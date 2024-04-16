SC home prices are soaring in 2024. These places are hitting bank accounts hardest so far

The State· Getty Images/iStockphoto
Patrick McCreless
2 min read
0

Buying a home got more expensive in South Carolina overall during the first three months of the year.

The median price of homes in South Carolina was $330,000 in the first quarter of 2024 — a 6.5% jump compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from South Carolina Realtors. March alone had a median home price increase of 5.7% year-over-year.

Of all the state housing markets listed by South Carolina Realtors, the Western Upstate had the largest median price increase during the first quarter at 13.4%. The Hilton Head area was the most expensive, with a median price of $528,753 for homes in the first quarter.

Here are the South Carolina housing markets listed from biggest to smallest median price increases during the first quarter of 2024.

Housing market

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

% change

Western Upstate

$257,500

$292,000

13.4%

Sumter/Clarendon County

$220,000

$242,000

10%

Pee Dee

$196,950

$214,990

9.2%

Hilton Head area

$491,965

$528,753

7.5%

Aiken

$260,145

$277,805

6.8%

Spartanburg

$268,000

$285,000

6.3%

Greater Greenville

$297,000

$309,808

4.3%

Charleston Trident

$394,900

$410,840

4.0%

Beaufort

$385,000

$400,000

3.9%

Coastal Carolinas

$314,035

$326,285

3.9%

Greater Augusta

$260,000

$270,000

3.8%

Central Carolina

$185,000

$190,000

2.7%

Greater Columbia

$257,500

$264,000

2.5%

Piedmont Regional

$365,875

$375,000

2.5%

Greenwood

$225,250

$228,750

1.6%

Cherokee County

$221,990

$200,000

-9.9%

State totals

$310,000

$330,000

6.5%

Home sales

While prices continued to rise, home sales in South Carolina mostly fell during the first quarter of the year, though not drastically. There were 19,052 homes sold in the first quarter, a 1.3% drop from the same period last year, according to South Carolina Realtors data.

The Cherokee County market had the biggest drop in sales at 32.5%. Meanwhile, the Hilton Head area had the largest sales gains at 15.1% with 1,238 homes sold.

What’s happening in the market

Rising prices and falling sales has been an ongoing trend in the state and across the U.S. in recent years because of relatively high demand and low inventory, experts say. Rising mortgage rates over the past couple of years have also made homes more expensive and kept buyers at bay.

According to the latest March report from South Carolina Realtors, for the 12 month period from April 2023 to March 2024, pending sales in the state were down 4.6% overall. The $1 million and above was the price range with the largest pending sales gain, with an increase of 15.6%.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates unloaded one of his properties in less than two weeks on the market—and it only cost $5 million

    Gates still owns another megamansion in a Seattle suburb worth about $130 million.

  • These hidden costs of homeownership are surging — here’s why experts fear they could become the ‘new normal’

    One real estate agent says insurance is even more “crippling” than interest rates.

  • Why Are Home Prices Plummeting By 40% In Oakland, California?

    After years of languishing in San Francisco's shadow, Oakland, California, experienced a real estate boom that saw prices surge immediately after the pandemic. Today, many Oakland homeowners are making dramatic price reductions to sell their homes, and some Oakland-area ZIP codes are looking at price drops of over 15%. What's wrong with Oakland real estate? Is this a blip on the radar or the beginning of a market correction? The Numbers Paint An Ugly Picture From the outside looking in, Oakland

  • Chinese city Zhengzhou tells state-owned company to buy second-hand homes to reduce new housing inventories

    China's central city of Zhengzhou has asked residents to sell their second-hand homes to a local state-owned company and buy new ones instead, in a bid to reduce new-home inventories and boost the local property sector. Local state state-owned company Zhengzhou Urban Development Group Co. will buy 500 second-hand homes from April 20 to June 30, according to a notice released by the Zhengzhou Real Estate Association on Monday. Most of China's small and medium-sized cities have suffered frail property markets, with the entire property sector in a liquidity crisis since a crackdown on high leverage on developers in 2021.

  • 12 questions to ask when buying a house

    Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on These 2 CRE Services Stocks, Says Jefferies

    The March inflation showed an annualized CPI of 3.5%, the highest in six months, but there’s still debate on whether or not this deals a blow to the thesis that inflation is coming down. Yes, prices remain high, but the pace of increase is on a downward slope – even when we count March’s headline number. Common wisdom says that the Federal Reserve is still on track to lower interest rates later this year – although perhaps not as quickly as had previously been hoped. The real key, according to a

  • Sky-high mortgage rates aren’t just crushing homebuyers: Nearly 8 in 10 sellers regret missing the hottest market in decades, survey shows

    If mortgage rates come down, 2024 could prompt some homeowners to dip a toe into the housing market, according to Realtor.com.

  • China's new home prices decline at fastest pace since 2015

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New home prices in China fell at their fastest pace in more than eight years in March as the debt woes of major property developers continued to drag on demand and the economic outlook. China's property sector, accounting for nearly a quarter of the economy, has been engulfed by a debt crisis since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crunch, with a string of them reporting weaker financial results for 2023 last month. New home prices in March dropped 2.2% from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline since August 2015, and worse than a 1.4% fall in February, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

  • Florida real estate agent blasts squatters for ‘destroying’ people’s properties

    DeSantis to the rescue?

  • Hidden Billions in Tokyo Real Estate Lure Activist Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-concealed market value of Tokyo’s largest skyscrapers is being unveiled by activist investors. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeIn Japan, there’s a huge gap — 22 trillion y