SB Financial Group Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results

·18 min read
DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year first quarter include:

  • Net income of $7.1 million up $6.4 million or 939.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.97, up $0.88 per share or 977.8 percent, which was the highest quarterly earnings in Company history

  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $4.9 million, which yields a decrease in adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.68. Adjusted EPS was up $0.37, or 119.4, percent from adjusted EPS in the prior-year quarter

  • Mortgage origination volume of $155.8 million, an increase of $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $9.6 million, up $8.3 million or 639.7 percent

The twelve months ended March 31, 2021, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:

  • Loan growth of $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition

  • Deposit growth of $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, driven by consumer and small business liquidity and the Edon acquisition

  • Mortgage origination volume of $748.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $87.8 million, or 7.2 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2020

% Change

Operating revenue

$ 20,547

$ 10,709

91.9%

Interest income

10,705

10,644

0.6%

Interest expense

1,080

2,096

-48.5%

Net interest income

9,625

8,548

12.6%

Provision for loan losses

750

600

25.0%

Noninterest income

10,922

2,161

405.4%

Noninterest expense

10,909

9,406

16.0%

Net income

7,081

681

939.8%

Earnings per diluted share

0.97

0.09

977.8%

Return on average assets

2.21%

0.26%

750.0%

Return on average equity

19.78%

1.99%

894.0%





Non-GAAP Measures




Adjusted net income

$ 4,943

$ 2,428

103.6%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.68

0.31

119.4%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.54%

0.92%

67.4%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

6,932

3,514

97.3%

"The first quarter marks a record quarter in earnings for our Company. We earned $0.97 per share in the quarter up significantly from the prior year as we recaptured servicing rights impairment and continued to deliver higher mortgage and PPP volume," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Our Residential Mortgage group originated strong volume of $156 million, and we processed nearly $40 million of PPP forgiveness from the first phase, while originating over $22 million in the second phase."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 91.9 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest income was up 12.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.0 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 27 basis points but was flat to the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, PPP forgiveness realization and mortgage volume. Loan yields were down 12 basis points in total from the prior year as the decline in loan pricing was offset by PPP forgiveness.

  • Noninterest income was up 405.4 percent year over year and up 22.7 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights recapture and mortgage volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2021 were $155.8 million, up $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $136.7 million, up $52.2 million, or 61.8 percent. For the trailing twelve months, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2021 was a positive $2.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.2 million. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2021, was $1.3 billion up $87.8 million or 7.2 percent, from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Normal amortization was up 99 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Carrying the momentum from a record breaking 2020, we originated $156 million in residential mortgages in the quarter. Gain on sale yields remained robust and our hedge allowed us to manage the volatility of the rate fluctuations throughout the quarter. We did see more competitive pricing in the quarter and the availability of homes for purchase in several of our markets continues to be a strain on activity. Refinance volume also maintained a strong pace in the quarter at over 62 percent of our total volume."

Mortgage Banking






($ in thousands)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Mortgage originations

$ 155,836

$ 168,997

$ 200,158

$ 223,671

$ 101,365

Mortgage sales

136,708

143,151

166,201

204,628

84,476

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

Mortgage servicing rights

10,490

7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974













Mortgage servicing revenue






Loan servicing fees

859

857

813

782

757

OMSR amortization

(1,187)

(1,283)

(1,308)

(1,574)

(597)

Net administrative fees

(328)

(426)

(495)

(792)

160

OMSR valuation adjustment

2,706

(611)

326

(1,088)

(2,212)

Net loan servicing fees

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

Gain on sale of mortgages

5,859

7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$ 8,237

$ 6,160

$ 7,916

$ 6,239

$ (103)

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $576.5 million as of March 31, 2021, up $149.4 million, or 35.0 percent, compared to the prior year. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 53.2 percent, due to the recapture, with the adjusted level at 46.1 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, the Company's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, nearly double from the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was up $1.5 million year over year, or 16.0 percent, reflecting a 5.7 times positive operating leverage. Mortgage commission was up due to the 55 percent increase in volume, and we have expanded our technology spend in order to increase the digital options for both our clients and employees.

