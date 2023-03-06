SBA Administrator Guzman Announces National Small Business Week 2023

Week-long Celebration takes place April 30 – May 6, Features Awards, Virtual Summit, and Roadshow Tour

Washington D.C., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s over 33 million small businesses, announced National Small Business Week (NSBW) will take place April 30-May 6, 2023. This annual tradition, led by the SBA for more than 60 years, is co-hosted by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses. During NSBW, the SBA recognizes the hard work, ingenuity, and dedication of America’s small businesses, and celebrates their contributions to the economy.

“National Small Business Week celebrates the resilience, innovation, and economic power of America’s small businesses and innovative startups,” said Administrator Guzman. “Amidst a record-breaking 10.5 million people applying to start a new business under the Biden-Harris Administration, I’m thrilled to showcase our highly-impactful entrepreneurs who build prosperity in their communities while strengthening our nation’s global competitiveness.”

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA played a critical role in saving our small businesses, helping Main Street recover, driving market innovation, and powering a historic 10.5 million small business applications. But the work is not done and long-standing challenges still persist for many small business owners. That is why the SBA will double down on our efforts to ensure we are meeting small businesses and startups everywhere they are, including helping entrepreneurs navigate the evolving marketplace so that they can start, grow and sustain their businesses.

This year marks the return of in-person awards ceremonies in Washington, D.C., for the first time since 2019. On Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1, the SBA will recognize the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. One of the state/territory Small Business Persons of the Year will be named the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year at the award ceremony on Monday, May 1.

After kicking off the week at the awards ceremony in D.C., Administrator Guzman will hit the road and visit four cities. During the stops, she will be joined by local area elected officials, honor local award-winning small businesses, and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the small business community. The NSBW tour will take place from May 2-5, with stops in St. Louis, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The SBA will also again cosponsor a virtual summit of business education forums. Additional details about speakers and topics will be announced soon.

The SBA invites all small business owners, policymakers, and stakeholders to participate in National Small Business Week and support the millions of small businesses that are the job creators, spur innovation, and help drive economic growth nationwide.

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW. Media interested in scheduling interviews with Administrator Guzman should contact press_office@sba.gov.

Co-sponsorship Authorization# 23-1-C The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About National Small Business Week

For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov



