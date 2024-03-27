SBA West Texas announces 2024 National Small Business Week Award Winners

Mar. 26—LUBBOCK — The SBA West Texas District Office announced the National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2024 Award Winners Tuesday including Small Business Person of the Year and other business owners, partners, and advocates who embody the grit and determination that power our nation's economy. This year's NSBW will take place April 28-May 4.

"Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements and impact on their communities and our economy," SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said in a news release. "Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more Americans than ever before are pursuing the American dream of business ownership and able to access more opportunities, with historic investments in communities across America in local infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing, innovation, and clean energy. National Small Business Week is the nation's opportunity to lift up the amazing entrepreneurs, small business advocates, local partners, advisors, lenders, and investors who support America's entrepreneurial spirit and the historic Biden-Harris Small Business Boom."

"Each year, National Small Business Week provides an opportunity to highlight the dedication and creativity of small business owners and entrepreneurs," Regional Administrator Mindy Brissey said in the release. "Small businesses play a vital role in creating thriving communities and boosting economic growth, and I am honored to recognize their entrepreneurial success."

Calvin Davis, District Director of SBA's 71 county West Texas District Office extends a big congratulations to this year's small business winners by stating: "We are especially proud of all of our winning West Texas small business enterprises who clearly represent the very best of West Texas." Mr. Davis went on to say: "As we approach National Small Business Week, a special acknowledgement is extended to all the existing West Texas small businesses from the Texas panhandle to the Permian Basin; from the West Texas & East New Mexico border all the way to the Big Country area. SBA sees your hard work and determination, as well as your grit and innovation which has greatly contributed to keeping our West Texas economy strong and vibrant. Your resilience does not go unnoticed. May you continue to stay strong and forever prosper."

There will be 4 separate events to honor these award winners and will be held during the week of April 28-May 4.

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

2024 West Texas District Small Business Winners

SMALL BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Entire West Texas District

— George and Paige Nester

— Creek House Honey Farm

— Canyon, Texas

EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION AWARD

Entire Region VI Winner

— University of Texas Permian Basin

— Small Business Development Center

VETERAN SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

For the Odessa Area

— Scout Aviation

— Samuel Medina

VETERAN SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

For the Abilene Area

— 4Sight Environmental, Inc.

— Scott Chapel

MINORITY SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

For the Abilene Area

— RGF Insurance

— Ricardo Gutierrez

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS OF THE YEAR

For the Amarillo Area

— Square Mile Community Development

— Braden Clark

— Donna Dorman Madison

MINORITY SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

For the Odessa Area

— Doctor Frio A/C and Heating, LLC.

— Fredy Alejandro Riano

SMALL BUSINESS PERSONS OF THE YEAR

For the Lubbock Area

— The Soda Shack

— Marilee Bray

— Vaughn Bray