SC Labs Announces New Multi-State Testing Operation for Cannabis and Hemp Under the Direction of New CEO Jeff Journey

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC Labs recently announced its new partnership with Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories in Colorado. As part of the company’s new corporate leadership, long-time operating executive Jeff Journey will serve as the company’s new CEO. Under the SC Labs brand, the new multi-state lab will service cannabis and hemp brands in Oregon, California, and Colorado, and will soon announce a new partnership with Can-Lab in Michigan.



Journey previously served as Vice President and General Manager for a $1B+ Biosciences business unit of Thermo Fisher Scientific , and brings experience in lab business intelligence and operations to the new role. His breadth of experience across regulated industries, including leading teams across strategy, R&D, product management, marketing, sales, and customer success, will serve to guide SC Labs’ growth strategy as the company aims to be the leader in cannabis and hemp science.

“It’s an honor to join this new company based on the foundation of three leading labs that have partnered to provide the industry with the highest level of scientific knowledge and technology in cannabis and hemp,” said Journey. “This new company will be about so much more than testing and R&D. We’re looking forward to partnering with cannabis and hemp brands at every stage of the supply chain to share our innovative and forward-thinking scientific expertise so they can deliver safe products to the marketplace.”

In this new role, Journey joins the expanded SC Labs leadership team including Jeff Gray as Chief Innovation Officer, Josh Wurzer as Chief Operating Officer, Brendon Firestone as Chief Commercial Officer, Grant Gooder as Chief Financial Officer and Richard Strong as Senior Vice President of IT and Digital Experience. Separately, the labs were known for hiring the brightest minds in cannabis science so their combined expertise will be unmatched by any other testing organization. The new company is poised to lead the cannabis and hemp testing market in client service through a broader range of testing resources, improved data delivery, innovative science, instrument redundancy and increased testing capacity, and improved operations to accelerate turnaround times.

“As cannabis legalization expands across the country, the testing industry is rapidly shifting and scaling to meet both market and regulatory demands,” according to Journey. “The most important assets we can offer as a multi-state operator are scientific expertise, financial stability, and unquestionable integrity, the principles on which SC Labs has long stood for and will continue to provide to our valued customers.”

About SC Labs

The company is a multi-state operator bringing together three of the industry’s most reputable testing labs. SC Labs, founded in 2010, is one of the cannabis industry’s oldest licensed testing labs and the first to develop a national hemp testing panel. Botanacor Laboratories, founded in 2014, is the leading third-party testing platform for hemp and hemp-derived products in North America and was the first lab in the country to receive CDPHE and ASTM’s CANNQ/HEMPQ certifications. Agricor Laboratories, also founded in 2014, is the leading third-party cannabis testing laboratory in Colorado. The labs meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) requirements in their accredited facilities. The company is licensed and accredited in California, Oregon, and Colorado, and will soon add Michigan to its portfolio.

CONTACT: Contact: Beth Graham KMA Cannabis Beth@KipMorrison.com



