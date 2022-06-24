U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    +34.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,920.00
    +248.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,863.75
    +126.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.40
    +17.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.56
    +1.29 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -0.27 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1650
    +0.2320 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,830.93
    +69.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.61
    +17.39 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.93
    +97.48 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

SC Awards Europe 2022: Barracuda celebrates two wins for Best Cloud Security & Best Email Security Solutions

·3 min read

LONDON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, was awarded two of the most coveted awards at SC Awards Europe 2022, celebrated this week (Tuesday 21st June) at the London Marriott hotel.

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.)
Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.)

SC Awards Europe is one of the most respected security awards ceremonies in all of Europe, and it sets out to recognize and reward trailblazers and innovators that are making an impact in the industry. All shortlisted nominees were reviewed and analyzed by a panel of industry leaders, and those products which exemplified exceptional security best practice and the highest standards the industry can offer, were selected as winners.

Barracuda's Secure SD-WAN solution, CloudGen WAN, was selected as the winner for the category Best Cloud Security Solution, beating out competitors such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Aqua Security.

Barracuda CloudGen WAN impressed the judges as it enables organizations to automatically build a secure cloud-based network by leveraging the Microsoft global network. Furthermore, CloudGen WAN applies advanced application detection and secure SD-WAN directly at the branch level with optimized direct internet breakouts, whereas many other providers always backhaul all traffic to their data centers.

Barracuda also won Best Email Security Solution. Barracuda Email Protection is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that delivers email gateway defence, AI-powered fraud protection, automated incident response, user security awareness, data protection, and compliance capabilities.

Barracuda previously won this award, which recognizes outstanding email security solutions and services, in 2020. It is being recognized again this year for Barracuda Email Protection, complete protection for Microsoft 365 email and data stops all 13 email threat types.

Barracuda was also named as a finalist for the category, Best use of Machine Learning, for the artificial intelligence and machine learning used in Barracuda Email Protection to protect against phishing, impersonation, and account takeover. Barracuda previously won this award in 2020, at the time one judge commented, "What Barracuda does in this space is exceptionally important and offers a critical layer of email protection."

"We're thrilled that our email and cloud security technologies were selected as the best amongst all our European competitors at SC Awards Europe 2022," said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda. "This recognition highlights the thousands of hours of dedication and hard work from our talented team of developers, programmers, managers, and support staff. As a team, we are committed to protecting our customers for life. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat the growing threats targeting organizations today."

About Barracuda  

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts  
Anne Campbell 
Barracuda Networks, Inc. 
978-328-1642 
acampbell@barracuda.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sc-awards-europe-2022-barracuda-celebrates-two-wins-for-best-cloud-security--best-email-security-solutions-301574734.html

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Hackers Steal $100 Million by Exploiting Crypto’s Weak Link

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers looted about $100 million from a so-called cryptocurrency bridge, again exposing a key vulnerability in the digital-asset ecosystem. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsBlockchain Harm

  • Elon Musk says his German and US factories are losing “billions of dollars”

    The impact of supply chain problems in China on Tesla’s new battery factories in the US and Germany mean they are losing billions of dollars, according to the company’s multi-billionaire founder. Elon Musk said in an interview that “It’s really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire.” Speaking to the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, a club for owners of the company’s iconic electric cars, Musk added: “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.”

  • Horizon’s US$100 mln crypto hack prompts FBI investigation

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and multiple cybersecurity companies have started investigating the US$100 million hack on Harmony Protocol’s Horizon cross-chain bridge. See related article: Axie Infinity hack proceeds continue to be laundered despite US sanctions Fast facts Harmony Protocol announced it was attacked on Friday morning Asia time, adding it had alerted exchanges […]

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market

    Jacinta Sherris - Benzinga

  • Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe. China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe was aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI management for a meeting.

  • DappRadar Report Shows Prominent NFT Collections Seeing a 40% Increase Amidst a Harsh Bear Market

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications that makes it easy for users to track dapp activity online, has revealed that the NFT space is defying the emergence of crypto winter,...

  • Netflix lays off 300 employees in second round of job cuts

    Netflix Inc. announced a layoff of about 300 people on Thursday, its second significant staff reduction in recent weeks.

  • China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Chinese President Xi Jinping approved a plan to standardize and develop regulations for the payments and financial technology sector in a high-level meeting, signaling that a regulatory crackdown on the sector might be easing.

  • Big Picture Elliott Wave Review for Ethereum: $10K+ Still Attainable?

    Let’s assess how good a tool the Elliott Wave Principle is when applied correctly.

  • Russian e-commerce firm Ozon starts selling goods via parallel imports mechanism

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Thursday it had started selling goods through a parallel imports mechanism on its platform, benefiting from legislation Russia has brought in to try to limit the impact of Western sanctions. Hit by unprecedented sanctions and supply chain issues, Russia has legalised so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. "Goods imported with the help of parallel imports are available on Ozon," the company told Reuters.

  • 5 best VPNs for iPhone and iOS to help you stream and browse securely

    We’ve found the top virtual private networks for your Apple device

  • Amazon's new pitch: let Alexa speak as your relatives from beyond the grave

    The prospective feature seeks to clone voices with minimal training data.

  • Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

    Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, an experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig and Optimizely.

  • Russia's Yandex opens public access to AI large language model

    Russian technology company Yandex said on Thursday it had made a large language model for artificial intelligence research open to the public, hoping to spawn faster and deeper development of certain AI technologies. Large language models, which have become a key trend in AI, are powerful programs that can generate paragraphs of text and mimic human conversation. Yandex, like many Russian companies, has endured a turbulent few months since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Dow, S&P 500 end lower after Powell says Fed isn’t trying to provoke a recession

    U.S. stock indexes end lower Wednesday, giving back earlier gains, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated plans for combating inflation, in Capitol Hill testimony.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.

  • Netflix in talks for advertising tie-ups

    Media reports from earlier this week said it was in discussions with Alphabet Inc's Google and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal for potential marketing tie-ups. "We're talking to all of them right now," Sarandos said at the Cannes Lions conference when asked which company Netflix was looking to partner with. Alphabet and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Hang on Slootman? Snowflake's Charts Show Improvement

    For now I am still leaning to the bullish side of the ledger. In this daily bar chart of SNOW, below, we can see that the shares have improved in recent sessions. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing us some recent improvement as buyers are becoming more aggressive.

  • SQM Stock Today: Why This Cash-Secured Put Rewards Traders With $660

    If the stock stays above 90 at expiry, the put expires worthless. That leaves the trader with a healthy 7.9% return on capital at risk.