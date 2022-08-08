U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +11.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,821.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,289.50
    +60.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.50
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.27
    -0.74 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1490
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,997.27
    +1,022.62 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.21
    +20.99 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.08
    +30.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

SBS becomes the main distributor of Modex's blockchain-based solutions in the MENA Region and Africa

·4 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Business Solutions Inc., an innovative IT solutions provider from Florida, USA, with operations in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt, has become the main distributor of Modex's blockchain-based products and services in the MENA region and Africa.

SBS becomes the main distributor of Modex’s blockchain-based solutions in the MENA Region and Africa (PRNewsfoto/Superior Business Solutions)
SBS becomes the main distributor of Modex’s blockchain-based solutions in the MENA Region and Africa (PRNewsfoto/Superior Business Solutions)

SBS's new partnership with Modex, a leading blockchain solutions provider, enables both parties to provide cutting-edge services that will transform the way data and digital assets are stored, shared, and managed, providing greater transparency and data integrity.

Through its partnership with Modex, SBS intends to provide the most innovative solutions and products with relevant blockchain-powered functionalities in multiple industries, including healthcare, businesses, and finance. This will allow the two companies to seamlessly integrate blockchain solutions with customers' existing data systems to achieve higher operational efficiency, security, and transparency.

"The blockchain market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow from US$ 199 million in 2021 to US$ 7.6 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 68.3% from 2021 to 2028," SBS CEO Adel Youssef noted. "The government needs very fast-paced growth in sectors like healthcare, banking, telecommunication, logistics, and many others, and using blockchain-based solutions can help accelerate development across these sectors."

Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Co-founder of Modex, stated: "Given their experience and know-how with local and regional companies, appointing Superior Business Solutions as our main distributor in the MENA region and Africa was a logical decision. Thanks to this agreement, Modex will reach even more customers in these parts of the world, providing blockchain-based solutions that are perfectly tailored to their business needs."

Blockchain-as-a-Service market opportunity

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 39.5%. "Rising adoption of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) tools and services among small and medium enterprises to build their blockchain application, smart contracts, and payment systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period," says the report. In this context, companies of all sizes are looking into ways to access the advantages of BaaS services, such as smart decentralization, data immutability and integrity, high efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and strong security.

Modex Ledger DB: enterprise-grade BaaS

With Modex Ledger DB, an enterprise-grade platform built on the top of the Blockchain Database® (BCDB) solution, Modex is building relevant software applications to serve specific industries and use cases, which can be adapted and customized for each business based on a flexible subscription-based model.

Modex Ledger DB brings a suite of features that facilitate the rapid adoption of blockchain technology across every vertical and make the deployment process as seamless as possible. It allows businesses to interact with this technology in a simplified manner while offering the necessary support to ensure efficient and practical functionality. Furthermore, it has been designed with enterprise functionalities in mind to meet the most rigorous requirements for scalable, production-ready networks that integrate with legacy enterprise data systems.

Modex Ledger DB provides end-to-end blockchain-powered services that can scale up quickly without interruption, offering high security and stability. The solution is easy to deploy and use and provides enhanced administrative features to help companies build enterprise-ready blockchain networks.

About Modex

Modex's highly skilled team of around 100 members across four offices – London, Bucharest, Silicon Valley, and Gibraltar – has been working to prepare and deploy relevant software applications on top of our Blockchain-as-a-Service solution that can support a wide range of use cases and facilitate the seamless integration of blockchain technology into enterprise-level products and services.

About SBS

SBS's team of professionals is scalable to requirements to provide design, build, and integrate multiple and varied smart solutions whether for business or healthcare that serve different sectors (administrative, clinical, and financial) for large and federal government levels in The MENA Region and Africa to empowers businesses to manage their daily functions smoothly and effectively.

Media Contact: Adel Youssef, adel@sbs-me.com, +971-04 427 7705, http://www.sbs-me.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873983/SBS_and_Modex_blockchain.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873984/SBS_Logo.jpg

 

(PRNewsfoto/Superior Business Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Superior Business Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbs-becomes-the-main-distributor-of-modexs-blockchain-based-solutions-in-the-mena-region-and-africa-301601352.html

SOURCE Superior Business Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • ‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

    Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “Cryptocurrency payments […]

  • Why Amazon is acquiring Roomba

    Amazon is buying iRobot. Here's why.

  • 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article we are going to review the 10 best technology stocks to buy. You can skip to our list of the 5 best technology stocks to buy if you are short on time. There are conflicting signals about the health of the US economy. On the one hand the labor markets are red […]

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.5%, at $94.41 a barrel by 0816 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something

    Nicholas Sly, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says consumers will see reduced inflation as supply chain pressures ease. The easing is here.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal

    Less than 1% of employees have taken the CEO’s buyout offer since he laid down the law on culture. Is Kraken a “based” place to work, or just somewhere to ride out crypto winter?

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Some Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ), with the analysts...