Mr. Klein stated, "The recapture of over one half of our servicing rights impairment drove our non-interest income levels significantly higher in the quarter. We saw higher than expected mortgage volume in the quarter, which was up 55 percent from the prior year and only down 7 percent from the linked quarter. Due to the strong revenue for the quarter, operating leverage was a positive 5.7 times. After our participation in the first phase of PPP with $84 million in originations, we are assisting small businesses again with $28 million thus far in originations in the second phase. Operating expense was up due to increased mortgage volume, however we are still below anticipated expense levels for marketing and client outreach."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Noninterest Income (NII)

$ 10,922

$ 8,902

$ 10,418

$ 8,615

$ 2,161

NII / Total Revenue

53.2%

49.0%

52.9%

49.3%

20.2%

NII / Average Assets

3.4%

2.9%

3.4%

3.0%

0.8%

Total Revenue Growth

91.9%

24.7%

36.4%

39.6%

-5.6%







Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$ 10,909

$ 10,684

$ 11,335

$ 11,662

$ 9,406

Efficiency Ratio

53.0%

58.8%

57.5%

66.7%

87.8%

NIE / Average Assets

3.4%

3.5%

3.7%

4.0%

3.5%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

0.0%

-0.6%

-0.3%

-1.0%

-2.7%

Total Expense Growth

16.0%

5.0%

19.3%

28.0%

9.0%

Operating Leverage

5.7

4.9

1.9

1.4

-0.6

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $237.6 million, or 21.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and PPP activity. Total equity as of March 31, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 5.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 10.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $848.2 million at March 31, 2021, up $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, from March 31, 2020. Commercial loans were up $27.6 million, or 18.2 percent, commercial real estate up $7.2 million or 1.9 percent and agricultural loans increased $0.7 million, or 1.6 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $51.4 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $183.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 13.8 percent of assets at March 31, 2021, and was up 63.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.12 billion at March 31, 2021, increased by $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, since March 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $160.0 million in checking and $96.3 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing assets down 11 percent from the linked quarter and net recoveries this quarter in loan losses. Despite these strong metrics, we continued to add to our allowance due to potential long term impact from the pandemic. Our reserve level is now at $13.3 million and when adjusted for PPP balances represents a strong 1.68 percent of our total loans."

Loan Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$ 179,157

$ 203,256

$ 216,667

$ 222,108

$ 151,538

$ 27,619

% of Total

21.1%

23.3%

24.5%

24.6%

18.2%

18.2%

Commercial RE

385,403

370,984

371,947

375,450

378,212

7,191

% of Total

45.4%

42.5%

42.0%

41.6%

45.5%

1.9%

Agriculture

48,405

55,251

57,420

58,817

47,660

745

% of Total

5.7%

6.3%

6.5%

6.5%

5.7%

1.6%

Residential RE

176,998

182,076

178,393

184,684

189,738

(12,740)

% of Total

20.9%

20.9%

20.1%

20.6%

22.9%

-6.7%

Consumer & Other

58,213

61,156

61,423

60,489

63,616

(5,403)

% of Total

6.9%

7.0%

6.9%

6.7%

7.7%

-8.5%

Total Loans

$ 848,176

$ 872,723

$ 885,850

$ 901,548

$ 830,764

$ 17,412

Total Growth Percentage






2.1%















Deposit Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$ 273,026

$ 251,649

$ 225,003

$ 229,042

$ 170,920

$ 102,106

% of Total

24.4%

24.0%

22.2%

23.1%

19.8%

59.7%

Interest DDA

191,593

176,785

164,248

154,143

133,722

57,871

% of Total

17.1%

16.9%

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

43.3%

Savings

218,260

174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863

79,397

% of Total

19.5%

16.7%

16.7%

16.2%

16.0%

57.2%

Money Market

249,088

216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209

79,879

% of Total

22.2%

20.6%

20.2%

19.1%

19.6%

47.2%

Time Deposits

188,229

229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177

(62,948)

