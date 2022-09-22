U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3900
    -1.6460 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,319.17
    +337.36 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.39
    +14.86 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

SBA Administrator Guzman Announces $7.2 Million in PRIME Grants to Help Emerging Micro-Entrepreneurs Gain Access to Capital

0
United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Grants Will Help 38 Small Business Support Organizations Provide Technical Assistance and Training Services to Economically Disadvantaged Businesses, Rural Small Businesses, and Foreign Language Entrepreneurs

Washington, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced a $7.2 million grant award to 38 organizations under the Program for Investment in Micro-Entrepreneurs (PRIME), a $1.7 million increase, up 30% from last year’s allocated $5,500,000 in funding. The PRIME award will support these nonprofit organizations as they help low-income entrepreneurs get financing to establish and expand their small businesses or provide capacity-building training for other organizations that provide capital to underserved small businesses.

In line with the President’s mission of creating an economy that works for all, Administrator Guzman has led the SBA to prioritize equity through all its offerings and increasing support for entrepreneurs from underserved communities at each stage of the entrepreneurship journey. PRIME helps execute the above strategic goals and others outlined in the Agency’s Equity Action Plan, aimed at lowering barriers to accessing capital while deepening engagement with trusted community organizations.

“Our SBA PRIME grants provide critical support for nonprofit organizations that are delivering needed technical assistance and training to America’s small businesses so they can continue to power our nation’s strong economic recovery and transition to strong, stable growth," said SBA Administrator Guzman. “This year, the SBA focused our PRIME grant selection process on our nonprofit partners who can best bring federal resources to life, especially in the regions and communities where they are needed most. I look forward to working with these organizations as they help us connect America’s entrepreneurs with the capital they need to start, grow and build resilient businesses."

Congress established PRIME as part of the Program for Investment in Microentrepreneurs Act of 1999. Grant funds will be made available on September 30, 2022, and the project period for each grant is one year. The SBA placed special emphasis in this year’s competition on projects that will offer training and technical assistance to strengthen economically disadvantaged businesses, particularly those that service entrepreneurs in rural areas and foreign language-speaking small business owners.

The PRIME grants range from $75,000 to $250,000 and typically require at least 50 percent in matching funds or in-kind contributions.

For more information on the SBA’s PRIME grants and a list of this year’s grantees, visit www.sba.gov/content/prime-grantees.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell said he is ‘done with’ Trump and ‘will never speak to him again,’ according to new book

    McConnell reportedly told his aides he was done with Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • Audits of Chinese Companies Start to Face U.S. Inspections

    The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is to determine whether Alibaba, Yum China and other firms can keep their listings on American stock exchanges.

  • Senators drill down on Zelle reimbursements, inflation and ‘uber-woke’ policies in bank CEO hearing

    Elizabeth Warren bears down on reimbursing Zelle customers cheated by scammers, while GOP senators push back on banks' liberal social policies.

  • Elon Musk Is Enraged

    Elon Musk is angry. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and, above all, fights his detractors.

  • Fed's rate hike success is dependent on 'collateral damage' in job markets: Analyst

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's most recent rate hike and what it will take for it to have a meaningful impact on the U.S. economy.

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • UN Latest: Lavrov Walks Out, Israel Revives Two-State Solution

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Putin'

  • Could a Cash Windfall Affect Your Social Security?

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Boeing to outsource finance jobs as it shifts hiring focus to engineering, manufacturing

    Boeing says its move comes as it looks bring on employees for roles in manufacturing and product development.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • UnitedHealthcare and Peloton To Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform

    MINNETONKA, Minn. and NEW YORK, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded the...

  • Turkey Shocks With Another Rate Cut Despite Raging Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank delivered another shock cut to interest rates, despite inflation running at a 24-year high and with the lira trading at a record low. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Putin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resume

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • 5 Red Flags for Alphabet's Future

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is generally considered a stable long-term investment. Many investors will argue that Alphabet is still an evergreen investment. The growth of Google's ad business, which accounted for 81% of Alphabet's top line last quarter, decelerated over the past year.