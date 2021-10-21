SBA Hosts Virtual Small Business Panel in Recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Washington, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SBA Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to recognize entrepreneurs with disabilities and discuss how they have used SBA financial assistance to help pivot their businesses, overcome challenges, and build back better. Assistant Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Zina Sutch, Ph.D., will lead the two-part conversation, focusing on disability awareness, inclusion, and hiring employees with disabilities as an untapped source of talent.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)



Dr. Zina Sutch, Assistant Administrator, SBA’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights

Alicia Hernandez, CEO, DAP Construction Management, Tempe, AZ

Tomas Santos-Alejandro, CEO, Advent Services, Panama City, FL



Registration is required. Click here to register or visit

https://sbadisabilityemploymentawarenessmonth.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

