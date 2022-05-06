U.S. markets closed

SB Financial Group, Inc. Named to KBW 2022 Annual Bank Honor Roll for Second Consecutive Year

DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers. This is the second straight year SB Financial Group, Inc. has earned the distinction.

KBW, a full–service, boutique investment bank and broker–dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, found that 17 banking institutions, just 5% of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion on its Bank Honor Roll in 2022. Of note, Honor Roll winners are publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.

"We continue to deliver on our vision of remaining a high-performing community bank, and this recognition shines a light on the performance we have delivered to our stakeholders over the last decade," said Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "The center-post of this success, however, is our passionate and caring staff who serve each of our clients as if they were our only one. When we combine this level of care with a focus on the unique balance of the needs of our stakeholders, including our owners, clients, staff and communities, breakthrough results surface; we are grateful for the support we receive from each."

"The U.S. economy rebounded in 2021, as COVID-19 vaccinations became widely accessible and proved highly effective," said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President and CEO. "Banks benefitted from the rebounding economy and the overhang of credit risk was removed, supporting both earnings growth and bank stock outperformance. The KBW Bank Honor Roll showcases those best-in-class banking institutions that deliver consistent growth for their investors. These banks are also rewarded by the market and receive premium valuation multiples."

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region.SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Investor contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-named-to-kbw-2022-annual-bank-honor-roll-for-second-consecutive-year-301541848.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

