SB Financial Group Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year first quarter include:

Net income of $7.1 million up $6.4 million or 939.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.97, up $0.88 per share or 977.8 percent, which was the highest quarterly earnings in Company history

Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $4.9 million, which yields a decrease in adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.68. Adjusted EPS was up $0.37, or 119.4, percent from adjusted EPS in the prior-year quarter

Mortgage origination volume of $155.8 million, an increase of $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent

Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $9.6 million, up $8.3 million or 639.7 percent

The twelve months ended March 31, 2021, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:

Loan growth of $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition

Deposit growth of $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, driven by consumer and small business liquidity and the Edon acquisition

Mortgage origination volume of $748.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $87.8 million, or 7.2 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 2021 Mar. 2020 % Change Operating revenue $ 20,547 $ 10,709 91.9% Interest income 10,705 10,644 0.6% Interest expense 1,080 2,096 -48.5% Net interest income 9,625 8,548 12.6% Provision for loan losses 750 600 25.0% Noninterest income 10,922 2,161 405.4% Noninterest expense 10,909 9,406 16.0% Net income 7,081 681 939.8% Earnings per diluted share 0.97 0.09 977.8% Return on average assets 2.21% 0.26% 750.0% Return on average equity 19.78% 1.99% 894.0%







Non-GAAP Measures





Adjusted net income $ 4,943 $ 2,428 103.6% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.68 0.31 119.4% Adjusted return on average assets 1.54% 0.92% 67.4% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 6,932 3,514 97.3%

"The first quarter marks a record quarter in earnings for our Company. We earned $0.97 per share in the quarter up significantly from the prior year as we recaptured servicing rights impairment and continued to deliver higher mortgage and PPP volume," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Our Residential Mortgage group originated strong volume of $156 million, and we processed nearly $40 million of PPP forgiveness from the first phase, while originating over $22 million in the second phase."

Story continues

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 91.9 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was up 12.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 27 basis points but was flat to the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, PPP forgiveness realization and mortgage volume. Loan yields were down 12 basis points in total from the prior year as the decline in loan pricing was offset by PPP forgiveness.

Noninterest income was up 405.4 percent year over year and up 22.7 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights recapture and mortgage volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2021 were $155.8 million, up $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $136.7 million, up $52.2 million, or 61.8 percent. For the trailing twelve months, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2021 was a positive $2.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.2 million. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2021, was $1.3 billion up $87.8 million or 7.2 percent, from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Normal amortization was up 99 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Carrying the momentum from a record breaking 2020, we originated $156 million in residential mortgages in the quarter. Gain on sale yields remained robust and our hedge allowed us to manage the volatility of the rate fluctuations throughout the quarter. We did see more competitive pricing in the quarter and the availability of homes for purchase in several of our markets continues to be a strain on activity. Refinance volume also maintained a strong pace in the quarter at over 62 percent of our total volume."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Mortgage originations $ 155,836 $ 168,997 $ 200,158 $ 223,671 $ 101,365 Mortgage sales 136,708 143,151 166,201 204,628 84,476 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,304,097 1,299,698 1,293,037 1,261,746 1,216,292 Mortgage servicing rights 10,490 7,759 8,535 8,168 8,974























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 859 857 813 782 757 OMSR amortization (1,187) (1,283) (1,308) (1,574) (597) Net administrative fees (328) (426) (495) (792) 160 OMSR valuation adjustment 2,706 (611) 326 (1,088) (2,212) Net loan servicing fees 2,378 (1,037) (169) (1,880) (2,052) Gain on sale of mortgages 5,859 7,197 8,085 8,119 1,949 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 8,237 $ 6,160 $ 7,916 $ 6,239 $ (103)

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $576.5 million as of March 31, 2021, up $149.4 million, or 35.0 percent, compared to the prior year. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 53.2 percent, due to the recapture, with the adjusted level at 46.1 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, the Company's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, nearly double from the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was up $1.5 million year over year, or 16.0 percent, reflecting a 5.7 times positive operating leverage. Mortgage commission was up due to the 55 percent increase in volume, and we have expanded our technology spend in order to increase the digital options for both our clients and employees.

