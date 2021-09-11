U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,267.23
    -1,593.52 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SBA Announces Mark Cuban, Chef José Andrés, and White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond as Keynote Speakers for National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit 2021

United States Small Business Administration
·4 min read

Various Mayors, Tech Leaders, and Small Business Owners to Speak at NSBW

Washington, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today the full speaker slate for National Small Business Week, including entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Chef José Andrés, and White House Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond. The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit takes place September 13-15, 2021. The theme for this year’s event is Celebrating Resilience and Renewal, spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Administrator Guzman will kick off National Small Business Week with an opening address on September 13. In addition to this and the new keynote speakers, other panelists and participants will include Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Calif.; Mayor Steve Adler, Austin, Texas; Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson, Ariz.; Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Chicago, Ill.; Tarik Brooks, President of Combs Enterprises, and Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Angi’s.

NSBW Virtual Summit Speakers Line up

Monday, September 13 - “Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better”

  • Opening Keynote Address by: Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator (11-11:30 a.m. EDT)

  • Keynote Address by: Cedric Richmond, White House Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement (11-11:30 a.m. EDT)

  • Keynote Address by: Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur (11-11:30 a.m. EDT)

  • “Life after COVID - A Fireside Chat with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Restaurateur Chef José Andrés”- José Andrés, Chef, Restaurateur and Founder of World Central Kitchen (12:40-1:10 p.m. EDT)

Tuesday, September 14 - “Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities”

  • “Support Latino Biz: How these Mayors are Leading the Way”(3:40-4:40 p.m. EDT)

  • Participants: Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Calif.; Mayor Steve Adler, Austin, Texas; Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson, Ariz.; Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Chicago, Ill.

  • Moderator: Antwaun Griffin, Chief of Staff for the SBA

  • Special Remarks by: Tarik Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of Combs Enterprises, will speak on the importance of Black and Brown communities coming together to support each other. (4:45-5:00 p.m. EDT)

Wednesday, September 15 - “Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal”

  • Special Remarks by: Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Angi’s (formerly Angie’s List), will share small business experiences as well as trends and insights on how Angi’s has maneuvered through the pandemic and positioned for the future.

Biographies for Keynote Speakers

Cedric Richmond: White House Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement

Cedric Richmond is an attorney and former Democratic Congressman for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District from 2011-2021. Richmond now serves as senior advisor to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Mark Cuban: Entrepreneur

Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur, television personality, and media proprietor. He is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team of the National Basketball Association, co-owner of 2929 Entertainment, and chairman of AXS-TV. He is also one of the main “shark” investors on the hit ABC reality TV series “Shark Tank.”

José Andrés: Chef, Restaurateur, and Founder of World Central Kitchen

José Andrés is a chef, restaurateur, and founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. He is often credited with bringing the small plates dining concept to America. He owns restaurants in Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Las Vegas, Nev.; South Beach Miami and Orlando, Fla.; Chicago, Ill., and New York, N.Y. Andrés received the National Humanities Medal at a White House ceremony in 2016. In 2018, Andrés’ World Central Kitchen provided meals to furloughed federal employees during the federal government shutdown.

Administrator Guzman announced National Small Business Week 2021 in a news release last month. The free, three-day conference will take place in a virtual atrium, which will showcase a series of educational panels on best practices for small businesses to pivot and recover in a changing economy. NSBW events this year will also provide a forum where business owners will be able to get expert advice, learn new business strategies, connect with industry experts, and meet other business owners as they look to pivot and recover. Additional speakers will be announced. Details and information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and participate in summit workshops, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.

Cosponsorship Authorization #21-21-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance, by contacting smallbusinessweek@sba.gov. SCORE is partially funded by SBA Cooperative Agreement No. SBAHQ-14-S-0001.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Yellen Warns US on Track to Default in October

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued another warning to lawmakers Wednesday: Raise or suspend the debt ceiling as soon as possible. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Yellen said that according to the latest internal estimates, the Treasury could run out of money at some point in October. “Once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history,” she wrote.

  • Biden's plan to go after the taxes of America's richest could fall short of expectations

    Democrats want to claw back taxes that America’s richest often avoid to fund their infrastructure package, but some provisions may not raise as much as initially expected.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Treasury, financial industry discuss cryptocurrency 'stablecoins'

    The U.S. Treasury Department met with a number of industry participants this week to quiz them about the risks and benefits posed by stablecoins -- a rapidly growing type of cryptocurrencies, the value of which is pegged to traditional currencies, according to three people with direct knowledge of the meetings. Washington policymakers are alarmed at the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market which exceeded a record $2 trillion in April. As of Friday, the market cap of stablecoins stood at roughly $125 billion, according to industry data site CoinMarketCap.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • Apple dealt huge blow over iPhone App Store as judge instructs it to make major concessions to developers

    Apple has been dealt a major blow over its App Store rules and ongoing fight with Fortnite developer Epic. The iPhone maker has been forced by a judge to stop banning other apps from offering other ways to pay for digital services, away from its own payment systems. The finding comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, and in the wake of a number of concessions seemingly aimed at reducing pressure from antitrust regulators.

  • The labor market still 'as tight as a drum' despite Delta-driven slowdown

    The current state of economic play can be accurately summarized using an artful (at least I’d like to think) paraphrase of Winston Churchill. In 1939, the historic wartime leader famously described Russia as "a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma."

  • Australia Cases Rise, Record Deaths in Florida: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia recorded new highs for infections in the current outbreak, while Florida posted a record number of Covid-19 deaths for the week. Separately, a court ruled that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis can enforce a ban on school mask mandates, for now.Among the major measures President Joe Biden announced this week to get more Americans vaccinated, one high-profile move was missing: requiring vaccines or negative tests to get on an airplane. Meanwhile, Biden also reprimanded GOP

  • UPDATE 1-Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed

    The Biden administration said on Thursday it will relaunch a process that could permanently protect a vital Alaskan watershed from development of the contentious Pebble Mine project https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-alaska-pebblemine/u-s-rejects-permit-for-alaskas-pebble-mine-company-vows-appeal-idUSKBN2852XM that has been pursued for more than a decade. The Department of Justice asked in an Alaska federal district court filing that the court vacate a 2019 decision by the Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency to remove protection of the Bristol Bay watershed. The agency could then resume an effort to protect certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed, whose streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds are home to North America's most productive salmon fisheries of five types of salmon: coho, Chinook, sockeye, chum and pink.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2021

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Plant-based meat creeps its way into McDonald, fast food — becoming a $14B opportunity

    McDonald's enters the plant-based competition, but there is a lot more room to grow.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Today

    The week is drawing to a close, and cryptocurrencies are once again trading lower. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 2.3% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is off even more -- 3.5%.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • Despite El Salvador’s bumpy Bitcoin rollout, a queue of countries forge ahead with legalizing crypto

    Despite the El Salvador Bitcoin blunder, Ukraine has laid down its own rules to legalize and regulate Bitcoin in its own country.

  • Amazon to pay college tuition, books and fees for U.S. employees starting in January 2022

    Amazon said its more than 750,000 U.S. employees will soon be eligible to get a free college education with free books and fees covered.

  • Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie

    UPS is jumping into the same-day delivery game, announcing Friday that it is acquiring Roadie. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "Roadie's leading technology, combined with UPS' portfolio, will open doors for new growth opportunities," UPS said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "Roadie's technology platform also will provide opportunities to improve existing, and potentially add additional, UPS small package capabilities." UPS