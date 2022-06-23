U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.23
    -1.96 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -11.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.48 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9740
    -1.1660 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,881.73
    +849.87 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.97
    +15.75 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. and Eleven09, LLC Establish Joint Venture to Support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently approved an All Small Mentor Protégé agreement between SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) and Eleven09, L.L.C. (Eleven09). SBG and Eleven09 have subsequently formed a Joint Venture, King Street Technology Partners, L.L.C. (KSTP). KSTP provides customers comprehensive and mature IT and engineering professional services through small business set-aside acquisitions.

King Street Technology Partners, LLC Logo
King Street Technology Partners, LLC Logo

SBG, a subsidiary of DSS Inc., is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of SBG's clients includes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army National Guard, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Eleven09 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) IT Services and Solutions provider for both state and federal customers. At Eleven09, customer service and satisfaction will always be our priority. Each solution that is presented to the customer is derived directly from their needs and is anchored in our core belief of acting in our client's best interest above all else. Our primary customer is the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) where we constantly strive to improve outcomes for our nation's Veterans and their families. Eleven09 has been and always will be committed to improving the journey of the American veteran as they transition from their respective branch of service to their lifetime agency, the VA.

KSTP's core competency is delivering Scaled Agile (SAFe®)-based program and portfolio management. For over fifteen years our subject matter experts have advised Federal stakeholders on critical matters, ranging from enterprise Agile DevSecOps to legacy systems modernization, to clinical workflow governance. We automate portfolio management at scale using Business Intelligence and Dashboarding to enable data-driven decision making. Examples include the Department of Veterans Affairs Enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO), Vista Evolution PMO, and the Electronic Health Record Modernization PMO.

Additionally, KSTP specializes in large-scale COTS Cloud Integrations. Currently, we are one of the largest mobility management vendors in the Federal government, overseeing half a million Android, IoS, Macintosh, and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) devices between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Health Agency. We handle all aspects of Cloud operations, security, credentialing, and integration with partner programs.

Other key areas of support include Healthcare Information technology providing highly tailored solutions for healthcare-specific problems such as claims processing or Electronic Health Record modernization. We serve in this role by supporting the VA Office of Community Care, Office of Technical Integration, and the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization.

In all areas of support, KSTP experts advise stakeholders and deliver cybersecurity solutions including Risk Management Framework (RMF) policy and program services for the VA and the Defense Health Agency

According to Kyle White, the Co-founder of Eleven09,

"Eleven09 has always been committed to our nation's Veterans and their families. We are passionate about improving all aspects of a Veteran's journey but recognized that there is only so much we could accomplish as a single company. I learned a long time ago that nothing is impossible if you have the right team around you and I believe SBG is the perfect teammate and one that can help us further our impact at the VA as well as aiding our mutual growth in a meaningful and responsible manner. We are excited anout the partnership with SBG and leveraging our mutual experience to better serve our Nation's Veterans."

For specific inquiries, please send to information@kstpllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbg-technology-solutions-inc-and-eleven09-llc-establish-joint-venture-to-support-the-us-department-of-veterans-affairs-301574446.html

SOURCE King Street Technology Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Delays Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ohio Plant Amid Uncertainty Over Chips Legislation

    The chip maker still plans to build the manufacturing facility, but expressed frustration with the lack of congressional action on support for the U.S. semiconductor industry

  • Intel Warns US Lawmakers Factory Plans Hinge on Stalled Chip Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said US politicians are reaching the last moment to pass a bill aimed at revitalizing the country’s chip industry, putting the company’s domestic expansion plans in doubt.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Rise as Traders Parse Fedspeak: Market

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Smith & Wesson Leads Rally in Gun Stocks After N.Y. Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of gun manufacturers surged Thursday after the US Supreme Court established the right to carry firearms in New York, signaling a favorable outcome for the industry in the aftermath of recent mass shootings with calls for more restrictive gun control laws.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • OPEC+ to stick to oil supply rise plan as Biden heads to Saudi - sources

    OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August, sources said, hoping to ease surging oil prices and inflation pressure as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. At its last meeting on June 2, the group known as OPEC+ agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July - or 0.7% of global demand - and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September. OPEC+ holds its next meeting on June 30, when it will most likely focus on August output policies.

  • Fed's Harker: 'Starting to see some signs of demand softening'

    The U.S. economy is starting to show signs of softening demand, which if continued, could make the case for a slightly less aggressive interest rate hike in July, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia sent dollar-Eurobond coupon payouts to NSD in roubles - Fin Ministry

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian finance ministry on Thursday said it had fulfilled its obligations on two issues of dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) in coupon payments to the National Settlement Depository (NSD). "Thus, obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement that Russia not making payments in the currency of issue did not amount to a default on its foreign debt.

  • Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

    Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Supreme Court Opens Path to More Guns in Public in Big US Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided US Supreme Court struck down a New York law that limited who could carry a handgun in public, issuing a landmark ruling that could mean more guns on the streets of big cities even as officials vowed to try limit the impact.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; St

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Citigroup sees 50% chance of recession amid inflation, Fed hikes, and consumer spending slowdown

    The recession calls on Wall Street are starting to become as commonplace as the Gucci loafers and Louboutin pumps worn by the many that work at the influential banks.

  • China's payments, fintech sectors to 'play bigger role' in boosting economy, President Xi says, in positive signal for Big Tech

    President Xi Jinping on Wednesday conveyed his support for China's mobile payments and financial technology platforms at a senior leadership meeting, where he encouraged these operators to "play a bigger role" in strengthening the world's second-largest economy. That meeting by the Central Comprehensively Deepening Reforms Commission, a policy formulation and implementation body headed by Xi, approved a work plan on "enhancing regulation over big payment platforms, while promoting regulated and

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after day two of Powell testimony

    U.S. stocks closed higher in a choppy session Thursday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.