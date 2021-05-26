U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,194.00
    +5.87 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.55
    -9.91 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,732.90
    +75.72 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.87
    +42.11 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.16
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.28 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0120 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4127
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1100
    +0.3500 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,414.63
    +628.29 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.41
    -15.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month with Live Online Panel

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

AANHPI-owned small business panel will discuss how to tap SBA’s economic relief programs to help entrepreneurs

Washington, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-Owned Businesses: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit, and Tenacity of America’s Small Business Heroes

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month to discuss economic recovery with a dynamic group of small business owners from various sectors, utilizing SBA resources and critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn about the SBA resources available to help entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 27, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO:

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)
Han Nguyen, Deputy Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Communications and Public Liaison
Angie Yu, Two Rivers Fisheries, Inc., Wickliffe, KY
Rakesh Srivastava, Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, Hastings, NE
Raj Mehta, Raj Technologies Inc., Plainview, NY
Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Bakeshop, Seattle, WA

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit:
https://sbaaanhpi.eventbrite.com
This event will be recorded.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • China Struggles to Suppress Bubbles in Markets Awash With Money

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is getting tougher as money floods into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.In May alone, the government vowed to tackle speculation in metals, revived the idea of a property tax, oversaw hikes in mortgage rates in some cities, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies and played down calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.Authorities are zeroing in on the risks of assets overheating as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery from the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of China’s financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility in the run up to the July 1 centenary of its founding.“The policy trend is now focused on ensuring financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to resolve bubbles risks at the outset, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small adjustments to policy. That appears to be enough for now.”Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures as rebounding economies drive demand for goods. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe are making it clear they view the gain in consumer prices as temporary, and that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.China’s bond market isn’t pricing in higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt has fallen to an almost nine-month low. But at about 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives asset prices ever higher.Beijing is finding some success with its targeted approach: commodities futures have fallen from their records in recent weeks and digital currencies have slumped. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly triggered by Elon Musk’s musings on the environmental costs of digital assets.Like whack-a-mole, however, crackdowns in some parts of China’s financial markets lead to other assets rising. The CSI 300 Index of stocks surged more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trading channel and unprecedented buying of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. That’s boosting the allure of the yuan, which is at its strongest against the dollar in almost three years.This may all be part of a grand strategy by the Communist Party. A rally in equities could take the heat out of the commodities market, while an appreciating yuan would lower the cost of imported raw materials. That would temper inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. ‘Strong’ financial markets would also reflect well on the Party -- and President Xi Jinping -- as the 100th anniversary approaches.The risk for Chinese policy makers is if price increases are sustained and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. That may compel the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive action, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rates.The PBOC has pledged to exit pandemic-era stimulus at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as seen by a notable slowdown in credit. China also trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and softened its push on fixed-asset investments. The central bank has provided minimum liquidity to lenders even as credit defaults pile up.It seems officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive steps at the micro level, rather than at the macro level. This is especially true of the commodities market. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the banking regulator asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures products to retail investors.“When you have a closed capital account like China and you loosen policy through the credit channel, the money stays contained domestically,” said JPMorgan’s Wolf. “It then needs to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks -- it moves across the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints to policy and is why China has been quick to remove stimulus this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia to report Q1 2022 earnings with gaming revenue expected to explode

    Nvidia is scheduled to report its Q1 2022 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Central Banks Face New Balancing Act With Their Huge Asset Piles