% of Total

16.8%

21.9%

24.7%

25.9%

29.2%

-25.1%

Total Deposits

$ 1,120,196

$ 1,049,011

$ 1,014,015

$ 990,587

$ 863,891

$ 256,305

Total Growth Percentage






29.7%








Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021, down $0.2 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at March 31, 2021, up from 136 percent at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets






Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Commercial & Agriculture

$ 615

$ 902

$ 1,140

$ 1,204

$ 1,309

$ (694)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.27%

0.35%

0.42%

0.43%

0.66%

-53.0%

Commercial RE

2,402

2,412

2,475

2,484

1,816

586

% of Total CRE loans

0.62%

0.65%

0.67%

0.66%

0.48%

32.3%

Residential RE

2,138

2,704

2,481

2,538

2,330

(192)

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.21%

1.49%

1.39%

1.37%

1.23%

-8.2%

Consumer & Other

480

408

313

308

327

153

% of Total Con./Oth. loans

0.82%

0.67%

0.51%

0.51%

0.51%

46.8%

Total Nonaccruing Loans

5,635

6,426

6,409

6,534

5,782

(147)

% of Total loans

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

-2.5%

Accruing Restructured Loans

794

810

789

804

816

(22)

Total Change (%)






-2.7%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

6,429

7,236

7,198

7,338

6,598

(169)

% of Total loans

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

-2.6%

Foreclosed Assets

43

23

76

382

85

(42)

Total Change (%)






-49.4%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 6,472

$ 7,259

$ 7,274

$ 7,720

$ 6,683

$ (211)

% of Total assets

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

-3.2%








The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total commercial forbearances at March 31, 2021 of $4.9 million. Additionally, sold mortgage loans in forbearance totaled $5.7 million, which is down $6.0 million from the linked quarter.

Loans in COVID Deferral Status






Linked Qtr.
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020


Total Commercial

$ 4,883

$ 23,175

$ 36,366

$ 142,682


$ (18,292)

Total Consumer

-

-

28

350


-

Total Portfolio Mortgage

-

-

1,959

10,274


-

Total Balance Sheet Deferrals

$ 4,883

$ 23,175

$ 38,353

$ 153,306


$ (18,292)








% of Total loans

0.58%

2.66%

4.33%

17.00%


-16.43%








Total Sold Mortgage

$ 5,705

$ 11,685

$ 42,317

$ 41,751


$ (5,980)








Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on May 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)




















March


December


September


June


March




($ in thousands)


2021


2020


2020


2020


2020















ASSETS












Cash and due from banks


$ 206,036


$ 140,690


$ 94,641


$ 85,661


$ 56,393


Interest bearing time deposits


3,562


5,823


8,956


10,542


-


Available-for-sale securities


177,918


149,406


130,315


104,289


107,727


Loans held for sale


8,689


7,234


13,943


13,742


11,328


Loans, net of unearned income


848,176


872,723


885,850


901,548


830,764


Allowance for loan losses


(13,326)...


(12,574)


(11,793)


(10,013)


(8,958)


Premises and equipment, net


23,233


23,557


23,785


23,662


23,599


Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


5,303


5,303


5,303


4,837


4,648


Foreclosed assets held for sale, net


43


23


76


382


85


Interest receivable


3,371


3,799


4,159


4,272


2,940


Goodwill


22,091


22,091


22,091


22,117


17,792


Cash value of life insurance


17,651


17,530


17,453


17,375


17,299


Mortgage servicing rights


10,490


7,759


8,535


8,168


8,974


Other assets


12,630


14,475


14,927


16,354


15,722


















Total assets


$ 1,325,867


$ 1,257,839


$ 1,218,241


$ 1,202,936


$ 1,088,313











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deposits













Non interest bearing demand


$ 273,026


$ 251,649


$ 225,003


$ 229,042


$ 170,920



Interest bearing demand


191,593


176,785


164,248

...

