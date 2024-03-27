SBS Transit's (SGX:S61) Dividend Will Be SGD0.0558

SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.0558 per share on the 14th of May. This will take the annual payment to 4.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

SBS Transit's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, SBS Transit was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 3.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 59%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.0255, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.112. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that SBS Transit's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.0% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think SBS Transit's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for SBS Transit (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is SBS Transit not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

