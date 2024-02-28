SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 26, 2024

SBA Communications Corporation misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.01 EPS, expectations were $3.32. SBA Communications Corporation isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SBA Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mark DeRussy, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Mark DeRussy: Good morning, everyone -- I'm sorry -- good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for SBA's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Here with me today are Brendan Cavanagh, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Montagner, our Chief Financial Officer. Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any guidance for 2024 and beyond. In today's press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, February 26, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make. In addition, our comments will include non-GAAP financial measures and other key operating metrics.

Aerial view of tall antenna towers and the landscape around them.

The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our supplemental financial data package, which is located on the landing page of our Investor Relations website. With that, I will now turn it over to Marc to discuss our fourth quarter results and 2024 outlook.

Marc Montagner: Thank you, Mark. We ended 2023 with another strong quarter. Our fourth quarter results were ahead of our expectations and allow us to finish at or near the high end of our full year 2023 outlook for site leasing revenue, tower cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Consolidated same tower recurring cash leasing revenue growth for the fourth quarter, which is calculated on a constant currency basis was 3.6% net year-over-year including impact of 3.9% of churn. On a gross basis, same-tower recurring cash leasing revenue growth was 7.5%. Domestic same tower recurring cash leasing revenue growth over the fourth quarter of last year was 6.9% on a gross basis and 3.5% on a net basis, including 3.4% of churn.

Story continues

Of that 3.4%, 1.6% was related to Sprint consolidation churn. As expected, domestic operational leasing activity or bookings representing new revenue placed under contract during the fourth quarter was consistent with the lower levels of activity we saw during the second and third quarter of 2023. Full year organic leasing contribution to domestic site leasing revenue ended up in line with our previously provided outlook. Non-Sprint related domestic annual churn was also in line with our prior expectations and continues to be between 1% and 2% of our domestic site leasing revenue. International same tower recurring cash leasing revenue growth for the fourth quarter, which is calculated on a constant currency basis was 4.2% net, including 5.9% of churn or 10.1% on a gross basis.

See also 15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett and Top 20 Most Valuable Tobacco Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.