% 1.62% -27.2% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 3,518 8,080 -56.5%



20,331 27,765 -26.8%



















"The fourth quarter completed the highest earnings performance for our Company in our history," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We have completed nearly all of the PPP forgiveness and we are looking forward to a return to a bit more normal operating environment with the onset of the new year. Our team made meaningful progress this year in the face of a fairly challenging environment."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 13.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 6.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 1.9 percent, and down 9.4 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 32 basis points, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $2.0 million.

Noninterest income was down 26 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourthquarter of 2021 were $126.6 million, down $42.4 million, or 25.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $110.5 million, down $32.6 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the twelve months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $600.0 million, of which $305.3 million (51 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $152.2 million (25 percent) was external refinance, and the remaining $142.4 million (24 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a positive $581,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $611,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $3.4 million compared to impairment of $3.6 million for the prior year twelve months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.5 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2021, was $1.36 billion, up $63.3 million, or 4.9 percent, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $127 million reflected the normal cyclical nature of the business line and also reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down 20 percent from the linked quarter. We recaptured nearly $600,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter, and as rates rise into 2022, potentially, the remaining $1.5 million would add to net income. We ended the year with strong origination teams in all of our markets, with the commitment to add originators across our footprint to achieve our volume targets."















Mortgage Banking











($ in thousands) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020

Mortgage originations $ 126,611 $ 152,623 $ 164,883 $ 155,836 $ 168,997

Mortgage sales 110,543 123,083 119,064 136,708 143,151

Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,362,962 1,341,439 1,323,804 1,304,097 1,299,698

Mortgage servicing rights 12,034 11,194 10,678 10,490 7,759





























Mortgage servicing revenue











Loan servicing fees 850 850 830 859 857

OMSR amortization (807) (943) (948) (1,187) (1,283)

Net administrative fees 43 (93) (118) (328) (426)

OMSR valuation adjustment 581 248 (99) 2,706 (611)

Net loan servicing fees 624 155 (217) 2,378 (1,037)

Gain on sale of mortgages 3,194 3,947 4,255 5,859 7,197

Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 3,818 $ 4,102 $ 4,038 $ 8,237 $ 6,160

















Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 26 percent from the prior year. The gain on sale mortgage loan yields were down 214 basis points from the prior year with the total dollars of sales down $32.7 million. Wealth management revenue was up over 14 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $528,000. For the twelve months, noninterest income of $30.7 million was up $600,000 or 2.0 percent year over year. Fee income as a percent of total revenue finished 2021 at 44.8 percent.

For the fourthquarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.6 million was up 8.3 percent from the prior year. For the twelve months of 2021, noninterest expense of $44.8 million was up $1.7 million or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year. This increase, in part, reflects our ongoing investment in technology and enhanced customer solutions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 6,589 $ 6,649 $ 6,537 $ 10,922 $ 8,902 NII / Total Revenue 42.1% 39.9% 41.7% 53.2% 49.0% NII / Average Assets 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 3.4% 2.9% Total Revenue Growth -13.7% -15.3% -10.3% 91.9% 24.7%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,567 $ 11,256 $ 11,076 $ 10,909 $ 10,684 Efficiency Ratio 73.7% 67.4% 70.5% 53.0% 58.8% NIE / Average Assets 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% 3.5% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.5% -1.4% -1.4% 0.0% -0.6% Total Expense Growth 8.3% -0.7% -5.0% 16.0% 5.0% Operating Leverage -1.7 -21.5 -2.1 5.7 4.9

















Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $73.0 million, or 5.8 percent, year over year due to higher liquidity levels. Total shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2021, was $144.9 million, up 1.4 percent year over year, and represented 10.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $822.7 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $268.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 20.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent, since December 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $14.1 million in checking and $49.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Our lenders are pleased to get the PPP process in the rear view mirror and get back out to connect with clients and drive organic growth. Pipelines are generally strong and we expect to add lenders in key urban markets to drive growth in 2022. Subsequent to year end, we have an agreement in principle to sell the largest OREO property in our portfolio, which will reduce NPA's to nearly 35 basis points when closed. Our coverage of non-performing loans ended the year at 315 percent, nearly double the coverage from the prior year."

Loan Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Annual

Growth

Commercial $ 122,373 $ 138,085 $ 149,998 $ 179,157 $ 203,256 $ (80,883)

% of Total 14.9% 16.3% 17.6% 21.1% 23.3% -39.8%

Commercial RE 381,387 387,858 389,287 385,403 370,984 10,403

% of Total 46.4% 45.8% 45.8% 45.4% 42.5% 2.8%

Agriculture 57,473 57,374 50,895 48,405 55,251 2,222

% of Total 7.0% 6.8% 6.0% 5.7% 6.3% 4.0%

Residential RE 206,324 207,571 203,294 176,998 182,076 24,248

% of Total 25.1% 24.5% 23.9% 20.9% 20.9% 13.3%

Consumer & Other 55,157 55,660 57,039 58,213 61,156 (5,999)

% of Total 6.7% 6.6% 6.7% 6.9% 7.0% -9.8%

Total Loans $ 822,714 $ 846,548 $ 850,513 $ 848,176 $ 872,723 $ (50,009)

Total Growth Percentage









-5.7%

































Deposit Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Annual

Growth

Non-Int DDA $ 247,044 $ 258,857 $ 240,572 $ 273,026 $ 251,649 $ (4,605)

% of Total 22.2% 23.3% 22.0% 24.4% 24.0% -1.8%

Interest DDA 195,464 189,130 187,023 191,593 176,785 18,679

% of Total 17.6% 17.0% 17.1% 17.1% 16.9% 10.6%

Savings 237,571 246,414 235,231 218,260 174,864 62,707

% of Total 21.3% 22.2% 21.6% 19.5% 16.7% 35.9%

Money Market 276,462 258,741 255,512 249,088 216,164 60,298





% of Total 24.8% 23.3% 23.4% 22.2% 20.6% 27.9%



Time Deposits 156,504 158,518 172,696 188,229 229,549 (73,045)



% of Total 14.1% 14.3% 15.8% 16.8% 21.9% -31.8%



Total Deposits $ 1,113,045 $ 1,111,660 $ 1,091,034 $ 1,120,196 $ 1,049,011 $ 64,034



Total Growth Percentage









6.1%



Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2021, which was down $778,000 or 10.7 percent year over year. The Company recorded $7,000 in net recoveries in the quarter, and total net recoveries of $181,000 for the year. Our loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $1.2 million or 9.8 percent year over year and represents 1.68 percent of total loans.