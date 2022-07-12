U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Sbanken ASA: Second quarter report 2022

Please find enclosed the report for the second quarter of 2022 for Sbanken ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Bill Gross Favors T-Bills Over Stocks, Bonds as Recession Looms Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross has one piece of advice for those looking to buy dips in bonds, stocks and commodities: just don’t.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadThe former bond king said one-year Treasury bills are a better alternative to almost any other investments, as the

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Runs Into China Wall; Tesla, Twitter Tumble On This

    Stocks fell from resistance Monday on China news and looming inflation data. Tesla, Twitter and Alibaba were big losers.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the

  • Demand for Smartphones Is Slowing. These 3 Stocks Could Be at Risk, Analysts Say.

    Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • This Analyst Cut His Price Target for Nvidia Stock. Its Challenges Go Beyond Russia and China.

    Piper Sandler trimmed its price target for the semiconductor company, but continues to rate the stock at Overweight.