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Central bankers around the world are mulling the future of their massive bond-buying programs in a post-pandemic world, knowing that with big balance sheets come big expectations.The Group of Seven developed economies piled on about $7 trillion in debt last year as they spent heavily to fight the pandemic and prop up their economies. Central banks ended up owning much of that new debt, according to Bloomberg Economics.Even as asset purchases continue, with hundreds of billions of dollars spent each month, officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are among those figuring out how—or if—they can reduce asset piles that have been a mainstay of financial markets for more than a decade.The problem is that markets have come to expect central banks to use their buying power to smooth over any hint of trouble. Governments may be tempted to lean on monetary authorities to use it to keep borrowing costs low indefinitely. And activists now also call on monetary officials to use their firepower to fight inequality and even climate change. Those disparate expectations add to the unease fueled by economists who for years have warned about the long-term effects of quantitative easing.“The Fed balance sheet is going to be gigantic for a long time,” says Alan Blinder, a former Fed vice chairman who’s now a Princeton professor. “That worries some people,” he says—but not Blinder himself.The size of the Fed balance sheet in coming years will largely be determined by Federal Open Market Committee decisions regarding asset purchases and reinvestment policies, the New York Federal Reserve Bank noted in a late May report. Yet the report projects that the balance sheet could rise by 2023 to $9 trillion, equivalent to 39% of gross domestic product. Under a range of scenarios, Fed assets could remain at that level through 2030 or drop as low as $6.6 trillion. QUANTITATIVE-EASING TOOLS have been a welcome boon to ­monetary institutions faced with policy rates already near or below zero. But they’ve also magnified the political profile of central banks, leaving them more exposed to entanglement in fiscal policy—or the perception that they could be.So-called fiscal dominance—in which central banks are prevented from acting on their inflation mandates for fear of harming the government’s finances—is the issue. It’s associated with a ­spectrum of concerns, ranging from the erosion of independence, with the possibility of monetary officials keeping policy too loose and unleashing inflation, to a regime change in which government borrowing is monetized, with central banks buying debt directly or agreeing to buy a certain amount.How far the situation has come is starkly visible in Europe. Where once the mere purchase of debt of euro-area nations on secondary markets unleashed accusations of illegal monetary financing, high-­ranking politicians in Italy and France have in recent months called for the bonds on the European Central Bank’s balance sheet to be canceled or turned into “perpetual” bonds that never get paid back.The idea that government debt has to be honored is coming under attack. “We’re headed toward this sort of Modern Monetary Theory regime where the debt and free money supposedly have no consequences,” says Charles Plosser, a former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who’s now a fellow at the Hoover Institution. “What I worry about ultimately is the politicization of the central bank.”The concern is about a specific set of circumstances: With such a large balance sheet, a central bank such as the Bank of Japan, the Fed, or the ECB is the government’s buyer-in-chief. Indirectly, the monetary authority controls the government’s cost of borrowing. The current debates about so-called yield-curve control—buying that targets a specific yield at a given tenor—only underline this fact.But if inflation comes along, the central bank governor is in a pickle. Raise rates, and the government screams. Keep them low, and you prove that your independence—and credibility to fight inflation—has gone.The straightforward way to get out of this dilemma is to reduce the size of debt holdings as quickly as possible. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted last year that he may favor aggressive shrinkage also because it could create more room to maneuver in a future emergency.But in 2013, after the U.S. had come out of the crisis sparked by the subprime meltdown, the Fed signaled an attempt to “taper” its own balance sheet, leading to an immediate spike in bond yields and global market turmoil. Central bankers are wary of doing the same again. Fed officials say there’s no need to discuss a change in the pace of bond-buying until much more progress has been made on their employment and inflation goals. Investors are laser-focused on when that moment might come.The lesson from the Bank of Japan, which has advanced further in the direction of fiscal dominance than its peers, seems to be that any attempt to wind down the debt holdings of today could take a generation or more. “The BOJ will have to do it very, very slowly, hoping no one will notice that’s what it is doing,” says Richard Koo, chief economist at the Nomura Research Institute in Tokyo and a former adviser to Japanese prime ministers. “If they do it very carefully over, say, 20 to 30 years, they may be able to bring the balance sheet back to something normal.”Quantitative easing has been part of the monetary toolkit for so long now that the definition of “normal” has changed. Where once the Fed maintained a “lean” balance sheet just greater than the value of bank notes issued, there’s little chance of a return to that. There are various reasons why central bankers will want to retain at least some of their current holdings indefinitely, from preserving their ability to intervene to smooth market functioning to helping the conduct of monetary policy.To do so, central bankers may need to prove that they’re not captured by their finance ministries and that, when inflation returns, they can react. Vitor Constancio, ECB vice president until 2018, argues the fears about fiscal dominance are “wishful thinking” by market investors, a narrative that pressures the central bank to keep policy loose indefinitely.“When inflation normalizes in a consistent way, central banks will start reducing the size of their balance sheets,” Constancio says. “I have no doubt about that.” Black is an editor for Europe finance at Bloomberg News in Zurich.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II.The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $403 million.Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement.Tritium only needs about $70 million to be break even for cash flow, Robert Tichio, chairman of the blank-check company, said in an interview. While there were conversations held about raising a placement, or PIPE, the idea was ultimately vetoed, he said. “I think it became clear that the weakness in the PIPE market overwhelmed the strength of any one good opportunity.”Once the deal closes, Tritium is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “DCFC.”Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls and highway rest stops in almost 40 countries. It has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles (349 kilometers) of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, Tritium promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020. It has also expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including those used in combat -- to electric power.The proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, said Hunter, who will continue to lead the company after it goes public.“We currently have a very healthy backlog, which is great problem to have but we want to be building closer to our main markets,” she said, adding that about 70% of the company’s revenue came from Europe, 20% from the Americas and around 10% from Asia Pacific. It plans to expand existing facilities in Brisbane, Amsterdam and Los Angeles and potentially build a new facility in another European city.While there is no current plan to move its headquarters to the U.S., a Nasdaq listing brings the company closer to its customers and investors, Hunter said. “We could have listed on the ASX in Australia, but our markets aren’t here as strongly.”Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch UpAdding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. U.S. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

