SBG Funding Named to Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding, a leader in the alternative financing space was named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. Inc. describes their 5000 list as "a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, and a network of entrepreneurial leaders".

"We're honored to be featured on Inc.'s prestigious 5000 list," explains Jeffrey Sachs, founder, and CEO of SBG Funding. "To be named one of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the country is a big achievement and I'm very proud of all the hard work and dedication our team has put in over the years to get us here."

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth for SBG Funding, closely following the company's announcement of becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™. "Over the last 12 months we've seen our team grow by over 70%, and have made significant technology and process improvements that has allowed us to expand our reach and better serve our existing customer base. I'm thrilled to see our company's efforts over the last year recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Sachs.

Demand for flexible financing solutions has remained high as small businesses continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Inflation, labor shortages, and recent rate hikes have made traditional borrowing options even more difficult to secure. With high approval rates and funding options for a wide range of credit profiles and industries, SBG is well positioned to continue their growth into 2023.

About SBG Funding

SBG Funding is a leader in the alternative financing space, providing innovative solutions to small businesses nationwide. Our Solution Match Technology and Customer-Centric approach create the perfect balance of automation and personalization, delivering custom-tailored options and best in class service to our clients. Our diverse network of financial providers allows us to serve businesses of all credit profiles and industries, with a wide array of funding needs.

