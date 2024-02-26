SBM Offshore's (AMS:SBMO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SBM Offshore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$17b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, SBM Offshore has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.2% average generated by the Energy Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SBM Offshore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for SBM Offshore .

What Does the ROCE Trend For SBM Offshore Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 53%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SBM Offshore thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From SBM Offshore's ROCE

To sum it up, SBM Offshore has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

SBM Offshore does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