  • Investors Bet Billions That Health Care's Long Overdue Digital Shift Is Finally Here

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring a record amount of money into young companies trying to transform U.S. health care at an accelerating pace.Spurred by the pandemic, private funding for health-care companies has reached new highs every quarter since Covid-19 emerged. Investors steered a record $6.7 billion to U.S. digital health startups in the first three months of 2021, according to venture firm and researcher Rock Health. In 2011, Rock Health tracked $1.1 billion invested in digital health for the entire year.The flood of money is getting attention from new corners. JPMorgan Chase & Co. last week announced a new business with a $250 million investment arm to transform employer health coverage. Young startups have closed giant deals like the $500 million that online pharmacy Ro, founded in 2017, raised in March. And venture-backed health companies are reaching the public markets: Upstart insurer Bright Health Group, founded in 2015, filed for an initial public offering last week.Sustained low interest rates have investors searching for returns in new arenas, pushing money into assets from junk bonds to Dogecoin. Venture capital is no exception -- with funds raising $32.7 billion in the first quarter, on pace to exceed last year’s record, according to data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.All that money has to go somewhere. As the pandemic eases in the U.S., a growing chunk of venture capital has decided that the upheaval spurred by Covid-19 is accelerating shifts already underway in the notoriously inefficient $4 trillion U.S. health-care sector.Big ambitions have fizzled before: Before JPMorgan’s latest health venture, the bank abandoned its joint effort with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. Yet investors believe the pandemic catalyzed lasting changes in how Americans get health care that have been predicted for years.“The health-care industry is kind of 10 to 20 years behind all other modern industries in terms of adopting innovation,” said Steve Kraus, a partner at venture firm Bessemer Venture Partners and a board member at Bright Health.Kraus started investing in health care a decade ago, when many U.S. medical providers still relied on paper records. Now he says the industry is catching up. “It happened so quickly, and it happened so quickly because of Covid,” Kraus said.Moving FastOne sign of how quickly money is moving: Health-care startups are raising fresh rounds of funding just as the ink barely dries on their term sheets. Dozens of digital health companies raised more than one funding round during 2020, according to data compiled for Bloomberg by Rock Health, a pace that was almost unheard of a few years ago.The surge of cash into such firms is a multi-billion dollar bet that health care is finally ready for the kind of technological change that long ago recast retail, software and media. Such shifts mint new fortunes and threaten old business models. Investors are racing to back the companies they hope will become the Amazon, Salesforce or Facebook of health care.Venture capital in health care has long been focused on developing new drugs and medical devices. The risky, costly business of new drug development still gets the lion’s share of health-care venture investment.But money is increasingly moving into health services and software. In the past few years, funding in those areas exceeded the amount going toward medical devices, according to data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. As the total amount of venture investment rose in that period, digital health and other services businesses make up a growing slice of a growing pie.What accounts for the shift? Many health-care organizations until recently relied on paper records. Ten years ago, just more than a quarter of U.S. hospitals had adopted basic electronic health records that could hold clinicians’ notes, according to federal data. The U.S. government invested more than $35 billion to prod health-care providers into electronic record-keeping, and the industry is moving toward more fluid data exchange among different entities -- albeit haltingly.“There’s just more infrastructure to build on top of for digital health companies,” said Megan Zweig, chief operating officer of Rock Health. “It is easier now to build a company than it was five or 10 years ago.”There are other factors at play. The Affordable Care Act encouraged payment arrangements meant to tie reimbursements to patients’ health outcomes, not simply the volume of care delivered. High rates of chronic conditions and a rapidly aging population drive demand for tools that help people manage their health and live independently for longer. And people of all ages increasingly expect to get health care the way they now get so much else: Through screens on computers and phones.Pandemic AccelerationThese trends were in motion before the pandemic, but Covid-19 broke down an important barrier that deterred some investors from the health care segment: Inertia. Potential customers like insurers, employers and hospitals tend to be risk-averse and sluggish adopters. Startups building products for those markets could burn through cash quickly waiting for organizations to take a risk on trying something new.