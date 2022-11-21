U.S. markets closed

SBS Block Copolymer Market Size to Grow by 655.73 Thousand Tons, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size is set to grow by 655.73 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of many key players. Large global vendors have a vast geographical presence with massive production facilities located globally. However, there is also a sizeable number of small local and regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality.

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the shift in feedstock type as one of the prime trends in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next few years. Increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market vendors

Related Reports

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The styrene butadiene (SB) latex market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber adhesives, adhesives, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Polystyrene (PS) Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polystyrene (PS) market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. This report extensively covers segmentation in Europe by end-user (building and construction, packaging, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe).

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

655.73 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.33

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 PAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ASC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.4 Chimei Corp.

  • 10.5 En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 10.7 Kraton Corp.

  • 10.8 LANXESS AG

  • 10.9 LCY Chemical Corp.

  • 10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.11 Repsol SA

  • 10.12 Solventis Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market
Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbs-block-copolymer-market-size-to-grow-by-655-73-thousand-tons-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301682581.html

SOURCE Technavio