Mr. Klein stated, "The recapture of over one half of our servicing rights impairment drove our non-interest income levels significantly higher in the quarter. We saw higher than expected mortgage volume in the quarter, which was up 55 percent from the prior year and only down 7 percent from the linked quarter. Due to the strong revenue for the quarter, operating leverage was a positive 5.7 times. After our participation in the first phase of PPP with $84 million in originations, we are assisting small businesses again with $28 million thus far in originations in the second phase. Operating expense was up due to increased mortgage volume, however we are still below anticipated expense levels for marketing and client outreach."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 10,922 $ 8,902 $ 10,418 $ 8,615 $ 2,161 NII / Total Revenue 53.2% 49.0% 52.9% 49.3% 20.2% NII / Average Assets 3.4% 2.9% 3.4% 3.0% 0.8% Total Revenue Growth 91.9% 24.7% 36.4% 39.6% -5.6%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,909 $ 10,684 $ 11,335 $ 11,662 $ 9,406 Efficiency Ratio 53.0% 58.8% 57.5% 66.7% 87.8% NIE / Average Assets 3.4% 3.5% 3.7% 4.0% 3.5% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets 0.0% -0.6% -0.3% -1.0% -2.7% Total Expense Growth 16.0% 5.0% 19.3% 28.0% 9.0% Operating Leverage 5.7 4.9 1.9 1.4 -0.6

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $237.6 million, or 21.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and PPP activity. Total equity as of March 31, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 5.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 10.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $848.2 million at March 31, 2021, up $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, from March 31, 2020. Commercial loans were up $27.6 million, or 18.2 percent, commercial real estate up $7.2 million or 1.9 percent and agricultural loans increased $0.7 million, or 1.6 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $51.4 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $183.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 13.8 percent of assets at March 31, 2021, and was up 63.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.12 billion at March 31, 2021, increased by $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, since March 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $160.0 million in checking and $96.3 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing assets down 11 percent from the linked quarter and net recoveries this quarter in loan losses. Despite these strong metrics, we continued to add to our allowance due to potential long term impact from the pandemic. Our reserve level is now at $13.3 million and when adjusted for PPP balances represents a strong 1.68 percent of our total loans."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 179,157 $ 203,256 $ 216,667 $ 222,108 $ 151,538 $ 27,619 % of Total 21.1% 23.3% 24.5% 24.6% 18.2% 18.2% Commercial RE 385,403 370,984 371,947 375,450 378,212 7,191 % of Total 45.4% 42.5% 42.0% 41.6% 45.5% 1.9% Agriculture 48,405 55,251 57,420 58,817 47,660 745 % of Total 5.7% 6.3% 6.5% 6.5% 5.7% 1.6% Residential RE 176,998 182,076 178,393 184,684 189,738 (12,740) % of Total 20.9% 20.9% 20.1% 20.6% 22.9% -6.7% Consumer & Other 58,213 61,156 61,423 60,489 63,616 (5,403) % of Total 6.9% 7.0% 6.9% 6.7% 7.7% -8.5% Total Loans $ 848,176 $ 872,723 $ 885,850 $ 901,548 $ 830,764 $ 17,412 Total Growth Percentage









2.1%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 273,026 $ 251,649 $ 225,003 $ 229,042 $ 170,920 $ 102,106 % of Total 24.4% 24.0% 22.2% 23.1% 19.8% 59.7% Interest DDA 191,593 176,785 164,248 154,143 133,722 57,871 % of Total 17.1% 16.9% 16.2% 15.6% 15.5% 43.3% Savings 218,260 174,864 169,474 161,182 138,863 79,397 % of Total 19.5% 16.7% 16.7% 16.2% 16.0% 57.2% Money Market 249,088 216,164 204,862 189,380 169,209 79,879 % of Total 22.2% 20.6% 20.2% 19.1% 19.6% 47.2% Time Deposits 188,229 229,549 250,428 256,840 251,177 (62,948) % of Total 16.8% 21.9% 24.7% 25.9% 29.2% -25.1% Total Deposits $ 1,120,196 $ 1,049,011 $ 1,014,015 $ 990,587 $ 863,891 $ 256,305 Total Growth Percentage