“You had this problem of growth being slow, and very expensive,” said Bob Kocher, a partner at Venrock and longtime digital-health investor. “That kept valuations low-ish and scared away a lot of tech investors.”Covid changed that almost overnight, as physical distancing forced doctors and hospital systems to switch to remote visits. The pandemic “compressed into six months like 10 years of adoption of things like virtual care and telemedicine,” Kocher said.Fundraising is accelerating in turn. Digital health companies are raising bigger amounts of money sooner than they used to. In the first quarter, 17 companies raised rounds of at least $100 million, according to Rock Health’s data. That’s almost as many as in 2018 and 2019 combined. And companies are reaching those big “megadeal” moments earlier, on average just five years years after they were founded. Some of that capital may fuel consolidation in the months and years ahead. Rock Health’s Zweig said companies marketing to employers and health plans are hearing that their potential customers are overwhelmed by the proliferation of “point solutions” — narrowly targeted products for particular medical conditions or types of care, like diabetes or musculoskeletal disorders.The market is seeking broader offerings, she said, and some of the cash landing in startup’s treasuries will likely go toward acquiring other startups and assembling more sweeping offerings.A growing number of digital health companies have gone public or been acquired at attractive premiums, “exit” events that give venture investors payouts and have bolstered VCs’ confidence in the industry. “For a while there were not a lot of exits in digital health and now there are, and investors like exits,” Zweig said.High-profile IPOs and acquisitions in recent years caught investors’ attention by proving how quickly digital health startups can multiply their money. Over a decade, a digital health startup trying to improve diabetes care quietly raised about $240 million in venture capital. The company, Livongo Health, debuted in 2019 in an IPO valuing it at $2.6 billion. The next year, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was acquired by Teledoc Health Inc. for almost $13 billion, five times its value when it went public.“All of a sudden investors said, ‘Wow, you can make a lot of money in this,’” said former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman, who is now leading a fresh venture called Transcarent. “These companies are real.”Frenzied FinancingKraus, who is on the investment committee at Rock Health, acknowledges that dealmaking is at frenzied pace. “Are valuations high? For sure. Is deal velocity too quick in my mind? For sure,” he said. “There’s a lot of capital chasing companies.”But he said he doesn’t see a bubble in the sense of irrational funding of companies with few prospects for sustainable business. Instead, he sees companies with solid ideas going after real market opportunities in an industry long overdue for change.Large incumbent companies are increasingly promoting visions of a high-tech health-care future. Anthem Inc., the nation’s second-largest health insurer, told investors in March not think of it as a health insurer, but as “a digitally enabled platform for health,” in the words of Chief Executive Officer Gail Boudreaux. Cigna Corp. purchased telehealth provider MDLive in February, and Walmart Inc. is buying a telehealth company called MeMD. CVS Health Corp. has announced a new $100 million corporate venture fund focused on digital health.Yet to be seen is whether the flood of innovation will dent the fundamental problem of U.S. health-care: The price tag. Employers, taxpayers and households collectively devote $4 trillion a year, or about 18% of the gross domestic product, a far higher share than most wealthy countries. That outsize spending doesn’t lead to longer lives or better health compared to countries that spend far less.Investors and entrepreneurs looking to transform health care shouldn’t underestimate how hard it is. “The tech people who haven’t really spent enough time in the health policy world say, ‘Oh, we’ll just show up and figure it out,’” said Paul Hughes-Cromwick, a health-policy consultant in Ann Arbor, Mich.Almost every startup raising money promises to improve care, lower costs, or both. For new companies to both make money and lower overall costs, a reduction in health expenditures has to come from somewhere else — that is, out of someone else’s revenue stream. Otherwise, innovations may just add costs to the system.Some essential parts of medicine like surgeries or physical exams won’t be replaced. “That human interaction won’t go away,” Hughes-Cromwick said. “There’s kind of a limiting factor for what technology could do. But I’d be a fool to say it’s not going to do those things.