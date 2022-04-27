U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

SBA Announces 2022 National Small Business Week Cosponsors and Virtual Summit Event Schedule

United States Small Business Administration
·6 min read

Official partners support SBA message of “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship

Washington, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the official cosponsors and schedule for its 2022 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit, themed “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” taking place May 2-5, 2022. National Small Business Week events are made possible every year due in part to the support of cosponsors.

Longtime National Small Business Week co-host SCORE provides mentoring services for entrepreneurs across America to help them achieve the American dream of business ownership. As an SBA resource partner, SCORE also provides guidance, real-world knowledge and practical tools and resources for entrepreneurs seeking to start or grow resilient businesses.

“Small business owners need resources and support to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “SCORE is proud to cosponsor the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit with the SBA to connect America’s small businesses to the important information, tools and guidance they need to be successful now and for years to come.”

Visa U.S.A. Inc. has taken a leading role in National Small Business Week 2022 as a platinum level sponsor.

“Visa believes that digital advancements foster inclusion and access in ways that the world could not have anticipated just a few years ago,” said Veronica Fernandez, SVP, Regional Head of North America Business Solutions, Visa. “Participating in National Small Business Week is an opportunity to continue to invest in and support small businesses as part of our mission to be a network that works for everyone, everywhere.”

The following NSBW cosponsors have joined the SBA to celebrate and honor the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses for their integral role in powering our nation’s historic economic comeback as we pivot and continue building a better America:

Co-host

  • SCORE

Platinum Level Sponsor

  • Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Gold Level Sponsors

  • Google, LLC

  • T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Silver Level Sponsors

  • Amazon.com Services, LLC

  • Constant Contact, Inc.

  • JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

  • Meta Platforms, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

  • Square, Inc.

  • Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Bronze Level Sponsors

  • ADP, Inc.

  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

  • Zebra Technologies

During this year’s NSBW Virtual Summit, business owners will also be able to join forums to get advice and connect with industry experts, be introduced to tools and federal resources, and get critical information needed to seize new opportunities, help strengthen our supply chains, and deliver the products and services Americans depend on.

Schedule is subject to changes.

National Small Business Week Virtual Programming Schedule

Monday, May 2, 2022

  • National Small Business Week Welcome

    • Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator

    • Bridget Weston, SCORE CEO

  • Morning Session – Coach your Team to Success

  • Mid-day Sessions:

    • IoT Solutions: Unlock Your Business Growth, Simply

    • Great Product Photography

    • Accelerating Your Small Business Success with Ecommerce

  • Late-day Session – Good Ideas Lead to Big Impact

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

  • Morning Sessions:

    • Live Economic Outlook Presentation featuring Michael Brown, Principal U.S. Economist Visa

    • Sell More with an Engaging Email Marketing Strategy

  • Mid-day Session: Empowering a Hybrid Workforce: Business and tech best practices to unlock productivity and profit

  • Late-day Sessions:

    • Your Next Level Business – How to build a foundation that lasts

    • Securing Capital for your Business

Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

  • Fireside Chat featuring SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and the Head of U.S. Visa Kimberly Lawrence

  • Morning Session: A 5G Future: Technology to Transform Business

  • Mid-day Sessions:

    • Fortifying Your Future: The power of a secure, digital and inclusive network to grow your business

    • How to Build Authentic Relationships and grow your business

  • Late-day Sessions:

    • Embrace the Employee Revolution

    • Grow Your Sales: Global Entrepreneurs Share Export Success Stories & Advice

Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Last Day of Virtual Programming & Virtual Winners Celebration

  • Opening Remarks – Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator

  • Presentation of 2022 National Award Winners

  • Presentation of 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year Winner

The SBA has also partnered with federal agencies to ensure small businesses and start-ups obtain the resources they need to continue to innovate and deliver the products and services they depend on. These include:

  • U.S. Department of Defense - Office of Small Business Programs (DOD SBP)

  • U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

  • U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA FSA) – Farm Service Agency

  • U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

    • Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

    • Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA)

    • Office of Compliance Initiatives (OCI)

  • U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

  • U.S. Postal Service (USPS)

  • U.S. Veterans Administration (VA OSDBU) – Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. Visit sba.gov/NSBW to register for National Small Business Week and other event information. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.

Details and information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

---

Cosponsorship Authorization# 22-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

For nearly 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


