SBM Management Celebrated for Providing Workplace Tool of the Future

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As workplaces globally resume in-person operations, facilities professionals are seeking support from technology to equip employees with the tools they need to work safer and smarter. For global soft service provider, SBM Management Services, this has included an expedited rollout schedule of mobile devices pre-loaded with the 4insite platform.

Currently, 6,000 SBM employees have access to smartphones and the 4insite employee app, with that number growing daily. SBM employees have access to 24 features, all designed to connect and empower them to work more safely and efficiently.

SBM has been partnering with 4insite for five years, understanding the need to not only disrupt the soft services industry with the infusion of tech to equip their customers with actionable data, but also as a commitment to their people. The SBM/4insite mobile program helps employees access mobile technology and data plans, which are often cost-prohibitive. In doing so, SBM is actively seeking to bridge the digital divide.

The partnership's ability to modernize the workplace for janitorial and lower-wage service workers has captured the attention of Dr. Dale Caldwell, professor and the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Dr. Caldwell indicates the widespread introduction of the 4insite technology, and the approach used by SBM to incorporate the platform as a workplace benefit, "promises to transform the way people work."

Among the features transforming the modern workplace are:

Clock-in/Clock-out - Supports social distancing and reduces time spent walking to a physical location at the beginning and end of every shift with instant access from anywhere on campus.

COVID-19 Attestation - Protects building occupants and promotes healthier workplaces by ensuring all associates meet COVID-19 screening requirements before their shift.

Service Validation - Turns the mobile device into a QR Code scanner to determine the last time an area was properly disinfected.

Training Content - Customized interactive training content that ensures all team members are properly trained and prepared for their roles.

Messages - Real-time messaging system allows managers and account stakeholders to instantly share critical information with associates.

SBM Management Services is a global facilities soft services provider based in McClellan, California, with 38 years of experience providing industry-best services to a Fortune 500 client base across diverse industries, including high-tech, life sciences, automotive, manufacturing, education, sports and entertainment, financial, and Class A headquarters. SBM is focused on developing empowered associates with ongoing training and engaging technology who are equipped to support some of the most complex environments in the world.

