SBA Announces Microsoft President Brad Smith, Industry Leaders as Speakers for Inaugural Small Business Cyber Summit

United States Small Business Administration
·4 min read

On October 26, Administrator Guzman Will Convene Experts from the Cybersecurity and Business Worlds to Share Best Practices and Practical Tools to Help Small Businesses Bolster Their Cyber Defenses

Washington, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the initial speaker slate for its inaugural Small Business Cyber Summit, including Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft. The summit takes place on October 26, during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and follows the recent announcement of awardees for the SBA’s new pilot program, created to help emerging small businesses steel themselves against cyber-attacks. The free, virtual cybersecurity forum is a first for the agency and aims to help introduce American small businesses to tools, tips, and resources to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure in addition to exploring new trends and challenges entrepreneurs are increasingly facing.

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA and voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, will kick off the summit with an intimate fireside chat featuring Microsoft’s Brad Smith to discuss both organizations’ efforts to empower small businesses and startups across America to develop their cybersecurity infrastructure and combat evolving, increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks – a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration, outlined in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act).

In addition to this segment, other featured participants will include Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Biography for Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft:

As Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith leads a team of more than 1,900 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals located in 54 countries and operating in more than 120 nations. He plays a key role in spearheading the company’s work on critical issues involving the intersection of technology and society, including cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence, environmental sustainability, human rights, immigration, and philanthropy. Smith joined Microsoft in 1993, first spending three years in Paris leading the legal and corporate affairs team in Europe. In 2002, he was named Microsoft’s general counsel and spent the following decade leading work to resolve the company’s antitrust controversies with governments around the world and companies across the tech sector. Before joining Microsoft, Smith was an associate and then partner at the law firm of Covington and Burling.

Speakers

  • Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft

  • Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security

  • Kimberly Mentzell, Director of Cybersecurity and Aerospace, Maryland Department of Commerce

  • Jacob Blacksten, Digital Solutions Manager, Delaware Small Business Development Center

  • Earl Gregorich, Area Manager & Business Consultant, Greenville Area Small Business Development Centers

  • Joshua Lawton, Director of Engagement (Americas), Global Cyber Alliance

  • Scott Anderson, Executive Director, Forge Institute

  • Eric Toler, Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center

  • Ashley Podhradsky, Associate Professor of Digital Forensics, Dakota State University

  • Jennifer Gold, Director of the Board, InfraGard New York Chapter

  • Arthur Plews, Chief of Staff, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Entrepreneurial Development

  • Jennifer Kim, Associate Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Field Operations

  • Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Veterans Business Development

  • Bruce Purdy, Associate Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Small Development Centers

  • Jack Bienko, Senior Innovation Advisor, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Entrepreneurial Development

  • Aikta Marcoulier, Regional Administrator – Rocky Mountain region, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Field Operations

Additional speakers and schedule to be announced. The schedule is subject to changes.

Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/SBACyberSummit to register for this event.

###

About the SBA’s Inaugural Small Business Cyber Summit

The inaugural summit will feature various experts including the SBA, SBA Resource Partners, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), state government collaborators, and public/private sectors including small business owners and major technology platforms.

Comprised of digestible and compact segments, attendees will have the opportunity to network and access practical tips, problem-solving strategies, industry trends, threat avoidance, and small business testimonials to learn how to help small business owners defend themselves against cyber-attacks. To register for this free summit, please visit www.bit.ly/SBACyberSummit.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Offce United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