154,143


133,722



Savings


218,260


174,864


169,474


161,182


138,863



Money market


249,088


216,164


204,862


189,380


169,209



Time deposits


188,229


229,549


250,428


256,840


251,177


















Total deposits


1,120,196


1,049,011


1,014,015


990,587


863,891
















Short-term borrowings


24,321


20,189


20,710


23,826


36,881


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


8,000


8,000


8,000


13,000


16,000


Trust preferred securities


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


Interest payable


489


616


946


929


1,131


Other liabilities


18,585


26,790


22,913


26,403


24,195


















Total liabilities


1,181,901


1,114,916


1,076,894


1,065,055


952,408
















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock


54,463


54,463


54,463


54,463


54,463



Additional paid-in capital


14,755


14,845


14,782


14,780


14,655



Retained earnings


90,883


84,578


80,012


75,526


72,641



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(457)


2,210


2,221


2,320


2,049



Treasury stock


(15,678)


(13,173)


(10,131)


(9,208)


(7,903)


















Total shareholders' equity


143,966


142,923


141,347


137,881


135,905


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,325,867


$ 1,257,839


$ 1,218,241


$ 1,202,936


$ 1,088,313















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended




















March


December


September


June


March


Interest income



2021


2020


2020


2020


2020



Loans













Taxable


$ 9,926


$ 9,816


$ 10,179


$ 9,945


$ 9,795



Tax exempt


48


54


47


59


79



Securities













Taxable


643


632


494


510


692



Tax exempt


88


87


87


81


78


















Total interest income


10,705


10,589


10,807


10,595


10,644
















Interest expense














Deposits


962


1,218


1,423


1,549


1,880



Repurchase agreements & other


11


10


12


20


28



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


56


58


59


92


100



Trust preferred securities


51


52


54


62


88


















Total interest expense


1,080


1,338


1,548


1,723


2,096






























Net interest income


9,625


9,251


9,259


8,872


8,548

















Provision for loan losses


750


800


1,800


1,300


600
















Net interest income after provision












for loan losses



8,875


8,451


7,459


7,572


7,948
















Noninterest income














Wealth management fees


912


863


839


775


768



Customer service fees


758


728


730


667


682



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR


5,859


7,197


8,085


8,119


1,949



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


2,378


(1,037)


(169)


(1,880)


(2,052)



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans


17


123


119


107


104



Title insurance revenue


521


522


517


609


265



Gain (loss) on sale of assets


(2)


181


(52)


(80)


(46)



Other


479


325


349


298


491


















Total noninterest income


10,922


8,902


10,418


8,615


2,161
















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits


6,620


6,556


6,995


6,419


5,427



Net occupancy expense


740


782


736


675


698



Equipment expense


732


818


888


780


700



Data processing fees


534


633


586


1,288


548



Professional fees


764


631


695


1,224


757



Marketing expense


135


172


137


141


208



Telephone and communication expense

154


156


142


122


115



Postage and delivery expense


111


108


96


96


115



State, local and other taxes


323


299


331


262


254



Employee expense


153


103


155


93


184



Other expenses


643


426


574


562


400


















Total noninterest expense


10,909


10,684


11,335


11,662


9,406






























Income before income tax expense


8,888


6,669


6,542


4,525


703

















Income tax expense


1,807


1,311


1,292


870


22
















Net income available to common shareholders


$ 7,081


$ 5,358


$ 5,250


$ 3,655


$ 681
















Common share data:













Basic earnings per common share


$ 0.97


$ 0.71


$ 0.69


$ 0.47


$ 0.09

















Diluted earnings per common share


$ 0.97


$ 0.71


$ 0.69


$ 0.47


$ 0.09
















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic:


7,317


7,487


7,607


7,708


7,749



Diluted:


