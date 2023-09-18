SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SBM Offshore's (AMS:SBMO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SBM Offshore is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$17b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, SBM Offshore has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SBM Offshore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SBM Offshore.

So How Is SBM Offshore's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 53%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, SBM Offshore has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 9.3% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SBM Offshore (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