29.7%















Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021, down $0.2 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at March 31, 2021, up from 136 percent at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Commercial & Agriculture $ 615 $ 902 $ 1,140 $ 1,204 $ 1,309 $ (694) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.27% 0.35% 0.42% 0.43% 0.66% -53.0% Commercial RE 2,402 2,412 2,475 2,484 1,816 586 % of Total CRE loans 0.62% 0.65% 0.67% 0.66% 0.48% 32.3% Residential RE 2,138 2,704 2,481 2,538 2,330 (192) % of Total Res. RE loans 1.21% 1.49% 1.39% 1.37% 1.23% -8.2% Consumer & Other 480 408 313 308 327 153 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.82% 0.67% 0.51% 0.51% 0.51% 46.8% Total Nonaccruing Loans 5,635 6,426 6,409 6,534 5,782 (147) % of Total loans 0.66% 0.74% 0.72% 0.72% 0.70% -2.5% Accruing Restructured Loans 794 810 789 804 816 (22) Total Change (%)









-2.7% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 6,429 7,236 7,198 7,338 6,598 (169) % of Total loans 0.76% 0.83% 0.81% 0.81% 0.79% -2.6% Foreclosed Assets 43 23 76 382 85 (42) Total Change (%)









-49.4% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,472 $ 7,259 $ 7,274 $ 7,720 $ 6,683 $ (211) % of Total assets 0.49% 0.58% 0.60% 0.64% 0.61% -3.2%















The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total commercial forbearances at March 31, 2021 of $4.9 million. Additionally, sold mortgage loans in forbearance totaled $5.7 million, which is down $6.0 million from the linked quarter.

Loans in COVID Deferral Status









Linked Qtr.

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020

Total Commercial $ 4,883 $ 23,175 $ 36,366 $ 142,682

$ (18,292) Total Consumer - - 28 350

- Total Portfolio Mortgage - - 1,959 10,274

- Total Balance Sheet Deferrals $ 4,883 $ 23,175 $ 38,353 $ 153,306

$ (18,292)













% of Total loans 0.58% 2.66% 4.33% 17.00%

-16.43%













Total Sold Mortgage $ 5,705 $ 11,685 $ 42,317 $ 41,751

$ (5,980)















Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on May 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:



Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































March

December

September

June

March





($ in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 206,036

$ 140,690

$ 94,641

$ 85,661

$ 56,393

Interest bearing time deposits

3,562

5,823

8,956

10,542

-

Available-for-sale securities

177,918

149,406

130,315

104,289

107,727

Loans held for sale

8,689

7,234

13,943

13,742

11,328

Loans, net of unearned income

848,176

872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

Allowance for loan losses

(13,326)...





(12,574)





(11,793)





(10,013)





(8,958)



Premises and equipment, net

23,233

23,557

23,785

23,662

23,599



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

5,303

4,837

4,648



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

43

23

76

382

85



Interest receivable

3,371

3,799

4,159

4,272

2,940



Goodwill

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,117

17,792



Cash value of life insurance

17,651

17,530

17,453

17,375

17,299



Mortgage servicing rights

10,490

7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974



Other assets

12,630

14,475

14,927

16,354

15,722





































Total assets

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313



























































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand

$ 273,026

$ 251,649

$ 225,003

$ 229,042

$ 170,920





Interest bearing demand

191,593

176,785

164,248 ...

154,143

133,722





Savings

218,260

174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863





Money market

249,088

216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209





Time deposits

188,229

229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177





































Total deposits

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

































Short-term borrowings

24,321

20,189

20,710

23,826

36,881



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,000

8,000

8,000

13,000

16,000



Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310



Interest payable

489

616

946

929

1,131



Other liabilities

18,585

26,790

22,913

26,403

24,195





































Total liabilities

1,181,901

1,114,916

1,076,894

1,065,055

952,408

































Shareholders' Equity

























Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463





Additional paid-in capital

14,755

14,845

14,782

14,780

14,655





Retained earnings

90,883

84,578

80,012

75,526

72,641





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (457)

2,210

2,221

2,320

2,049





Treasury stock

(15,678)

(13,173)

(10,131)

(9,208)

(7,903)





































