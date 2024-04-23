SC man says his ‘lifestyle has stepped up’ after winning lottery game’s grand prize

The State· TIM DOMINICK /ONLINE@THESTATE.COM
Noah Feit
1 min read
0

A South Carolina man didn’t use the word lucky, but he credited good fortune to putting him in the right place at the right time when he won a scratch-off lottery game’s grand prize.

“It was amazing,” the man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after he won $500,000 on a lottery ticket he bought in Columbia.

The man bought what turned out to be the winning ticket for $10 at the Shiv Food Mart on Farrow Road, officials said in a news release.

The man didn’t say how he plans to spend his newfound windfall, saying only his “lifestyle has stepped up,” according to the release.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $500,000 top prize in the 100X The Cash game were 1-in-960,000, according to the release. Two of the game’s five top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, officials said.

The Shiv Food Mart received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Checking Out These Costco Deals Regularly Could Help You Save a Fortune

    Costco offers deals beyond the doors of the warehouse club. Here's how you can also use your Costco membership to save with other merchants.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 Invested During The 1st Bitcoin Halving Is Worth Today

    About every four years, a major event known as halving occurs on the Bitcoin blockchain and decreases the amount of new tokens released each block by half. This lowers the rate at which the supply increases and can decrease the amount of tokens sold each day. In the past, this event has been a huge price catalyst. There have been three halvings in the past, each marking the beginning of a year-long price run toward new all-time highs (ATHs). Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Mus

  • Amazon launches a new grocery delivery subscription in the US

    Amazon said today that it has launched a new unlimited grocery delivery subscription for Prime members and customers with an EBT card (Electronic Benefit Transfer) in the U.S. if you're living in one of the 3,500 eligible cities and towns. The company started testing grocery delivery in three locations last year: Denver, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Columbus, Ohio. The subscription costs $9.99 per month for Amazon Prime users and $4.99 per month for registered EBT card holders.

  • Amazon launches low-cost grocery delivery subscription plan in US

    The subscription plan would allow Amazon's Prime members to get unlimited grocery delivery at $9.99 per month on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers on the platform, including Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid and Pet Food Express. The service will be available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country.

  • Amazon’s updated grocery delivery program has some strings attached

    After asserting itself as an overshadowing presence in retail, Amazon is still experimenting with ways to leave a similar mark with grocery shopping. The company’s latest tweak to the service lowers the minimum price for free grocery deliveries to $35.

  • Nobody needs to spend $160 on a gaming mouse, but Razer’s new Viper V3 Pro is excellent anyway

    Razer has announced the Viper V3 Pro, its latest premium wireless gaming mouse. Here are our hands-on impressions.

  • Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts can keep Sydney casino licence, regulator says

    Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts was found suitable to retain its Sydney casino's licence after nearly three years of intensive remediation, a gambling regulator said on Tuesday. The New South Wales state Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (NICC), the state regulator which replaced the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) and which currently oversees Crown's Sydney licence, said Crown Sydney has fundamentally reformed its business and has been building a culture of transparency and accountability. "The NICC is confident the Crown we deemed suitable today has a strong model to keep operating into the future," Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford said in a statement.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.