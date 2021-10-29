U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,600.79
    +4.37 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,797.39
    +66.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,461.65
    +13.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.54
    -3.44 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.26
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    -18.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0127 (-1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    +0.3680 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,491.99
    +1,376.44 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,525.08
    +24.11 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

SBA Administrator Guzman Announces $44.8 Billion Through Signature Lending Programs

United States Small Business Administration
·4 min read

In fiscal year 2021, 7(a) and 504 loan programs provided more than 61,000 loans, but gaps in access to capital for underserved communities remain

Washington, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the agency reached $44.8 billion in funding to small businesses through more than 61,000 traditional loans for fiscal year (FY) 2021.

“In the midst of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, the SBA’s mission-driven team delivered a record number of SBA’s traditional loans to our nation’s small businesses – in addition to more than $1.1 trillion in COVID-related relief since the start of the pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “While progress has been made, our data also tells a deeper story: historic inequities in accessing capital persist, and we must do more to lower the barriers of entry to opportunity for all our entrepreneurs. We will continue to build on our impactful programs to meet small businesses where they are and connect them with the resources needed to thrive.”

“The SBA continues to make headway in helping small businesses access much-needed capital, but much more work remains to be done,” said Patrick Kelley, Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access. “Our flexible, low-interest 504 loan program grew in loan volume by 41%, and the SBA team is already at work for fiscal year 2022 to support job and entrepreneurial growth across the country.”

Overall Funding and Impact:

Under Administrator Guzman’s leadership, the SBA has made it a priority to increase access to capital for business owners across the nation, particularly from traditionally underserved communities. Fiscal year 2021 traditional lending data of note includes:

  • $36.5 billion in 7(a) loans: Nearly 52,000 7(a) loans worth more than $36.5 billion were provided to small businesses. Lenders reported that minority business owners received nearly $11 billion in 7(a) loans or 30% of the SBA’s total 7(a) portfolio. Data also shows that women-owned businesses received nearly $5 billion in FY 21, while veteran-owned businesses received $1.2 billion.

  • $8.2 billion in 504 loans: Working with authorized Certified Development Companies (CDCs), the SBA’s 504 program delivered 9,600 loans worth more than $8.2 billion to small businesses, fully exhausting funding authority for the first time in the program’s history. Minority business owners received nearly $1.88 billion in loans -- 23% of the total 504 portfolio. In FY 21, the program also provided over $712 million in lending to women-owned businesses and increased its support of rural small businesses by nearly 33%.

  • $71.8 million in microloan funding: In fiscal year 2021, $71.8 million in microloan funding went to nearly 4,400 small businesses. Forty-one percent of those loans went to underserved communities, including Hispanic-owned and Black-owned small businesses.

Addressing Equity Challenges That Persist Throughout the Small Business Economy:

Despite significant progress in its traditional lending programs, the agency is acutely aware of gaps that persist for certain communities in accessing capital. The SBA’s existing loan programs serve an important role in credit markets for small businesses, particularly those with collateral and demonstrated revenue that are denied a loan by a commercial bank or often lack relationships with established lenders.

Over the past five years, loans issued to the smallest borrowers through the SBA-backed 7(a) loan, Express, and Community Advantage decreased by over 45%. However, the decline in the proportion of small-dollar loans is not unique to SBA loan portfolios. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data on commercial small business lending by regulated banks shows an overall 3% decline (translating to over 600,000 loans) in the proportion of loans under $100,000. This lack of small-dollar loan appetite from lenders has led to disproportionate impacts on minority business owners. Firms with non-Hispanic Black ownership and firms with $100,000 or less in revenues were only half as likely as firms with non-Hispanic white ownership to obtain bank funds (23%, 24%), and Latino-owned firms were similarly lower (34%).

Addressing the systemic gap in access to capital for the smallest and underserved businesses has been Administrator Guzman’s north star and will continue to be a top SBA priority in FY 22 and beyond.

For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance, and other services, visit www.sba.gov.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: SBA Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why Zendesk and Momentive Stocks Tumbled Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service customer support specialist Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and survey software company Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) both tumbled on Friday. The two tech stocks' declines come as investors digest the news that Zendesk plans to acquire the SurveyMonkey owner in an all-stock transaction. After market close on Thursday, Zendesk reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and in-line earnings relative to the analyst consensus forecasts for the two metrics.

  • ‘We could barely afford a babysitter in New York City.’ But we bought a gorgeous, $340,000 house in Savannah. Here’s how.

    My husband had just had his salary cut by 50%, and we were living with my parents in Westchester County, New York, because we could no longer afford the rent on our apartment in Brooklyn. Now, our monthly mortgage payment is $1,500 less than our rent in Brooklyn. In New York City, some parking spaces go for what we bought an entire house for in Savannah.

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • The 'future looks bright' for Ethereum: Analyst

    Angie Lau, Forkast.News CEO & Editor-in-Chief, discusses Ether's new blockchain upgrade, the surge of ProShares' Bitcoin Futures ETF and a new 'Squid Game' token causing some concerns.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • Should I Avoid SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • U.S. Says It’s Working With Taiwan to Secure Chip Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S and Taiwan are working together to secure supply chains, Washington’s envoy to Taipei said, as global chip manufacturers face a looming deadline to meet the Biden administration’s request for company data. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityU.S.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you're not alone. True to form, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile all year, offering investors plenty of chances to buy the dip. Here are five things you can do right now to ease your crypto FOMO in a calm and collected way.