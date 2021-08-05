U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

SBM Offshore announces share repurchase

SBM Offshore N.V.
·4 min read
In this article:
August 5, 2021

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce a EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program, effective from August 5, 2021.

The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. The repurchase program is expected to be completed within the year 2021, and it will be accomplished under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on April 7, 2021. The execution of the share repurchase program will be done under the terms of an engagement letter with a third party, performed in compliance with the safe harbor provisions for share repurchases, and therefore transactions may be carried out during closed periods.

In accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation, the Company will inform the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases and updates on its website. In accordance with normal practice to cater for possible changes in future circumstances, the share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of shares, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.


Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 5, 2021

Financial Calendar

Date

Year

Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release

November 11

2021

Full Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release

February 10

2022

Annual General Meeting

April 6

2022

Trading Update 1Q 2022 – Press Release

May 12

2022

Half Year 2022 Earnings – Press Release

August 4

2022


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Mobile:

+31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17

E-mail:

bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com

Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Mobile:

+377 (0) 6 40 62 87 35

E-mail:

vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com

Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would be”, “expects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment


