SBF confronted with his own words during cross examination in FTX trial

Prosecutors in the criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to use the own words of the defendant to undermine his credibility as they began their cross examination of the 31-year-old entrepreneur, citing a series of his public and private statements.

These included his own Tweets about protecting customers, a document about FTX’s core principles that he submitted to Congress and shared on a company website, a podcast interview, an appearance at a DealBook Summit in November 2022, as well as several other exchanges with journalists.

"When you spoke about FTX, you understood it as important to be accurate," Assistant US Attorney Sassoon asked Bankman-Fried Monday.

"Yes," he said.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried stole billions from FTX and spent it on investments, political donations and real estate.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, is questioned by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon, left, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan at federal court in New York City, U.S., October 30, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

On Monday, Sassoon attempted to use Bankman-Fried’s public statements, as well as conflicting private statements, to discredit his earlier testimony that he was walled off from the trading decisions of FTX’s sister crypto trading firm Alameda Research; that Alameda played by the same rules as other traders on the FTX platform; and that FTX kept its customers’ assets available to withdraw.

One private message she cited was sent on Twitter in October 2022, several weeks before FTX collapsed into bankruptcy, when Bankman-Fried wrote "f— regulators" to a reporter.

Sassoon said Bankman-Fried had testified before Congress in support of crypto exchange regulation and maintaining adequate financial, bookkeeping, wallet protections, and risk management, in the interest of safeguarding customer assets.

"[I]n private you said things like, 'f—ck regulators?'" Sassoon said. Bankman-Fried responded: "I said that once.”

"In fact, over and over again you described FTX’s platform as safe?" Sassoon said.

"I don’t remember," Bankman-Fried said, after Sassoon pressed for a clearer answer.

Bankman-Fried said he probably made a "general statement to that effect."

Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, parents of Sam Bankman-Fried. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Another key exchange had to do with Alameda’s special treatment as a customer and market maker on FTX.

"Before November 2022, isn’t it true you assured customers at Alameda played by the same rules as other customers on FTX?" Sassoon asks.

"I said something to that extent. I remember saying that Alameda had the same access as other customers," Bankman-Fried replied.

Other former executives testified that Alameda was allowed to hold a negative, uncollateralized, $65 billion balance at FTX without having its account liquidated — a feature not available to other users. A typical customer, Bankmkan-Fried admitted, was not permitted to hold for days a net asset balance with liabilities that exceeded assets.

"They would be liquidated, in most cases, yes," Bankman-Fried said, adding that one exception was made for Three Arrows Capital to carry what he believed was roughly a $100 million negative balance on the platform without being liquidated.

Sassoon asked "Do you deny that Alameda could withdraw billions of dollars from the FTX exchange using a line of credit without being subject to the auto liquidation protocol?"

Bankman-Fried said: "That might be right." Sassoon: "You don’t deny it?"

"I don’t deny it, no." he said.