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of initial public offerings this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.Deal FlowThe proposed national-security rules are unlikely to have much of an impact on deal flow in the near term assuming they are used circumspectly, according to Nick O’Donnell, a London-based partner at law firm Baker McKenzie. “Although a refresh of the rules is overdue, the changes should be proportionate,” he said.The shift will align London more closely with other major trading venues such as New York, which prohibits floats of companies with connections to people on the specially designated nationals and blocked persons list maintained by the U.S. Treasury, said Markus Bauman, head of European strategic relationships at law firm Goodwin.The U.S. has tightened restrictions on Chinese firms listed on its exchanges, with legislation that requires the companies to allow inspectors to review their financial audits. China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security interests.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering proposals that would require firms seeking IPOs outside mainland China to submit listing documents to ensure they’re compliant with local laws and regulations, and to prevent any leaks of sensitive data that might be of national security interest, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.(Updates with details of global listing reforms in last four paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Royal Mail Set for FTSE 100 Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc is to return to the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index as the 500-year-old company cements its position as a crucial component of Europe’s pandemic-driven e-commerce boom.Following a three-fold price rally over the past 12 months, the stock will join the benchmark from May 28 as RSA Insurance Group Plc is deleted following its takeover, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday. Engineer Renishaw Plc is also expected to depart the large-cap gauge, according to indicative results of a quarterly review. Royal Mail lost its blue-chip status in December 2018, but the Covid-19 outbreak has had a dual impact on its fortunes: it spurred a surge in parcel delivery demand from locked-down consumers, while paving the way for an agreement in principle with the Communication Workers Union, whose bargaining power was diminished by forecasts of a spike in unemployment. Years of labor negotiations had hindered the company’s efforts to boost productivity, weighing on the shares.The shares had their best day in almost seven months Tuesday ahead of the update from FTSE Russell, rising 6.6% to close at 586.2 pence apiece. New entrants to indexes benefit as so-called tracker funds boost their weightings, while demoted stocks are vulnerable to selling by funds whose aim is to mirror the performance of a gauge. If Renishaw’s relegation is confirmed, it would mark a short spell in the U.K. benchmark for the company, which was only added in March.Royal Mail’s U.K.-focused unit delivered 1.7 billion parcels in the 12 months ended March, up 32% year-on-year, while the Amsterdam-based General Logistics Solutions division reported volume of 838 million, up 26%, the company said in its May 20 results statement. Amid a continued decline in letter volumes, parcels represented more than 70% of group revenue.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samuel J Bland on Monday lifted his price target to 801 pence a share, the highest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and suggesting a further 48% upside from Friday’s close. Alongside the parcel boost, Bland cited the “much improved” union situation, noting that the company confirmed material cost savings in its results.Peel Hunt analyst Alex Paterson on Tuesday upgraded his rating to buy from hold, citing the cost savings boost and a better revenue mix between parcels and letters. “A cultural change is also underway, which appears to be reducing bureaucracy and supporting a more harmonious relationship with staff.” Royal Mail said at its results that it’s working with the union on issues including parcel automation infrastructure and Sunday deliveries.Still, while none of the 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommends selling the shares, there are signs that the pandemic parcel boom is easing, with volume slipping 2% in April as in-store nonessential shopping was allowed to resume in England.The lag between the indicative index changes and the actual announcement means that the stocks set to enter and drop out of the benchmark may change. The final revisions will be announced June 2, and become effective June 21, according to a FTSE Russell statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Is ‘Studying’ Crypto, Which Could Someday Play Role Akin to Gold, CEO Says: Report