Total shareholders' equity

143,966

142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended





































March

December

September

June

March

Interest income



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020



Loans























Taxable

$ 9,926

$ 9,816

$ 10,179

$ 9,945

$ 9,795



Tax exempt

48

54

47

59

79



Securities























Taxable

643

632

494

510

692



Tax exempt

88

87

87

81

78

































Total interest income

10,705

10,589

10,807

10,595

10,644





























Interest expense

























Deposits

962

1,218

1,423

1,549

1,880



Repurchase agreements & other

11

10

12

20

28



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

56

58

59

92

100



Trust preferred securities

51

52

54

62

88

































Total interest expense

1,080

1,338

1,548

1,723

2,096

























































Net interest income

9,625

9,251

9,259

8,872

8,548































Provision for loan losses

750

800

1,800

1,300

600





























Net interest income after provision





















for loan losses



8,875

8,451

7,459

7,572

7,948





























Noninterest income

























Wealth management fees

912

863

839

775

768



Customer service fees

758

728

730

667

682



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

5,859

7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

17

123

119

107

104



Title insurance revenue

521

522

517

609

265



Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(2)

181

(52)

(80)

(46)



Other

479

325

349

298

491

































Total noninterest income

10,922

8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161





























Noninterest expense























Salaries and employee benefits

6,620

6,556

6,995

6,419

5,427



Net occupancy expense

740

782

736

675

698



Equipment expense

732

818

888

780

700



Data processing fees

534

633

586

1,288

548



Professional fees

764

631

695

1,224

757



Marketing expense

135

172

137

141

208



Telephone and communication expense 154

156

142

122

115



Postage and delivery expense

111

108

96

96

115



State, local and other taxes

323

299

331

262

254



Employee expense

153

103

155

93

184



Other expenses

643

426

574

562

400

































Total noninterest expense

10,909

10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

























































Income before income tax expense

8,888

6,669

6,542

4,525

703































Income tax expense

1,807

1,311

1,292

870

22





























Net income available to common shareholders

$ 7,081

$ 5,358

$ 5,250

$ 3,655

$ 681





























Common share data:























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09





























Average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic:

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749



Diluted:

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended





























March

December

September

June

March

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

























Net interest income

$ 9,625

$ 9,251

$ 9,259

$ 8,872

$ 8,548

Tax-equivalent adjustment

36

37

36

37

42

Tax-equivalent net interest income

9,661

9,288

9,295

8,909

8,590

Provision for loan loss

750

800

1,800

1,300

600

Noninterest income

10,922

8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161

Total operating revenue

20,547

18,153

19,677

17,487

10,709

Noninterest expense

10,909

10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

Pre-tax pre-provision income

9,638

7,469

8,342

5,825

1,303

Pretax income

8,888

6,669

6,542

4,525

703

Net income

7,081

5,358

5,250

3,655

681

























PER SHARE INFORMATION:





















Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.97

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

Diluted earnings per share

0.97

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

Common dividends

0.105

0.105

0.100

0.100

0.095

Book value per common share

19.88

19.39

18.73

17.98

17.64

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

16.74

16.30

15.72

15.01

15.32

Market price per common share

18.26

18.28

13.49

16.62

11.12

Market price to TBV

109.1%

112.1%

85.8%

110.8%

72.6%

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

6.4

9.3

8.0

11.4

8.4

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





















Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.21%

1.73%

1.73%

1.25%

0.26%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

3.01%

2.41%

2.74%

1.99%

0.49%

Return on average equity

19.78%

15.05%

15.01%

10.31%

1.99%

Return on average tangible equity

23.52%

17.91%

17.93%

11.91%

2.29%

Efficiency ratio

53.01%

58.76%

57.48%

66.68%

87.81%

Earning asset yield

3.56%

3.66%

3.96%

3.95%

4.32%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.50%

0.64%

0.75%

0.89%

1.12%

Net interest margin

3.20%

3.20%

3.39%

3.30%

3.47%

Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.21%

3.21%

3.41%

3.32%

3.48%

Non interest income/Average assets

3.41%

2.87%

3.42%

2.95%

0.81%

Non interest expense/Average assets

3.40%

3.45%

3.73%

3.99%

3.54%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets

0.00%

-0.58%

-0.30%

-1.04%

-2.73%

























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





















Gross charge-offs

52

57

32

254

400

Recoveries

54

39

11

10

3

Net charge-offs

(2)