7,335


7,487


7,607


7,708


7,756
















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended
















March


December


September


June


March


SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS


2021


2020


2020


2020


2020














Net interest income


$ 9,625


$ 9,251


$ 9,259


$ 8,872


$ 8,548


Tax-equivalent adjustment


36


37


36


37


42


Tax-equivalent net interest income


9,661


9,288


9,295


8,909


8,590


Provision for loan loss


750


800


1,800


1,300


600


Noninterest income


10,922


8,902


10,418


8,615


2,161


Total operating revenue


20,547


18,153


19,677


17,487


10,709


Noninterest expense


10,909


10,684


11,335


11,662


9,406


Pre-tax pre-provision income


9,638


7,469


8,342


5,825


1,303


Pretax income


8,888


6,669


6,542


4,525


703


Net income


7,081


5,358


5,250


3,655


681














PER SHARE INFORMATION:












Basic earnings per share (EPS)


0.97


0.71


0.69


0.47


0.09


Diluted earnings per share


0.97


0.71


0.69


0.47


0.09


Common dividends


0.105


0.105


0.100


0.100


0.095


Book value per common share


19.88


19.39


18.73


17.98


17.64


Tangible book value per common share (TBV)


16.74


16.30


15.72


15.01


15.32


Market price per common share


18.26


18.28


13.49


16.62


11.12


Market price to TBV


109.1%


112.1%


85.8%


110.8%


72.6%


Market price to trailing 12 month EPS


6.4


9.3


8.0


11.4


8.4














PERFORMANCE RATIOS:












Return on average assets (ROAA)


2.21%


1.73%


1.73%


1.25%


0.26%


Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA


3.01%


2.41%


2.74%


1.99%


0.49%


Return on average equity


19.78%


15.05%


15.01%


10.31%


1.99%


Return on average tangible equity


23.52%


17.91%


17.93%


11.91%


2.29%


Efficiency ratio


53.01%


58.76%


57.48%


66.68%


87.81%


Earning asset yield


3.56%


3.66%


3.96%


3.95%


4.32%


Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.50%


0.64%


0.75%


0.89%


1.12%


Net interest margin


3.20%


3.20%


3.39%


3.30%


3.47%


Tax equivalent effect


0.01%


0.01%


0.02%


0.02%


0.01%


Net interest margin, tax equivalent


3.21%


3.21%


3.41%


3.32%


3.48%


Non interest income/Average assets


3.41%


2.87%


3.42%


2.95%


0.81%


Non interest expense/Average assets


3.40%


3.45%


3.73%


3.99%


3.54%


Net noninterest expense/Average assets


0.00%


-0.58%


-0.30%


-1.04%


-2.73%














ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:












Gross charge-offs


52


57


32


254


400


Recoveries


54


39


11


10


3


Net charge-offs


(2)


18


21


244


397


Nonaccruing loans/Total loans


0.66%


0.74%


0.72%


0.72%


0.70%


Nonperforming loans/Total loans


0.76%


0.83%


0.81%


0.81%


0.79%


Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO


0.76%


0.83%


0.82%


0.86%


0.80%


Nonperforming assets/Total assets


0.49%


0.58%


0.60%


0.64%


0.61%


Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans


207.28%


173.77%


163.84%


136.45%


135.77%


Allowance for loan loss/Total loans


1.57%


1.44%


1.33%


1.11%


1.08%


Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)


(0.00%)


0.01%


0.01%


0.11%


0.19%


Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs


(37500.00%)


4444.44%


8571.43%


532.79%


151.13%














CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:












Loans/ Deposits


75.72%


83.19%


87.36%


91.01%


96.17%


Equity/ Assets


10.86%


11.36%


11.60%


11.46%


12.49%


Tangible equity/Tangible assets


9.30%


9.73%


9.92%


9.75%


11.03%


Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)