    The financial services giant is monitoring regulation and development of infrastructure, among other issues.

  • Bitcoin Rises from Oversold Levels; Faces Resistance Near $40K-$45K

    BTC could see limited upside as the corrective phase weakens and buyers return.

  • Amazon Showdown Grinds on With First Antitrust Case in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.Attorney General Karl Racine filed the Amazon case on his own for the district, rather than teaming with states, which is a common practice for attorneys general. He said he didn’t know whether states would join and hasn’t coordinated with the Federal Trade Commission, which Bloomberg has reported is investigating Amazon to determine whether the e-commerce giant is using its market power to hurt competition. Moreover, investors understand that monopoly cases typically play out for years and can be difficult to win. The Justice Department case against Google isn’t scheduled for trial until 2023.Racine said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he talked with other attorneys general after filing the lawsuit and he would welcome states if they want to join.“This is a D.C. case that D.C. attorneys and our counsel worked on for over a year,” he said. “We engaged with Amazon, tried as best we could to establish a cooperative relationship to gather documents and analyze the case. We felt like the case needed to be brought.”In his complaint, the attorney general said Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power.“Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share,” said Racine, who has been floated as a potential nominee for chairman of the FTC.The lawsuit focuses on so-called most favored nation agreements, which prevent third-party merchants from selling at a lower price somewhere else, including their own websites, Racine said. The agreements mean the fees Amazon charges to sellers are incorporated into the prices sellers charge on Amazon and on competing platforms online, Racine said.“The D.C. Attorney General has it exactly backwards -- sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” a company spokesman said in an email. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”Amazon said the outcome Racine is seeking in the case would force the company to post higher prices, “oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”Amazon merchants and their consultants in 2019 told Bloomberg that Amazon’s practices forced them to raise prices on other sites such as Walmart Inc. If Amazon detected lower prices on other sites, it would bury their products in Amazon search results, where they got most of their sales. Some of the merchants were eager to grow their sales on other sites, but Amazon’s policies prevented them from offering lower prices elsewhere to lure shoppers away.The antitrust lawsuit follows a flurry of investigations and lawsuits targeting America’s biggest technology companies. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were sued by state and federal officials last year in monopoly cases, while a House investigation accused the two companies along with Amazon and Apple Inc. of abusing their dominance in digital markets.More cases may be on the way. Bloomberg has reported that the attorneys general of California and New York have been investigating Amazon, in addition to the FTC, while the Justice Department has been probing Apple.Racine said his office and states are also investigating other aspects of Amazon’s business.“There are several other issues that attorneys general, like D.C., are looking at with respect to the platforms, including Amazon,” he said.(Updates with Racine comments starting in the fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UAE Oil Giant Aims to Raise $1.6 Billion in Stock, Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm plans to raise $1.64 billion by selling more shares in its fuel retail unit and by issuing bonds, as the emirate taps its energy wealth to attract investment.Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will offer 375 million shares in Adnoc Distribution PJSC at 4.36 dirhams a share. That represents a discount of about 10% to the market price of 4.85 dirhams. Adnoc will also raise $1.195 billion of senior bonds that mature in 2024 and are “exchangeable under certain conditions” into Adnoc Distribution’s stock.Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, contains almost all the OPEC member’s hydrocarbon reserves. The emirate, along with others in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, is seeking to use money from sales of energy assets to build new industries and diversify the economy.Adnoc sold 10% of the retail subsidiary in 2017 via an initial public offering on the local bourse. It sold another 10% in September. The retail unit, valued at 60.6 billion dirhams ($16.5 billion), is expanding internationally with outlets in Saudi Arabia and is looking to other markets like Egypt and India. Adnoc Distribution will be included from Thursday in MSCI Inc.’s index of major emerging-market stocks.The latest share sale and the eventual bond conversion would add up to about 10% of additional stock being put on the market, Adnoc said. The shares and bonds will be sold to institutional investors and won’t be available to the public.Citigroup Inc. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are managing the Adnoc Distribution share offering. Citigroup, FAB and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC are working on the bond sale.Since 2016 Adnoc has been restructuring its business by bringing investors into its operating units and infrastructure. The company is considering IPOs of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe. Adnoc has already raised more than $20 billion from deals including sales of stakes in its oil and natural gas pipelines, real estate and its refining business.(Adds that stock and bond sales are for institutional investors in fifth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Adnoc, rather than Adnoc Distribution, will issue bonds.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.