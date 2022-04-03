U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    -25.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,133.10
    -429.86 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

SBA EIDL Loans: Last Chance for Increase or Reconsideration

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2022 / The SBA announced urgent news that has sent many small business owners scrambling. On Friday, the SBA sent an email stating that all COVID-19 EIDL loan funds are expected to be exhausted within the next two weeks, by mid-April 2022. All SBA EIDL loan increase requests, modifications, and reconsiderations will be processed in the order received and are subject to availability of funds. As a last chance to get much needed financial relief, this leaves businesses owners with one option - file as soon as possible.

Possibly the last chance to receive an SBA EIDL business loan due to COVID-19 economic injury. Image Credit: 123rf / Kritchanut.

"After the SBA announcement yesterday, company executives, entrepreneurs, and small business owners have quite possibly one last opportunity to tap the SBA's Economic injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, but only if they act quickly," said Marty Stewart, Chief Strategy Officer of Disaster Loan Advisors (DLA).

Over the past two years, Disaster Loan Advisors have strategically assisted clients with expedited SBA EIDL loan filings. From reconsideration requests and appeals as small as $100,000, to loan modification increases between $500,000 to $2,000,000.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Email Announcing COVID-19 EIDL Funds are Running Out Soon

In late February, it was thought there was an estimated $115 billion in EIDL funds that may still be available. However, many business owners woke up to this email from the SBA on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Subject: SBA COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan - FINAL DAYS for an increase in your loan amount

Dear Borrower,

COVID-19 EIDL funds are expected to be exhausted in mid-April 2022.

Based on the information submitted with your original SBA COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application you may be eligible for an increase in your loan amount. COVID-19 EIDL funds are running out, so if you would like to request an increase in the amount of your COVID-19 EIDL, you are advised to do it now. If you have already submitted your increase request, you may disregard this notice.

Steps to request a COVID-19 EIDL increase:

  • Prior to requesting an increase, please confirm your loan eligibility and review the FAQs.

  • Log onto your Account on the SBA Portal (do not apply for another loan) to submit a loan modification request.

  • Complete the portal steps and submit relevant documents, including a new version of your IRS Form 4506-T for COVID EIDL.

  • Respond to SBA requests for signature, confirmation, and documents.

All loan increase requests will be processed in the order received and are subject to availability of funds.

Sincerely,

The SBA Team

SBA email announcing the COVID-19 EIDL funds are running out. Image Credit: SBA.gov.

Urgent Next Step for Business Owners to Receive COVID-19 EIDL Funds

"There is one best and only last shot at companies getting additional EIDL funds. Whether through an increase or a reconsideration, business owners should seek expert help immediately to get their requests filed and in the SBA queue before funds run out. We've been working with clients over the past two years to do just that," said Stewart.

About Disaster Loan Advisors™

Disaster Loan Advisors™ is a trusted team of SBA loan consulting professionals dedicated to saving small businesses and companies from lost sales, lost customers, lost revenue to assist in rescuing your business from potential financial ruin from the COVID-19 / Coronavirus disaster, Delta and Omicron variants, and other declared natural disasters.

DLA specializes in assisting ownership groups with multiple business entities, multiple location restaurants and retail groups, and other complex situations that require an expert to be brought in to assess the situation and create the most strategic path forward.

Has Your Small Business or Company Suffered Financial Loss due to COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, or Other Natural Disaster? Was Your SBA Loan Application Denied for an EIDL Loan? Are You Looking for an Increase to Your Existing SBA EIDL Loan (up to $2 Million)? Need Strategic Guidance Before You Make Your Next Move with the SBA?

CONTACT:

Disaster Loan Advisors
Elena Goldstein
Director of Media Relations
877-463-9777 ext. 3
elena.goldstein@disasterloanadvisors.com

Connect with Disaster Loan Advisors via social media:
Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and CrunchBase.

For a strategic exploratory conversation, schedule a free consultation call by visiting:
https://www.disasterloanadvisors.com/contact

SOURCE: Disaster Loan Advisors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695766/SBA-EIDL-Loans-Last-Chance-for-Increase-or-Reconsideration

Recommended Stories

  • As KU basketball continues to win in different ways, Ochai Agbaji shines in Final Four

    Ochai Agbaji played like someone who could potentially be named the player of the year, and it’s part of why Kansas will play for a national title.

  • Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4 - sources

    Tesla is aiming to resume production at its Shanghai factory from Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said, as it expects to see its first batch of workers released from a lockdown the city imposed to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. Production at the U.S. automaker's Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 as the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River where Tesla's plant is located. Still, Tesla's resumption plans could change due to Shanghai's evolving COVID-19 policies, one of the sources told Reuters.

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Housing Market Faces a World of Pain

    Several ominous signs face the housing market. First, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage soared to a three-year high of 4.67% in the week ended March 31, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 91 basis points so far this year to 2.42%.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks to buy according to Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about the top value stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt. Value investors are once again in the limelight as inflation wreaks havoc on the growth […]

  • Russia prepared for 8 years to be cut off from the West. Meet the payment system that’s still processing its credit card transactions

    NSPK has helped Russia avoid the worst of western sanctions by allowing credit card transaction processing to continue.

  • Burger King Gets Sued Just Like KFC and Starbucks Did (You Won't Believe Why)

    There's nothing like biting into a burger that you saw in an ad and feeling the taste not of umami but of bitter disappointment. The experience is a common one because, as most know by now, the burgers we see on screens rarely live up to their real-life fast food equivalents. Earlier this week, four plaintiffs claiming to represent hundreds of others across the country filed a lawsuit claiming that Restaurant Brands International -owned Burger King exaggerates and under-delivers when it comes to the size of its Whoppers.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now?

    Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement? Many other retirees wonder the same thing as you, and may be in similar financial circumstances where they’re able to pay the bills and have money saved in their retirement accounts. Your interest rate is fantastic, you’re capable of making the monthly payment from just your pension and Social Security without tapping into your 401(k) and you have so much of your home already paid off — all wins.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]