13.08%


12.91%


12.71%


11.97%


12.17%














END OF PERIOD BALANCES












Total assets


1,325,867


1,257,839


1,218,241


1,202,936


1,088,313


Total loans


848,176


872,723


885,850


901,548


830,764


Deposits


1,120,196


1,049,011


1,014,015


990,587


863,891


Stockholders equity


143,966


142,923


141,347


137,881


135,905


Goodwill and intangibles


22,728


22,745


22,763


22,813


17,830


Tangible equity


121,238


120,178


118,584


115,068


118,075


Mortgage servicing portfolio


1,304,097


1,299,698


1,293,037


1,261,746


1,216,292


Wealth/Brokerage assets under care


576,503


558,409


522,360


495,025


427,129


Total assets under care


3,206,467


3,115,946


3,033,638


2,959,707


2,731,734


Full-time equivalent employees


246


244


251


254


253


Period end common shares outstanding


7,242


7,372


7,545


7,668


7,705


Market capitalization (all)


132,239


134,760


101,782


127,442


85,680














AVERAGE BALANCES












Total assets


1,281,635


1,238,790


1,216,843


1,169,030


1,061,365


Total earning assets


1,203,284


1,156,718


1,090,386


1,073,490


986,216


Total loans


862,898


893,244


907,483


898,216


832,975


Deposits


1,073,641


1,031,649


1,007,679


946,053


855,272


Stockholders equity


143,167


142,418


139,908


141,821


136,930


Goodwill and intangibles


22,736


22,754


22,787


19,066


17,831


Tangible equity


120,431


119,664


117,121


122,755


119,099


Average basic shares outstanding


7,317


7,487


7,607


7,708


7,749


Average diluted shares outstanding


7,335


7,487


7,607


7,708


7,756


























SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)


At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020









($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020




Average


Average



Average


Average

Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate













Taxable securities/Cash


$ 332,824

$ 643

0.77%



$ 146,678

$ 692

1.89%


Nontaxable securities


7,562

88

4.65%



6,563

78

4.75%


Loans, net


862,898

9,974

4.62%



832,975

9,874

4.74%













Total earning assets


1,203,284

10,705

3.56%



986,216

10,644

4.32%













Cash and due from banks


7,775





5,512




Allowance for loan losses


(12,843)





(8,867)




Premises and equipment


23,503





23,698




Other assets


59,916





54,806















Total assets


$ 1,281,635





$ 1,061,365














Liabilities











Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$ 614,802

$ 508

0.33%



$ 442,438

$ 1,083

0.98%


Time deposits


206,903

454

0.88%



254,342

797

1.25%


Repurchase agreements & other


24,134

11

0.18%



22,537

28

0.50%


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


8,000

56

2.80%



16,132

100

2.48%


Trust preferred securities


10,310

51

1.98%



10,310

88

3.41%













Total interest bearing liabilities


864,149

1,080

0.50%



745,759

2,096

1.12%













Non interest bearing demand


251,936

-




158,492

-














Total funding


1,116,085


0.39%



904,251


0.93%













Other liabilities


22,383





20,184















Total liabilities


1,138,468





924,435















Equity


143,167





136,930















Total liabilities and equity


$ 1,281,635





$ 1,061,365















Net interest income



$ 9,625





$ 8,548














Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.20%





3.47%













Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.21%





3.48%


- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





















Non-GAAP reconciliation


Three Months Ended








($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


Mar. 31, 2021


Mar. 31, 2020








Total Operating Revenue


$ 20,547


$ 10,709


Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*


(2,706)


2,212








Adjusted Total Operating Revenue


17,841


12,921














Income before Income Taxes


8,888


703


Adjustment for OMSR


(2,706)


2,212








Adjusted Income before Income Taxes


6,182


2,915














Provision for Income Taxes


1,807


22


Adjustment for OMSR**


(568)


465








Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes


1,239


487














Net Income


7,081


681


Adjustment for OMSR


(2,138)


1,747








Adjusted Net Income


4,943


2,428














Diluted Earnings per Share


0.97


0.09


Adjustment for OMSR


(0.29)


0.22








Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share


$ 0.68


$ 0.31














Return on Average Assets


2.21%


0.26%


Adjustment for OMSR


-0.67%


0.66%








Adjusted Return on Average Assets


1.54%


0.92%








*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights










**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate









Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-announces-record-first-quarter-2021-results-301281380.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

