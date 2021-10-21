U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

SBA Hosts Virtual Small Business Panel in Recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

United States Small Business Administration
·1 min read

Washington, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT

SBA Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to recognize entrepreneurs with disabilities and discuss how they have used SBA financial assistance to help pivot their businesses, overcome challenges, and build back better. Assistant Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Zina Sutch, Ph.D., will lead the two-part conversation, focusing on disability awareness, inclusion, and hiring employees with disabilities as an untapped source of talent.

WHEN

Thursday, October 28, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO

Dr. Zina Sutch, Assistant Administrator, SBA’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights
Alicia Hernandez, CEO, DAP Construction Management, Tempe, AZ
Tomas Santos-Alejandro, CEO, Advent Services, Panama City, FL

HOW

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit
https://sbadisabilityemploymentawarenessmonth.eventbrite.com.
This event will be recorded.

---

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least seven days in advance of this event; please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST”.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: SBA Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