18

21

244

397

Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.76%

0.83%

0.82%

0.86%

0.80%

Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

207.28%

173.77%

163.84%

136.45%

135.77%

Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.57%

1.44%

1.33%

1.11%

1.08%

Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

(0.00%)

0.01%

0.01%

0.11%

0.19%

Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

(37500.00%)

4444.44%

8571.43%

532.79%

151.13%

























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





















Loans/ Deposits

75.72%

83.19%

87.36%

91.01%

96.17%

Equity/ Assets

10.86%

11.36%

11.60%

11.46%

12.49%

Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.30%

9.73%

9.92%

9.75%

11.03%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.08%

12.91%

12.71%

11.97%

12.17%

























END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Total assets

1,325,867

1,257,839

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,088,313

Total loans

848,176

872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

Deposits

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

Stockholders equity

143,966

142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905

Goodwill and intangibles

22,728

22,745

22,763

22,813

17,830

Tangible equity

121,238

120,178

118,584

115,068

118,075

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

576,503

558,409

522,360

495,025

427,129

Total assets under care

3,206,467

3,115,946

3,033,638

2,959,707

2,731,734

Full-time equivalent employees

246

244

251

254

253

Period end common shares outstanding

7,242

7,372

7,545

7,668

7,705

Market capitalization (all)

132,239

134,760

101,782

127,442

85,680

























AVERAGE BALANCES





















Total assets

1,281,635

1,238,790

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,061,365

Total earning assets

1,203,284

1,156,718

1,090,386

1,073,490

986,216

Total loans

862,898

893,244

907,483

898,216

832,975

Deposits

1,073,641

1,031,649

1,007,679

946,053

855,272

Stockholders equity

143,167

142,418

139,908

141,821

136,930

Goodwill and intangibles

22,736

22,754

22,787

19,066

17,831

Tangible equity

120,431

119,664

117,121

122,755

119,099

Average basic shares outstanding

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749

Average diluted shares outstanding

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756



















































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/Cash

$ 332,824 $ 643 0.77%



$ 146,678 $ 692 1.89%

Nontaxable securities

7,562 88 4.65%



6,563 78 4.75%

Loans, net

862,898 9,974 4.62%



832,975 9,874 4.74%























Total earning assets

1,203,284 10,705 3.56%



986,216 10,644 4.32%























Cash and due from banks

7,775







5,512





Allowance for loan losses

(12,843)







(8,867)





Premises and equipment

23,503







23,698





Other assets

59,916







54,806



























Total assets

$ 1,281,635







$ 1,061,365

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 614,802 $ 508 0.33%



$ 442,438 $ 1,083 0.98%

Time deposits

206,903 454 0.88%



254,342 797 1.25%

Repurchase agreements & other

24,134 11 0.18%



22,537 28 0.50%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

8,000 56 2.80%



16,132 100 2.48%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 51 1.98%



10,310 88 3.41%























Total interest bearing liabilities

864,149 1,080 0.50%



745,759 2,096 1.12%























Non interest bearing demand

251,936 -





158,492 -

























Total funding

1,116,085

0.39%



904,251

0.93%























Other liabilities

22,383







20,184



























Total liabilities

1,138,468







924,435



























Equity

143,167







136,930



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,281,635







$ 1,061,365



























Net interest income



$ 9,625







$ 8,548

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.20%







3.47%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.21%







3.48%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis









































Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020













Total Operating Revenue

$ 20,547

$ 10,709

Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

(2,706)

2,212













Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

17,841

12,921

























Income before Income Taxes

8,888

703

Adjustment for OMSR

(2,706)

2,212













Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

6,182

2,915

























Provision for Income Taxes

1,807

22

Adjustment for OMSR**

(568)

465













Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

1,239

487

























Net Income

7,081

681

Adjustment for OMSR

(2,138)

1,747













Adjusted Net Income

4,943

2,428

























Diluted Earnings per Share

0.97

0.09

Adjustment for OMSR

(0.29)

0.22













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.68

$ 0.31

























Return on Average Assets

2.21%

0.26%

Adjustment for OMSR

-0.67%

0.66%













Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.54%

0.92%













*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights

















**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

















Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-announces-record-first-quarter-2021-results-301281380.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.