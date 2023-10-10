SBF's ex-girlfriend: He 'directed me' to steal billions from FTX

Caroline Ellison was one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s top deputies and his onetime romantic partner. On Tuesday she testified that Bankman-Fried "directed me" to steal billions from customers of his cryptocurrency exchange.

Ellison ran day-to-day operations for Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm also controlled by Bankman-Fried. She said Alameda took "around $14 billion" from FTX customers to repay debts Alameda had accumulated.

She said she also sent information to Alameda's lenders "from Sam" that made Alameda's balance look better than it was.

The crimes she said she committed at Alameda weren't done on her own. "They were committed with Sam...he directed me to commit these crimes."

Caroline Ellison arrives to testify during the trial of former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Reuters TV via REUTERS

The testimony from the 29-year-old Ellison marked her first public comments about what transpired as the FTX cryptocurrency exchange imploded last November, an unraveling that led to the arrest and indictment of the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried.

Prosecutors are arguing that Bankman-Fried embezzled billions in FTX customer funds while also defrauding investors and lenders.

Ellison, their star witness, corroborated earlier testimony from FTX and Alameda co-founder Gary Wang, who said Alameda had essentially unlimited access to FTX customer funds.

Bankman-Fried "was the one who set up these systems," Ellison said of Alameda's ability to tap into FTX customer deposits.

Ellison is one of several members of Bankman Fried's inner circle who pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to testify against Bankman-Fried, including Wang and chief engineer Nishad Singh.

She appeared in court Tuesday wearing glasses, a reddish-orange dress with black tights and a black blazer. When asked to identify Bankman-Fried, she stood up and struggled to find him in the sea of people filling the courtroom.

Sam Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, walks through security at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Bankman-Fried’s team could try to pin some blame on Ellison too. His defense attorney argued last week that when Bankman-Fried became concerned about crypto prices going down, he urged Ellison to put on a hedge. Yet she didn’t do it, according to the attorney.

Bankman-Fried made a similar claim in a series of his unsent Twitter posts and writings that Bankman-Fried shared with crypto blogger Tiffany Fong while on house arrest.

"She continually avoided talking about risk management — dodging my suggestions — until it was too late," Bankman-Fried wrote, according to the New York Times.

The US district court judge overseeing his case, Lewis Kaplan, concluded Bankman-Fried engaged in witness tampering by leaking those diary-like writings to the New York Times. In August, he ordered Bankman-Fried to await trial at a Brooklyn administrative prison known for grueling conditions.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his defense attorney has said he didn't steal money from FTX because because he believed in "good faith" that Alameda could use funds on deposit with his cryptocurrency exchange.

'FTX was not fine'

Ellison and Bankman-Fried first met at a New York trading firm called Jane Street Capital, where she worked as a quantitative trader.

After Bankman-Fried co-founded Alameda, a hedge fund firm that specialized in quantitative crypto trading, he eventually hired Ellison in 2018 and later named her as co-CEO in 2021.

Some of Bankman-Fried’s other former colleagues, Wang and Adam Yedidia, testified last week that they, Bankman-Fried, and Singh set up a system that gave Alameda virtually unlimited access to and control over FTX customer funds.

Wang indicated in his testimony that Ellison knew, at least as early as June 2022, that the arrangement with FTX allowed Alameda, which also borrowed money from various lenders, to run up negative balances, even though Alameda was tasked with holding FTX deposits it its bank accounts.

Gary Wang testifies during the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

That same month, Wang said, in a meeting with Bankman-Fried, the group concluded that Alameda had incurred a negative fiat balance owed to FTX of roughly $11 billion.

According to Wang, Bankman-Fried told Ellison to "return the borrows" — to repay Alameda’s lenders using customer funds. But repaying Alameda’s lenders, he said, meant FTX would end up with less than it needed to make its customers whole.

"Where was the money going to come from to repay those lenders?" assistant US attorney Nicholas Roos asked.

"I mean, either from Alameda's FTX account or from Alameda's accounts elsewhere, but either way, the money — all the money came from FTX customers," Wang said.

Months later, FTX came undone. In November of 2022, a report from Coindesk revealed that a bulk of FTX.com's assets were held in its relatively illiquid proprietary token FTT.

Former FTX developer Adam Yedidia leaves after testifying during the trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The report spurred a run on customer deposits. Over a five-day period, FTX lost 87% of its assets on deposit as customers asked to cash out of their positions. Ellison said Tuesday that there wasn't enough left to repay FTX customers because Alameda had taken the money to repay its own lenders.

Wang, during his testimony Friday, disputed the accuracy of a Nov. 7, 2022 tweet from Bankman-Fried stating that "FTX is fine. Assets are fine."

"FTX was not fine. Assets were not fine," Wang said Friday.

During cross examination Tuesday, Wang testified that he met with government officials 18 times. He admitted that he said in his first two meetings he told prosecutors, and agents from the FBI, SEC, and CFPB that the Nov. 7 tweet was true.

It was in later meetings with officials, Wang said, that he refined his perspective to say that the tweet was true, yet misleading.

Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney questioned Wang about FTX’s assets versus liabilities at the time of the tweet: "Didn’t you tell the government it was true because FTX was solvent?"

Wang: "Yes I said that, among other things."

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance.

