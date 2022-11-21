SBS Block Copolymer Market Size to Grow by 655.73 Thousand Tons, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size is set to grow by 655.73 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read a Free Sample Report

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of many key players. Large global vendors have a vast geographical presence with massive production facilities located globally. However, there is also a sizeable number of small local and regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality.

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the shift in feedstock type as one of the prime trends in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next few years. Increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

Application

Geography

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market vendors

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 655.73 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 PAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ASC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.4 Chimei Corp.

10.5 En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

10.7 Kraton Corp.

10.8 LANXESS AG

10.9 LCY Chemical Corp.

10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

10.11 Repsol SA

10.12 Solventis Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

